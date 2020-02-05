Why Romeo and Juliet at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Makes for the Perfect Valentine’s Weekend Date

The music of the symphony will take the audience back to the Juliet Capulet Balcony in Verona, Italy

The melodious tones of Romeo and Juliet will set a romantic scene for the perfect Valentine's Date Night. (Photo by Sylvia Elzafon)

The DSO's Fab Friday also returns for this Valentine’s Day performance which included a complimentary drink voucher with all ticket purchases.

Ruth Reinhardt will conduct the Dallas Symphony Orchestra's rendition of Romeo and Juliet. (Photo by Sylvia Elzafon)

What's more romantic than a date night at the Meyerson for a Dallas Symphony Orchestra performance?

Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet will be performed from February 13 to 16. (Photo by Sylvia Elzafon)

We don’t want to spoil the ending, but Romeo and Juliet is the timeless tale of tragic love for good reason. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra is revisiting the legendary romance just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet will be performed from February 13 to 16 (evening performances start at 7:30 pm and the Sunday matinee starts at 2:30 pm). Ruth Reinhardt will be conducting.

They even dreamed up some creative ways to be sure your date night in the Dallas Arts District concludes happily ever after. Some special experiences are available for sweethearts.

A Valentine’s Day Sweetheart pre-concert reception is available on Valentine’s Day itself and February 15 for $35 per person. Enjoy exclusive access to the reception, beginning at 6:15 in the West Loge ― with complimentary wine or champagne and a full chocolate dessert bar. The reception will be a romantic pre-performance treat.

Fab Friday at the Dallas Symphony also returns for this Valentine’s Day performance, allowing you to have a more casual, relaxed concert experience ― including a complimentary drink voucher with all ticket purchases.

Concert-goers can even choose to add a dining option to their evening. There are two lush, buffet options that let you and your date extend your time in the opulent Meyerson Symphony Center. After all, what’s more romantic than a date night at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra?

Opus, located in the West Lobby, is offering a fine dining buffet in an elegant setting overlooking the Betty B. Marcus Park. Executive chef Tim Semenuk creates new menus each week that tie the cuisine to the performance. You’ll want to see what he comes up with for Romeo and Juliet.

The Meyerson’s Allegro provides a more casual atmosphere with its menu highlighting global cuisine. Reservations are required for dining. Call 214-981-2943 to make them and ensure that your special Valentine knows you did something extra for them.

After all, William Shakespeare said it best himself, “Don’t waste your love on somebody, who doesn’t value it.”

Even if you are not a star-crossed lover, attending a performance of Romeo and Juliet performed by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra shows you’re not afraid to make bold date choices. Romance is in the air — and so is great music.

Martinû’s Fourth Symphony will weave together lyricism and intense emotions in a Romeo and Juliet made even more powerful by the sounds. Add Principal Bassoon Ted Soluri soloing in the world premiere of Chickasaw composer Jerod Tate’s new concerto and have the makings of an unforgettable night.

And isn’t that what a Valentine’s date should be about?

For more information on the Dallas Symphony’s romantic Romeo and Juliet packages and for tickets, click here.