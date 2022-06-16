5 Dallas Artists Design New Banners For Summer in Deep Ellum

“All-Comers” is the theme for Deep Ellum Foundation’s latest round of streetlight pole banners in the neighborhood. EThe banners are switched out seasonally to highlight fresh works from local artists.

Ahead, discover a bit more about each new banner and the Dallas artists behind it.

Clint Mordecai’s “The Roads to Wonderland.”

Clint Mordecai

For his “All-Comers”-themed design, Dallas artist Clint Mordecai created an Alice in Wonderland-inspired banner. Called “The Roads to Wonderland,” the design incorporates the classic story’s Cheshire Cat with the neighborhood’s Traveling Man. Mordecai’s art has also been on display in several Deep Ellum ArtFestivals, the Fort Worth Main Street Art Festival, Samuel Lynne Galleries, Ro2 ArtGalleries, and in shops in Bishop Arts.

Favio Moreno’s Deep Ellum banner.

Favio Moreno

Having grown up in California, Mexico and Texas, Dallas-based artist Favio Moreno is influenced by Latin and American culture, iconography, and contemporary design. Dividing his time between painting, printmaking, design, Moreno’s banner design is inspired by the lively vibes of Deep Ellum. He explains that the neighborhood has always been apart of his life — since his time tagging on free walls in the 90s — and that good times were always had with Deep Ellum’s art and nightlife.

Next

A new Deep Ellum banner from local artist Hunter Moehring.

Hunter Moehring

Local artist Hunter Moehring‘s banner welcomes anyone and everyone to Deep Ellum. An illustrator and musician, his work focuses on album covers, tour posters, and apparel design for musicians. He also creates designs for Dallas venues, bars, skate shops, and clothing brands. He loves screen printing posters and draws inspirations from vintage sci-fi, old westerns, bronze age comic books, skateboards, and punk rock.

Khafre Linwood’s banner features a half profile of a woman on her dreadlock journey.

Khafre Linwood

For his banner, Dallas native Khafre Linwood designed a banner featuring a half profile of a woman on her dreadlock journey. Linwood was inspired by the fact that Deep Ellum has “become a pillar of talent, a staple of this city’s creativity and a bridge that gaps cultures together.” He selected this design because the woman’s journey embodies the growing process. He relates it to how the Deep Ellum area has thrived, is continuously growing, and how it’s unified by different cultures.

Jessica Stewart’s vintage-inspired Deep Ellum banner.

Jessica Stewart

Inspired by all things vintage and the people around her working in the neighborhood, Jessica Stewart’s banner depicts an old-school Deep Ellum. A self-taught artist, Stewart’s current work showcases her love of painting and motivation to see beauty in repurposed vintage pieces. Expressing color, emotion, and life (while incorporating vintage frames and textures), her paintings are influenced by her love of bringing something back to life.