Jada Mowles, Nancy Labadie, Laura Price (Photo by Domus Aurea)

Prepping for the runway portion of DSOL's Fashion Notes. (Photo by Domus Aurea)

An installation by Petal & Field Floral Co. at the Meyerson in Dallas. (Photo by Domus Aurea)

Dondolo founder Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, who received the 2023 Fashion Notes Designer Award, pictured with her son. (Photo by Domus Aurea)

Violinist Alan Milan. (Photo by Domus Aurea)

Sally Pretorius Hodge, Jada Mowles, Kaleigh Betts, Samantha Wortley, Melissa Smrekar, Lorene Agather, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Robert Jorba (Photo by Domus Aurea)

Jonna Seline, Jada Mowles, MacKenzie Rodgers, Kameron Westcott, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Domus Aurea)

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League's 2023 Fashion Notes runway show. (Photo by Domus Aurea)

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League's 2023 Fashion Notes runway show. (Photo by Domus Aurea)

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League's 2023 Fashion Notes runway show. (Photo by Domus Aurea)

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League's 2023 Fashion Notes runway show. (Photo by Domus Aurea)

Stephanie Stoutner (Photo by Domus Aurea)

Nancy Dennis, Anne Seanor, Nancy Greenback, Donna Arp Weitzman, Ginny Tigue (Photo by Domus Aurea)

Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Claire Catrino (Photo by Domus Aurea)

(Photo by Domus Aurea)

Arts / Performing Arts

With a Fun-But-Heartwarming Runway Show and Luncheon, The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Hits All the Right Notes

Inside the 10th Annual Fashion Notes Fundraiser

BY // 11.06.23
photography Domus Aurea
Jada Mowles, Nancy Labadie, Laura Price (Photo by Domus Aurea)
Prepping for the runway portion of DSOL's Fashion Notes. (Photo by Domus Aurea)
An installation by Petal & Field Floral Co. at the Meyerson in Dallas. (Photo by Domus Aurea)
Dondolo founder Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, who received the 2023 Fashion Notes Designer Award, pictured with her son. (Photo by Domus Aurea)
Violinist Alan Milan. (Photo by Domus Aurea)
Sally Pretorius Hodge, Jada Mowles, Kaleigh Betts, Samantha Wortley, Melissa Smrekar, Lorene Agather, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Robert Jorba (Photo by Domus Aurea)
Jonna Seline, Jada Mowles, MacKenzie Rodgers, Kameron Westcott, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Domus Aurea)
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League's 2023 Fashion Notes runway show. (Photo by Domus Aurea)
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League's 2023 Fashion Notes runway show. (Photo by Domus Aurea)
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League's 2023 Fashion Notes runway show. (Photo by Domus Aurea)
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League's 2023 Fashion Notes runway show. (Photo by Domus Aurea)
Stephanie Stoutner (Photo by Domus Aurea)
Nancy Dennis, Anne Seanor, Nancy Greenback, Donna Arp Weitzman, Ginny Tigue (Photo by Domus Aurea)
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Claire Catrino (Photo by Domus Aurea)
(Photo by Domus Aurea)
Jada Mowles, Nancy Labadie, Laura Price (Photo by Domus Aurea)

Prepping for the runway portion of DSOL's Fashion Notes. (Photo by Domus Aurea)

An installation by Petal & Field Floral Co. at the Meyerson in Dallas. (Photo by Domus Aurea)

Dondolo founder Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, who received the 2023 Fashion Notes Designer Award, pictured with her son. (Photo by Domus Aurea)

Violinist Alan Milan. (Photo by Domus Aurea)

Sally Pretorius Hodge, Jada Mowles, Kaleigh Betts, Samantha Wortley, Melissa Smrekar, Lorene Agather, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Robert Jorba (Photo by Domus Aurea)

Jonna Seline, Jada Mowles, MacKenzie Rodgers, Kameron Westcott, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Domus Aurea)

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League's 2023 Fashion Notes runway show. (Photo by Domus Aurea)

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League's 2023 Fashion Notes runway show. (Photo by Domus Aurea)

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League's 2023 Fashion Notes runway show. (Photo by Domus Aurea)

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League's 2023 Fashion Notes runway show. (Photo by Domus Aurea)

Stephanie Stoutner (Photo by Domus Aurea)

Nancy Dennis, Anne Seanor, Nancy Greenback, Donna Arp Weitzman, Ginny Tigue (Photo by Domus Aurea)

Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Claire Catrino (Photo by Domus Aurea)

(Photo by Domus Aurea)

Dearest Reader, while the fall social season is chock-full of fabulous fundraisers for compelling causes, one perhaps lesser-known luncheon recently struck a chord and stands out as a diamond of the season. Shall we promenade?

The 10th annual Fashion Notes, a style show and luncheon conducted by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League, took place on Thursday, October 12, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. The event benefits the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s outreach and educational programming, including the Young Strings, which advances its mission to spread the love of music and arts education throughout the community. 

Orchestrating the posh affair? Co-chairs Laura Price and Jada Mowles combined their signature feminine aesthetics, permeating every corner of the light and bright venue with beauty. From the towering chinoiserie panels (the chicest step-and-repeat) to the pastel-hued tablescapes, the elegant decor hit all the right notes.

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League's 2023 Fashion Notes runway show.
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s 2023 Fashion Notes runway show.

A magnificent floral installation by Petal & Field Floral Co. romantically cascaded down the Meyerson’s staircase, elegantly framing the runway for the event’s fashion show. Paired with the audial delight of handsome young violinist Alan Milan playing recognizable pop music, the whole affair felt downright Bridgerton (minus the gossip and naughty bits). Listening to Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” on the violin while you’re sipping champagne just hits differently!

Mothers and their children floated down the runway, modeling frothy frocks by LoveShackFancy and Dondolo, whose founder, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, received the 2023 Fashion Notes Designer Award in honor of her creative vision for the luxury children’s and women’s lifestyle brand. Jorba walked the runway alongside charmingly bashful Robert, her youngest of four sons, who wore a festive tartan suit and tiny driving loafers. 

28 Cata Gonzalez with the Fashion Notes Designer Award (Photo by Domus Aurea)
Catalina Gonzalez Jorba with the Fashion Notes Designer Award (Photo by Domus Aurea)

Dondolo’s heirloom-quality pieces empower women in Jorba’s native country of Columbia, allowing them to provide for their families. Woven throughout the event, this celebration of motherhood extended to the selection of the honorary chairs– mother-daughter duo Karen and Isabella Cox.

The fashion show, produced by Robyn Chauvin Productions, also showcased cowboy boots from Petite Paloma and diamonds (natch!) from Milliard Diamond Concierge. The DSOL partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, granting the wishes of two critically ill children who shone brightly on the runway. 

In coordinating ensembles, Mowles’ daughter, Eleigh, and Price’s daughters, Ellie and Lucy, closed the runway show alongside their proud moms and two towering gentlemen (their dads!) beaming from the front row. With this model behavior, the next generation looks as philanthropic as they do fashionable. 

A delicious lunch (including cookies for the road from JD’s Chippery, promoting their new Chippery Truck!), live auction, and raffle followed, all infused with the same symphonic spirit of community. When it comes to executing a flawless luncheon, Price and Mowles hit all the right notes.

And that’s the tea.

