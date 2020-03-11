Finding Our Way
01
01

Mary Margaret Hansen's "Freedom" is on view at The MAC.

Finding Our Way
Arts / Galleries

Dejected Housewives Arise Feminism Ascendent in a Bold New Dallas Exhibit

A Preview of "Finding Our Way," Storming The Mac Later This Month

BY // 03.11.20
Mary Margaret Hansen's "Freedom" is on view at The MAC.
1
1

Mary Margaret Hansen's "Freedom" is on view at The MAC.

“Finding Our Way,” March 21 – May 10, at The MAC, the-mac.org.

One of the most meaningful bodies of work this season is a rediscovered trove of black-and-white images taken nearly 40 years ago, during the height of the second wave of feminism. The artists — women leaving behind confining marriages and seeking creative expression — escaped to the country together on weekly jaunts to an old farmhouse and its surrounding acreage outside Houston. But this was not about the bucolic: It was a radical shedding of both clothes and prescribed roles that led the friends to their true selves — hence, the series title, “Finding Our Way,” by collaborators Mary Margaret Hansen and Patsy Cravens.

Hansen recounted the organic experience: “Patsy Cravens and I took a series of nude photographs of one another in the early 1980s, when we hightailed it out of Houston after carpooling kids to school so we could spend the day photographing at her family’s farm near Weimer, Texas. Each carried a tripod, camera bag, and plenty of film. We wore little but knee-high boots to protect from snakes and rough terrain. We explored, rebelled, and sought what we called freedom from traditional roles of wife, mom, community volunteer, carpool chauffeur, family cook, and PTA president. At the time, we each faced consequential life decisions about our families and our lives as women. We were on the verge of defying expectations.”

Finding Our Way
Hansen and Craven’s “Just Playin'” was a 1982 collaboration.

A show like this deserved to travel — and now it will. The MAC director Rachel Rogerson has stepped up as organizing curator in Dallas, where “Finding Our Way” is the centerpiece of an innovative spring at the museum, led off by “On the Surface,” a cultural exchange between six female Dallas and Houston artists (through March 8).

Hansen and Cravens’ installation fortuitously coincides with Make Art with Purpose DFW Festival 2020, timed to the centennial of the passing of the 19th Amendment. Tahila Corwin Mintz also screens a video in the art space’s new media gallery, which speaks to indigenous women’s roles within their culture.

Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
<em>PaperCity</em> Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
PaperCity Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
read full series
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
8939 Diceman Drive
Forest Hills
FOR SALE

8939 Diceman Drive
Dallas, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Leslie Donovan
This property is listed by: Leslie Donovan (214) 336-6464 Email Realtor
8939 Diceman Drive
2862 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2862 Vacherie Lane
Dallas, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2862 Vacherie Lane
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Presented by Ulterre
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X