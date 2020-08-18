Restaurants / Closings

Klyde Warren Park’s Savor, Christies, and More Notable Dallas Restaurants Announce Permanent Closures

The Latest Dining Casualties, and More Changes at Trinity Groves

BY // 08.18.20
Savor Dallas

More Dallas restaurants announce they are closing for good — a grim reminder of the ongoing pandemic and its effects. 

Savor

For seven years, Savor Gastropub has been an iconic glass-encased spot to grab a bite and cocktails with friends or family at Klyde Warren Park. According to the Dallas Morning News, the restaurant is closing this Sunday, August 23, after one last dinner service. The pandemic is a main cause for closure, but Klyde Warren Park President Kit Sawers says they hope to fill the well-known Dallas space quickly. The restaurant’s kitchen had recently been taken over by chef Luke Rogers who was named Industry‘s Texas 2019 Chef of the Year

 

Paul Martin's Dallas Restaurant Closings
(Courtesy of Paul Martin’s Dallas)

Paul Martin’s American Grill

This popular Turtle Creek Village spot has closed for good, as first reported by CultureMap. Temporarily closed since March, Paul Martin’s customers were sent an email announcing the permanent closure. Known for its upscale and stylish vibes, the restaurant had a reliable menu focused on steak, fish tacos, and craft cocktails. Their only other Texas location, located in Austin, is closing as well.

The Hall Bar & Grill

Over at Trinity Grove’s ever-changing dining landscape, The Hall Bar & Grill has shuttered. According to the Dallas Morning News, the steakhouse-saloon closed on July 31 due to decreased business from the pandemic. Opened since 2016, the bar and grill was founded by chef James Rose and Bob Sambol. This follows the shuttering of two other spots, Off-Site Kitchen and Sushi Bayashi, that called Trinity Groves home.

Despite helping launch the careers of successful local chefs, such as Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman (now at José) and Uno Immanivong (Red Stix Street Food), the West Dallas development is moving away from the incubator program it began with in 2013.

Christies Dallas Restaurant Closings
(Courtesy of Christies)

Christies Sports Bar & Grill

After almost 30 years on McKinney Avenue, Christies Sports Bar & Grill announced on Facebook that they have closed due to the  coronavirus pandemic and issues with their landlord. The Uptown bar initially closed in March, then was briefly re-opened when bars were allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity. They closed again (this time for good) a week later.

