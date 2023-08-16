Drunk Shakespeare Brings the Buzz Back to Houston Theatre — When Shots Rule and Scripts Are Just a Jumping Off Point

The Three Witches prepare the cauldron ... which looks an awful lot like some mysterious cocktail. (Photo by © Drunk Shakespeare)

The host sets the scene and and prepare the audience for a night filled with booze and The Bard! (Photo by © Drunk Shakespeare)

An actor raises a toast to the audience at Houston's Drunk Shakespeare before taking her first shot. (Photo by © Drunk Shakespeare)

The cocktails are crafted. The play is Shakespearean. The actors are professionally trained. But make no mistake. This is no stuffy, high-brow night at the theater.

The idea behind Drunk Shakespeare is relatively simple. A cast of five comes together to perform a play by The Bard. But first, one actor takes five shots of whiskey. The other four are sober (at least, supposedly). Hilarity and chaos ensue.

Drunk Shakespeare, which also has productions in Chicago, New York, Washington D.C. and Phoenix, opened in Houston back in January at The Emerald Theatre. I had been seeing its advertisements for months, and my curiosity finally piqued. On a humid Friday evening, I arrived at The Emerald near Market Square in Downtown Houston, unsure of what to expect but knowing I was in for quite an experience.

The Houston cast consists of eight actors in total. A different group of five performs each night — selected through a secret process — to ensure no actor drinks for consecutive shows.The play I saw was Macbeth — selected through another secret process — and it was performed by local actors Joey Herrera, Anastasía Zavitsanos, Cindy Wang, Austin Brady and Gabe Velazquez. Zavitsanos was the drunk of the night, downing her pre-appointed five shots of whiskey as well as several other beverages throughout the show.

This unconventional theater company notes “we are professional drinkers … with a serious Shakespeare problem.” As far as I could tell, this Shakespeare problem seems to include being able to recite the words of Shakespeare as the actors went off-script pretty much from the moment the metaphorical curtain rose.

The plot of Macbeth started out as the focus, but quickly morphed into merely a jumping-off point for comedic ad-libs, goofy stunts, physical challenges and references to modern-day pop culture.

Nestled in the Emerald’s cozy, library-themed, theater-in-the-round style speakeasy, the crowd became an intimate part of the show. And I mean that quite literally. At various points throughout the night, the actors spoke to, took orders from, drank with, danced around and even flirted with various members of the seated crowd.

A particularly immersive experience is reserved for true Shakespearean royalty. To become “The King” or “The Queen” and sit on a throne at one end of the stage, one or two audience members can purchase a premium experience, priced at $500, which includes royal crowns, a bottle of Moet & Chandon, handmade chocolates and the power to influence certain aspects of the performance.

Though Drunk Shakespeare is perhaps less Globe Theater and more college improv, it is an evening of undeniable, unrestrained fun. Go see the Houston show. And then go again. And again. Each performance is guaranteed to be an utterly unique cocktail of thespianism, hilarity, youthful exuberance. . . and, of course, cocktails.

Drunk Shakespeare runs at The Emerald Theate at, 412 Travis Street in downtown Houston. For more information and tickets, go here. All attendees must be aged 21 or over.