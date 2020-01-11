Ultimate Pig Fest Returns to Dallas With Top Chefs, Ranchers and Swine Battles Galore

Attendees will be delighted and surprised by what the contestants prepare for the judges. Photo by Max Flatow.

Five top Dallas Chefs will compete become the Prince or Princess of Pork. Photo by Max Flatow.

The butchering component of the event - The Pop Up Butcher Shop. Photo by Max Flatow.

Just when all your new healthy New Year habits are getting started… Cochon555 is about ready to roll out its annual, all-out swine-fest.

The epic foodie event is returning on Sunday, February 9 to Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas. That gives you about a month to prepare for this epic, pork-centric “cheat day.”

Cochon555 is the annual food, wine and spirit celebration with an all-inclusive feast featuring a 100-plus prominent chefs, farmers, sommeliers, distillers, brewers and barkeeps. They will join together in creating an event geared to educate and entertain (as well as satisfy stomachs) in the name of sustainably sourced, heritage pork.

What began as a culinary competition to promote local family farming and ranching and whole pig cookery with top chefs has grown into an event that draws national acclaim. Above all though, Cochon555 still aims to shine a light on the farmers and ranchers who are responsibly raising heritage breed pigs.

This pork feast visits 15 major cities in North America annually. Five chefs in each city on the tour are given one week to prepare a 200 pound pig and present a plate for judgement. The winner of each local competition is declared the “Prince or Princess of Pork” and advances to the national finale in September ― known as the Grand Cochon.

The Grand Cochon spotlights the top three entries from all Cochon555 regional events, in a head-to-tail, winner-take-all showdown for the crown.

The Dallas leg of the tour for 2020 will feature five local chefs who are at the top of their game when it comes to whole pig cooking, as well as farmers who are responsibly raising heritage breed pigs.

This year’s competing chefs include:

—Lance McWhorter of Culture ETX

— Rich Vana of The Heritage Table

— Andrea Shackelford of Harvest Seasonal Kitchen

— Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman of José

— Christof Syré of LAW at Four Seasons Resort Dallas at Las Colinas

Each chef will receive a whole, sustainably sourced, heritage breed pig to create a maximum of six dishes for competition. Fourteen local celebrity judges, including key restaurant and media personalities, will score the competition on utilization, technique and overall flavor.

Attendees will also cast their votes for ‘best bite of the day’ to help determine Dallas’ Prince or Princess of Pork, who will advance to The Grand Cochon in the fall. Additionally, event goers will be treated to bites and beverages from local chefs, boutique distillers and artisan winemakers.

“We are excited to be bringing Cochon555 back to the vibrant culinary community in Dallas,” says Brett Friedman, CEO of Agency 21 Consulting. “Together, with some of the best chefs and partners in hospitality, we strive to garner more awareness and conservation of endangered, heritage breed pork in an effort to support sustainable farming.

“We are committed to maintaining a socially responsible message, as we strive to effectuate change in the farming industry and improve food practices among consumers.”

To further drive home their mission of “knowing where your food comes from,” each Cochon event features an educational whole animal butchery program called the Pop-Up Butcher Shop, as well as a charitable silent auction. Dallas attendees will get a butchery demonstration by Nathan Abeyta of Deep Cuts Dallas.

Together with gifts from chefs and sponsors, Cochon555 will raise money to benefit Texas’ Farm & Ranch Freedom Alliance ― a national organization that supports independent family farmers, and its sister organization, The Council for Healthy Food Systems ― which provides science-based information to help consumers make choices that improve their health.

For ticket info, visit Cochon555. VIP entry ($185) begins at 4 pm on February 9, including extra preview dishes, reserve wines and specialty cocktails. General admission ($125) ticket holders can go in starting at 5 pm.