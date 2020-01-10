Dallas Holocaust Museum
Dallas Holocaust Museum
Sustainable Nation
01
03

The new Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum opened this fall. Courtesy of Austin Commercial

02
03

The museum has a World War II era Nazi boxcar. Photo by Paul Go Images

03
03

Sustainable Nation will show at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum on Jan. 19.

Dallas Holocaust Museum
Dallas Holocaust Museum
Sustainable Nation
Arts / Museums

New Dallas Museum Celebrates Everyday Heroes Who Stand Up for Others — Inside Upstander Month

Holocaust and Human Rights Museum's New Three-Story Digs Host an Impressive Lineup of Events

BY // 01.10.20
The new Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum opened this fall. Courtesy of Austin Commercial
The museum has a World War II era Nazi boxcar. Photo by Paul Go Images
Sustainable Nation will show at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum on Jan. 19.
1
3

The new Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum opened this fall. Courtesy of Austin Commercial

2
3

The museum has a World War II era Nazi boxcar. Photo by Paul Go Images

3
3

Sustainable Nation will show at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum on Jan. 19.

You may have seen the giant, shiny copper building on Houston Street in the West End. The new Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum officially opened this fall at 300 N. Houston Street and is already proving itself to be one of the best museums in Dallas.

Nineteen times larger than the former museum, which was located across the street, the new 55,000 square foot space is dedicated to the teaching of the history of the Holocaust and advancing human rights to combat prejudice, hatred and indifference.

The three-story building’s permanent collection includes a Holocaust/Shoah Wing with a wooden, wartime Nazi boxcar, Human Rights Wing and Pivot to America Wing.

January is officially Upstander Month at the DHHRM. The museum defines Upstander as “someone who stands up for other people and their rights, combats injustice, inequality, or unfairness, and, when they see something wrong, they work to make it right.”

This month, in order to honor the people who embody this title, the museum is showcasing its latest installment in the permanent exhibition highlight series titled “Exceptional Courage: Righteous Gentiles during the Holocaust.”

Next Thursday, January 16 at 7 pm, come in to hear stories about the small number of people who stood up and rescued Jews from persecution during the Holocaust, who were also recognized as Righteous Among the Nations by Yad Vashem.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18
  • Zadok December 1-18

Then on January 18, there will be a family event at 2 pm where adults and kids can participate in free activities geared towards families with young and school-aged children.

On Sunday, January 19 at 4 pm there will be a special movie screening of Sustainable Nation, which follows three individuals who are doing their part to bring sustainable water solutions to an increasingly thirsty planet.

Register online for free for “Exceptional Courage” and purchase tickets online for Sustainable Nation for $8.

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
120 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

120 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$29,500,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
120 Carnarvon Drive
2336 Welch Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2336 Welch Street
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2336 Welch Street
5301 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5301 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5301 Pine Street
2005 Persa Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2005 Persa Street
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 561-7528 Email Realtor
2005 Persa Street
4615 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4615 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4615 Pine Street
3617 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3617 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3617 Olympia Drive
815 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$787,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
815 Knox Street
4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4406 Camellia Lane
210 Millbrook Street
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

210 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
210 Millbrook Street
305 Knipp Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

305 Knipp Road
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
305 Knipp Road
139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire, TX

$865,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
139 Beverly Lane
312 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
312 Carnarvon Drive
3739 Knollwood Street
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3739 Knollwood Street
Houston, TX

$8,450,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3739 Knollwood Street
2321 Elmen Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2321 Elmen Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2321 Elmen Street
3751 Arnold Street
West University
FOR SALE

3751 Arnold Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3751 Arnold Street
601 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

601 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
601 Crestbend Drive
1026 Wynnwood Lane
Timbergrove/Manor
FOR SALE

1026 Wynnwood Lane
Houston, TX

$1,440,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1026 Wynnwood Lane
1014 Rosepoint Street
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1014 Rosepoint Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1014 Rosepoint Street
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Houston, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,660,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
5211 Beech Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Beech Street
Bellaire, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5211 Beech Street
6710 Falcon Point
Santa Fe Area
FOR SALE

6710 Falcon Point
Dickinson, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
6710 Falcon Point
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Houston, TX

$4,480,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X