New Dallas Museum Celebrates Everyday Heroes Who Stand Up for Others — Inside Upstander Month

Sustainable Nation will show at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum on Jan. 19.

The new Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum opened this fall. Courtesy of Austin Commercial

You may have seen the giant, shiny copper building on Houston Street in the West End. The new Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum officially opened this fall at 300 N. Houston Street and is already proving itself to be one of the best museums in Dallas.

Nineteen times larger than the former museum, which was located across the street, the new 55,000 square foot space is dedicated to the teaching of the history of the Holocaust and advancing human rights to combat prejudice, hatred and indifference.

The three-story building’s permanent collection includes a Holocaust/Shoah Wing with a wooden, wartime Nazi boxcar, Human Rights Wing and Pivot to America Wing.

January is officially Upstander Month at the DHHRM. The museum defines Upstander as “someone who stands up for other people and their rights, combats injustice, inequality, or unfairness, and, when they see something wrong, they work to make it right.”

This month, in order to honor the people who embody this title, the museum is showcasing its latest installment in the permanent exhibition highlight series titled “Exceptional Courage: Righteous Gentiles during the Holocaust.”

Next Thursday, January 16 at 7 pm, come in to hear stories about the small number of people who stood up and rescued Jews from persecution during the Holocaust, who were also recognized as Righteous Among the Nations by Yad Vashem.

Then on January 18, there will be a family event at 2 pm where adults and kids can participate in free activities geared towards families with young and school-aged children.

On Sunday, January 19 at 4 pm there will be a special movie screening of Sustainable Nation, which follows three individuals who are doing their part to bring sustainable water solutions to an increasingly thirsty planet.

Register online for free for “Exceptional Courage” and purchase tickets online for Sustainable Nation for $8.