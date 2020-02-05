A Local’s Guide to Dallas’ 10 Best Hotels

As Dallasites, we all have our favorite hotel hangout. Whether that be for splashing in a hotel’s rooftop pool in the summer, relaxing at the spa or swinging by for a late night drink, Dallas has plenty of places to check out. Some of us even like to schedule a staycation every now and then. This city has a hotel hotspot available for every need.

Here’s your local guide to the Best Hotels in Dallas:

The Rosewood Mansion

2821 Turtle Creek Boulevard

Probably the most sought-after hotel to have a staycation, The Rosewood Mansion is a great place to unwind in the city. That is, if you’re willing to splurge. A Texas icon, the Mansion offers massage and spa services, a pool and an acclaimed restaurant and bar. Two years ago, the Mansion added on a grand lawn and private garden, which now hosts tons of weddings and events for locals and beyond.

And on top of that, the hotel boasts a critically-acclaimed restaurant and bar — the Mansion Restaurant and the Mansion Bar. New American with French influences, the restaurant is headed by executive chef Sebastien Archambault and offers lunch, dinner and a weekend brunch menu. And if you come to the bar from 4 pm to 7 pm on Monday through Friday, there’s a swanky happy hour deal going on where you can get some of the Mansion’s signature cocktails for $9.

Rooms start out around $360 a night.

The Statler Hotel has one of the nicest rooftop pools.

The Statler

1914 Commerce Street

Known for its incredible 19th floor rooftop pool views, The Statler is the place to go on a sweltering summer day. Access to the pool is free and Waterproof bar offers specialty cocktails, beer and wine poolside, as well as in an indoor/outdoor space to enjoy them. Another main reason for visiting The Statler is its speakeasy bar, Bourbon & Banter.

Bourbon & Banter is one of my favorite hidden bars. In order to get in, you must take a staircase down to a basement-like door, step in an old phone booth and dial four numbers. Then the door will automatically open for you. Favorite cocktails include the Red Mane, which is a cranberry-lime zest infused Belvedere, St. Germain, lime, and egg white concoction and the Pompadour, a bourbon drink that comes with a brulee top you have to break through with a honey dipper.

Rooms start out around $210 a night.

Crescent Canines travel in style. (Photo by Vanessa Christina Photography)

Hotel Crescent Court

400 Crescent Court

An Uptown icon, Hotel Crescent Court is surprisingly the most dog-friendly hotel. With your stay, you and your pup can take part in the Crescent Canines program. This luxury pet amenity program includes an in-room Gourmet Doggie Delights menu, water bowls, a plush dog bed, a take home collapsible water bowl, complimentary toy, doggy bandana and “Do the business” bags. There’s even a “S-paw” service menu with services provided by a local groomer to keep your pet clean and happy.

As for local humans coming by for the day, Hotel Crescent Court has a Spa Day Pass available for $140 that allows guests access to the second floor rooftop pool, spa hot tub, steam room, dry sauna, fitness center, relaxation lounge, complimentary wellness classes, a free glass of champagne and 25 percent off a 50 minute or more service (excluding nails).

Rooms start at about $214 a night.

The Adolphus’ legendary restaurant, The French Room. (Photo by Steven Visneau)

The Adolphus

1321 Commerce Street

The most historically significant hotel out of the bunch, The Adolphus is a true gem in downtown Dallas architecture. Opened in 1912 by Anheuser-Busch co-founder Adolphus Busch, this hotel was modeled after a Germanic castle. In 2018, the space was renovated by taking away the initial 1980s renovation surplus and restoring it to its more historic state. Since its opening its welcomed esteemed guests such as presidents Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, and British royals Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

The Adolphus’ most iconic feature is The French Room restaurant. It’s exclusively only open for dinner and weekend afternoon tea. The French Room Bar is another hotspot for cocktails and lounging. Locals and guests alike spend time in the blue-lacquered room with a fireplace, black marble bar, and gold ceiling. Dark and romantic, it’s the perfect spot for late night drinks with a date or friends.

Rooms start at $244 a night.

Spa treatment room at The Ritz-Carlton Spa (Photo courtesy The Ritz-Carlton Dallas)

The Ritz-Carlton

2121 McKinney Avenue

Another Uptown Dallas classically ritzy hotel, The Ritz-Carlton is a great place for a staycation, dinner at Fearing’s Restaurant, drinks at The Rattlesnake Bar, or a day at the spa. On the pricier side, the five star hotel costs about $440 (at the lowest) for a night. The Ritz boasts an outdoor pool, fitness center, complimentary Guacomologist experience at 6 pm in the Lobby Lounge each day, and a chauffeured luxury house car available within a 3-mile radius on a first-come, first-serve basis. It’s really as classy as it gets.

The luxury spa is probably the most popular amenity at The Ritz for locals. It offers relaxation lounges, two suites for couple’s treatments, and signature treatments. Dean’s Margarita Salt Glow starts at $250 and is a 50-minute massage with the special exfoliating scrub and hydrating body cream. On the highest end, you can get the Ultimate Detoxifying Treatment, which is a 110-minute deeply detoxifying treatment for $340.

The new Virgin Hotels Dallas’ rooftop & pool club is sure to be a hot Dallas scene.

Virgin Hotels Dallas

1445 Turtle Creek Boulevard

Dallas’ coolest new hotel is now up and running in the Design District. Virgin Hotels Dallas, from Dallas billionaire developer Bill Hutchinson and Virgin’s Richard Branson, is a go-to destination for tourists and locals alike. Featuring a rooftop Pool Club, secret hot tub garden, the Commons Club restaurant, and a coffee shop/bar, the place is like an adult playground.

When summer hits, the fourth floor rooftop pool is going to be the place to be. Cabanas, loungers, and daybeds large enough for groups of 20 people will be out and the rooftop bar will be serving umbrella drinks. Inside of the boutique hotel, it’s worth the time to stroll and peruse the colorful artwork and decor. And a meal or appetizers at chef Matt McCallister’s Commons Club is a must.

Rooms start at $230 per night.

The iconic Pegasus horses fly proudly in front of Omni Dallas.

Omni Dallas

555 S. Lamar Street

Omni Dallas has long stood out in the Dallas skyline with its unique wavy shape and bright, flashing lights at night. The Downtown staple sits amongst some of the most historic sites and museums in Dallas’ history. It’s in walking distance from Pioneer Plaza, The Sixth Floor Museum, John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza and the new Dallas Holocaust & Human Rights Museum and Museum of Illusions.

This one’s definitely more for visitors looking to explore lots of Dallas or locals looking for a weekend getaway right in the middle of the city. After exploring, you can kick back at the Omni’s heated rooftop infinity pool that overlooks all of downtown with a cocktail in hand.

Rooms start at about $312 a night.

A Steinway piano sits in the lounge of Ellie’s in the Hall Arts Hotel.

HALL Arts Hotel

1717 Leonard Street

The newest hotel to the Arts District, HALL Arts Hotel comes from Craig Hall and is pretty much an art gallery. I’d recommend to locals to just come take a stroll through the lobby, Ellie’s restaurant and the hotel hallways to get a glimpse at some of the 25 or so artwork pieces throughout the hotel. My favorite pieces are All That is Possible is Real by Dallas-native Alicia Eggert and Spoons by Najla El Zein.

Also, headed by Oprah’s former chef, Eric Dreyer, Ellie’s is a must-visit restaurant. The new American restaurant is an ode to Hall’s late mother and has an elevated take on 1940s and ’50s dinner time staples. Smack dab in the middle of the dining area sits a Steinway piano surrounded by incredible light fixtures and a colorful artwork.

Book a room starting at $212 a night.

(Courtesy of The Stoneleigh)

The Stoneleigh

2927 Maple Avenue

A Dallas classic, The Stoneleigh is a luxury 1923 art deco hotel in Uptown. The design is a mix of this 1920s elegance and a 21st century modernity. During a recent $36 million renovation, the hotel was restored and the history preserved. Amenities range from an outdoor pool that hosts regular parties during the summer to its wonderful Perle on Maple restaurant and bar.

Since 2018, Perle on Maple has been serving French bistro cuisine with locally sourced ingredients with a Texas twist. Besides a great place to book dinner reservations, locals stop by for the events the hotel puts on. From Super Bowl watch parties and jazz nights to Rose garden parties and breakfasts with Santa, there’s a lot to stop by the historic hotel for all year round.

Rooms start at $200 a night.

The Joule pool is quite the scene.

The Joule

1520 Main Street

Dallas’ most well-known hotel for celebrity sightings (Drake) and extravagant rooftop weddings, The Joule is a favorite local hangout for many reasons. One being the incredible rooftop infinity pool that literally hangs 8 feet off the side of the building. A few other highlights are its speakeasy-like bar Midnight Rambler, restaurants Americano and CBD Provisions and the Weekend coffee shop.

You also get that really nice view of The Eye from across the street. But, it’s also just a really cool building in itself. A revitalized 1920s neo-Gothic landmark, the Joule has tons of artwork to browse throughout the hallways from owner Tim Headington’s private collection. It’s a focal point of the hotel and worth checking out some of the pieces by Roger Hiorns, Millard Sheets, Tony Cragg and more.

Rooms start at about $240 a night.