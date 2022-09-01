What to Look Forward To at Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s 9th Annual Fashion Notes Luncheon

The iconic Fashion Notes Luncheon and Style Show is just one of DSOL’s events throughout the year.

Fall social calendars are quickly filling up and for Dallasites, that means an array of philanthropic events. From luncheons to evening galas and beyond, there’s no shortage of eating, drinking, and socializing for a good cause throughout the city. Perhaps one of the most notable fall philanthropic events is the annual Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s (DSOL) Fashion Notes Luncheon and Style Show.

Recently, DSOL president Cynthia Beaird announced Sharon Lee Clark and Kira Nasrat as the chairs for the 9th annual event, with Patsy Donosky and Janie Donosky Condon serving as Honorary Chairs. This year’s Fashion Notes Luncheon and Style Show is scheduled for Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Fairmont Dallas.

“As a first-generation Korean American artist, I know the importance of education for a shot at a prosperous career in the arts,” Lee Clark says. “Music is an integral part of that by fostering both the right and left brain simultaneously. It brings me so much joy knowing that the DSOL Fashion Notes event benefits Young Strings to bring instruments and lessons to deserving households. Serving as this year’s co-chair is deeply meaningful to me and I am committed to doing my very best to help even the playing field for musically-inclined youth in Dallas.”

Let’s talk about what to expect at this quintessential event as it enters its ninth year. With Lee Clark and Nasrat at the helm, it’s sure to be one for the books.

The organization plans to present its 2022 Featured Designer Award to Lele Sadoughi, a woman whose headbands adorn many a hairdo across the city.

When it comes to runway presentations, St. John will provide the apparel for this year’s models, who will include League members and their families, past and present DSOL Debutantes, and members of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) family.

Now, what’s a fashion show without the jewels? Fallon Bock of the Bachendorf’s family — the official fine jewelry sponsor of the event — designs jewelry for Bachendorf’s with her Fallon B collection, and the past Debutante (as well as former President of the Assembly) plans to donate a piece to the live auction.

Speaking of the auction, Krane Home (owned by Co-Chair Lee Clark) is the exclusive home decor sponsor and plans to donate a room of wallpaper, a large framed artwork, and pillows to the auction and raffle.

This iconic Fashion Notes Luncheon and Style Show is just one of DSOL’s events throughout the year. Founded in 1946, the organization’s mission is to support the Dallas Symphony Orchestra through service, education, and various fundraising activities. Other DSOL events include the prestigious Presentation Ball that introduces 26 young women through a season of parties and events, the Junior Symphony Ball (the longest-running fundraiser now in its 64th year), and Savor the Symphony. DSOL has more than 1,100 members who donate their time, talents, and resources.

And, are its members ever so generous with their resources. During the 2021-2022 season alone, the organization raised more than $1.65 million for the DSO — a new record for the group. Through this support of the DSOL, a variety of DSO programs continue to thrive and develop student musicians across our city, including The Cecil and Ida Green Youth Concert Series, Symphony YES!, The Kim Noltemy Young Musicians and Young Strings.

Head to the runway this October and get your checkbooks ready. It’s for a good cause, after all.