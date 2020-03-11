Houston Rodeo canceled
NCT 127 Rodeo
Rodeo Houston, Brooks & Dunn at NRG Stadium, February 27, 2019
Rodeo Houston, Brooks & Dunn at NRG Stadium, February 27, 2019
Blake Knowles rodeo
01
05

The carnival scene at the Houston Rodeo is always a major attraction. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

02
05

Some NCT 127 fans wore surgical masks in the last concert before the Houston Rodeo was canceled . (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

03
05

The food always takes center stage at the Houston Rodeo. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

04
05

At the Houston Rodeo, food rules. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

05
05

Blake Knowles loves the adrenaline rush of steer wrestling. Photo courtesy of Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

Houston Rodeo canceled
NCT 127 Rodeo
Rodeo Houston, Brooks & Dunn at NRG Stadium, February 27, 2019
Rodeo Houston, Brooks & Dunn at NRG Stadium, February 27, 2019
Blake Knowles rodeo
Culture / Entertainment

Houston Rodeo Canceled on Orders From the City and Health Department — With Coronavirus, the Show Will Not Go On

Iconic Mega Event That Dates Back to 1932 Gives Way to Growing Health Fears

BY // 03.11.20
The carnival scene at the Houston Rodeo is always a major attraction. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Some NCT 127 fans wore surgical masks in the last concert before the Houston Rodeo was canceled . (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The food always takes center stage at the Houston Rodeo. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
At the Houston Rodeo, food rules. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Blake Knowles loves the adrenaline rush of steer wrestling. Photo courtesy of Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.
1
5

The carnival scene at the Houston Rodeo is always a major attraction. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

2
5

Some NCT 127 fans wore surgical masks in the last concert before the Houston Rodeo was canceled . (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

3
5

The food always takes center stage at the Houston Rodeo. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

4
5

At the Houston Rodeo, food rules. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

5
5

Blake Knowles loves the adrenaline rush of steer wrestling. Photo courtesy of Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

The growing health threat and wildly spreading fear over the coronavirus has claimed the Houston event that many thought never would be canceled. Yes, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is shuttering on orders from the City of Houston and the Houston Health Department.

“The Rodeo will respectfully and dutifully comply with the City’s order,” Rodeo officials declared in a statement. “The Rodeo is deeply saddened; however, the safety and well-being of our guests and our community is our top priority. Out of precaution, the City has decided that this is the best course of action for our community.”

Just like that, the mega event that’s been a fixture in Houston since 1932 is done about halfway through its scheduled 2020 run. The carnival is closed, all the concerts are canceled — including Friday night’s highly anticipated Lizzo show — and the cowboys are scattering. The fairgrounds will be officially closed at 4 pm today.

The ordered cancelation comes on the heels of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner issuing a seven-day emergency health declaration for the city. In a press conference, Turner says everything changed for Houston when the latest confirmed coronavirus case in the area — a Montgomery County man — was determined to not be travel related.

The man also may have attended the Rodeo BBQ cook-off. Turner says there is no evidence the man attended any of the Rodeo concerts.

Turner’s declaration and the growing wave of cancelations puts a number of major Houston sporting events at risk of being called off as well. These includes the Houston Astros’ season opener on March 26, the NCAA Tournament’s South Regional at the Toyota Center on March 27 and March 29 and more pressingly time wise, Houston Rockets’ home games on March 17, March 19 and March 21.

No cancelations have been ordered for these events yet.

The World Health Organization has declared that global coronavirus crisis is now officially a pandemic. Few things will make that hit closer to home in Houston — which now has 14 confirmed cases in a city of six million, including the Montgomery County man who is considered the first case of possible community spread — than calling off the Houston Rodeo.

NCT 127 Rodeo
Some NCT 127 fans wore surgical masks in the last concert before the Houston Rodeo was canceled . (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Featured Events
Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
2862 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2862 Vacherie Lane
Dallas, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2862 Vacherie Lane
8939 Diceman Drive
Forest Hills
FOR SALE

8939 Diceman Drive
Dallas, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Leslie Donovan
This property is listed by: Leslie Donovan (214) 336-6464 Email Realtor
8939 Diceman Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Presented by Ulterre
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X