Iconic Photographer Who Counts Tom Brady and Cindy Crawford Among His Pals Makes a Houston Splash

David Yarrow captivated the crowd with tales from his trajectory in the photography world, relayed via a Q&A with PaperCity's Catherine D. Anspon. (Photo by Johnny Than )

European home design destination CASA Houston turned into a white cube when acclaimed and widely collected United Kingdom-based photographer David Yarrow made a personal appearance. The occasion inaugurated CASA Houston’s first exhibition curated with Dallas’ Samuel Lynne Galleries

CASA Houston’s Jerry Hooker and Samuel Lynne Galleries’ JD Miller served as hosts. Respective directors Mackenzie Cash and Kristin Rivas were also on hand to preside. (The Texas gallery is the artist’s top dealer in the world in terms of sales.)

FYI, the artist boasts big name, and well heeled collectors who vie for iconic images such as Wolves of Wall Street, which sold at a 2019 Miami art fair for $200,000. (Read about David Yarrow’s journey from sports photog to cinematic lensman casting celebs alongside untamed wildlife in his 2019 interview for Sotheby’s here.)

The evening drew an enthusiastic crowd of art and design denizens and Yarrow collectors. The exhibition marked the Houston debut for the photographer/artist, as he presented his latest series, one which resonated with the audience. “Changing Lanes,” staged against the panorama of the great American West, includes locales in Texas.

A highlight was an artist talk, where Yarrow opened up about his inspirations and philosophy, telling the moderator (yours truly) that “the most enduring symbol of America is. . . the cowboy” and that “one of the greatest stories ever told is the push West in America.”

Carson Brown poses with one of David Yarrow’s signature images made with pal Cindy Crawford. For the photo shoot, Crawford waived her fee, and proceeds went to a pediatric cancer fund to honor the model’s late brother.

The evening wrapped as a long line queued up to acquire Yarrow’s latest volume, a hefty, handsome Rizzoli release entitled David Yarrow Photography: Americas Africa Antarctica Arctic Asia Europe. The artist is donating all his royalties from the book to fund two conservation causes: Tusk in the United Kingdom and WildAid in the United States. Not every photographer gets a mammoth Rizzoli volume or has Tom Brady pen the foreword and Cindy Crawford write the afterword.

Visit South Walton Swipe





























Next

Acquiring books (which also featured a signed Yarrow print of elephants), we sighted: Marnie Greenwood, Gigi Huang, architect Ben Koush and Luis de las Cuevas, Kara and Ray Childress, Sutton Fannon, Dr. Mary Ann Reynolds-Wilkins, Patricia Reed, Peter Doyle, Rottet Studio’s Melody Faircloth and Laurence Cartledge, Vince Flickinger with Gensler, Karen and Will Stolz, Alex Stolz, Vesna Miller, Carson Brown, LeTricia Wilbanks, Dustan Gawthorp, Amanda Lodge, John Rutherford, and Veronica and Alfonso Zaza.