Iconic Photographer Who Counts Tom Brady and Cindy Crawford Among His Pals Makes a Houston Splash
CASA Houston Becomes a Showcase For Some of the World's Priciest PhotographsBY Catherine D. Anspon // 01.13.22
David Yarrow made a bold debut at CASA Houston with his "Changing Lanes" exhibition. (Photo by Johnny Than )
Samuel Lynne Galleries' JD Miller, photographer David Yarrow, CASA Houston's Jerry Hooker (Photo by Johnny Than )
Carson Brown (Photo by Johnny Than )
John David Robbins (Photo by Johnny Than )
Jessie Bregman, David Yarrow, Marnie Greenwood, Griffin Greenwood (Photo by Johnny Than )
The artist's Rizzoli volume (Photo by Johnny Than )
Restaging an iconic image with an icon: David Yarrow's "1992 (6/20)," 2021. (Photo by Johnny Than )
Jeanine Kaminski-Ditzel (Photo by Johnny Than )
Jerry Hooker, Carol Lamadrid, Chris Bolio (Photo by Johnny Than )
Mackenzie Cash, John David Robbins, Kristin Rivas (Photo by Johnny Than )
Patricia Reed (Photo by Johnny Than )
David Yarrow captivated the crowd with tales from his trajectory in the photography world, relayed via a Q&A with PaperCity's Catherine D. Anspon. (Photo by Johnny Than )
Ray & Kara Childress, Ford Childress, Anna Arnett, Knox Childress (Photo by Johnny Than )
Vesna Miller, Carson Brown (Photo by Johnny Than )
Sutton Fannon (Photo by Johnny Than )
Mackenzie Cash (Photo by Johnny Than )
David Yarrow, Dr. Mary Ann Reynolds-Wilkins (Photo by Johnny Than )
JD Miller, Alexis Davila, John David Robbins (Photo by Johnny Than )
John Rutherford, Amanda Lodge (Photo by Johnny Than )
Chris Ferguson, Melody Faircloth, Gigi Huang, Brian Brewer, Dustan Gawthorp (Photo by Johnny Than )
Hania Elzarka, Jerry Hooker, Mackenzie Cash, Grace Cooper (Photo by Johnny Than )
David Yarrow signs a volume for Dustan Gawthorp. (Photo by Johnny Than )
Anna Garcia Cash, Laura Edwards (Photo by Johnny Than )
Will & Karen Stolz, Alec Stolz (Photo by Johnny Than )
Rodrigo Tovar, Clark Sterner (Photo by Johnny Than )
Sofia Nemchenko, Anthony Marimon (Photo by Johnny Than )
Grace Cooper, Israel Garcia, Carlos Estrada, Kristin Rivas (Photo by Johnny Than )
The charismatic headliner, international photographer David Yarrow (Photo by Johnny Than )
Hudson Petersen, Caroline McFarland (Photo by Johnny Than )
Keyla Romero, Veronica Zaza (Photo by Johnny Than )
LeTricia Wilbanks, Anthony Zogheib (Photo by Johnny Than )
Amanda Lodge, Kara Childress (Photo by Johnny Than )
Laurence Cartledge, Rita Palacios, Melody Faircloth, Gigi Huang, Dustan Gawthorp (Photo by Johnny Than )
Alfonso & Veronica Zaza (Photo by Johnny Than )
Agustin Prebisch, Claudia Escalante (Photo by Johnny Than )
Clark Sterner, Vince Flickinger, Rodrigo Tovar (Photo by Johnny Than )
Catherine D. Anspon (Photo by Johnny Than )
European home design destination CASA Houston turned into a white cube when acclaimed and widely collected United Kingdom-based photographer David Yarrow made a personal appearance. The occasion inaugurated CASA Houston’s first exhibition curated with Dallas’ Samuel Lynne Galleries
CASA Houston’s Jerry Hooker and Samuel Lynne Galleries’ JD Miller served as hosts. Respective directors Mackenzie Cash and Kristin Rivas were also on hand to preside. (The Texas gallery is the artist’s top dealer in the world in terms of sales.)
FYI, the artist boasts big name, and well heeled collectors who vie for iconic images such as Wolves of Wall Street, which sold at a 2019 Miami art fair for $200,000. (Read about David Yarrow’s journey from sports photog to cinematic lensman casting celebs alongside untamed wildlife in his 2019 interview for Sotheby’s here.)
The evening drew an enthusiastic crowd of art and design denizens and Yarrow collectors. The exhibition marked the Houston debut for the photographer/artist, as he presented his latest series, one which resonated with the audience. “Changing Lanes,” staged against the panorama of the great American West, includes locales in Texas.
A highlight was an artist talk, where Yarrow opened up about his inspirations and philosophy, telling the moderator (yours truly) that “the most enduring symbol of America is. . . the cowboy” and that “one of the greatest stories ever told is the push West in America.”
The evening wrapped as a long line queued up to acquire Yarrow’s latest volume, a hefty, handsome Rizzoli release entitled David Yarrow Photography: Americas Africa Antarctica Arctic Asia Europe. The artist is donating all his royalties from the book to fund two conservation causes: Tusk in the United Kingdom and WildAid in the United States. Not every photographer gets a mammoth Rizzoli volume or has Tom Brady pen the foreword and Cindy Crawford write the afterword.
Acquiring books (which also featured a signed Yarrow print of elephants), we sighted: Marnie Greenwood, Gigi Huang, architect Ben Koush and Luis de las Cuevas, Kara and Ray Childress, Sutton Fannon, Dr. Mary Ann Reynolds-Wilkins, Patricia Reed, Peter Doyle, Rottet Studio’s Melody Faircloth and Laurence Cartledge, Vince Flickinger with Gensler, Karen and Will Stolz, Alex Stolz, Vesna Miller, Carson Brown, LeTricia Wilbanks, Dustan Gawthorp, Amanda Lodge, John Rutherford, and Veronica and Alfonso Zaza.