Don’t Miss Grape Harvest Season in Fredericksburg This Fall — One of The Most Delicious Times of the Year

As the scenic and storied home to more than 60 wineries, vineyards and tasting rooms, Fredericksburg is at the center of Texas Wine Country. (Photo by Jason Risner Photography)

It’s hard to believe that summer is coming to an end (although these Texas temperatures don’t look like they’re slowing down anytime soon) and it’s almost time to welcome fall. In Fredericksburg, autumn means one thing: grape harvest season. Pack your bags and head to Texas Hill Country for one of the most fun and delectable times of the year.

As the scenic and storied home to more than 60 wineries, vineyards, and tasting rooms, Fredericksburg is at the center of Texas Wine Country. Area wineries have been producing award-winning vino for years and many have received recognition across the world. Visitors from around the country flock to Fredericksburg all year long to visit the quaint German town deep in the heart of Texas and enjoy live music, cozy lodging (Fredericksburg has more than 1,500 vacation rentals as well as 20 hotels and inns), and, of course, wine.

While there’s never a bad time to visit Fredericksburg (if you haven’t been during the holiday season, be sure to book your trip now), mid-August through mid-September is particularly special as it is grape harvest season.

Visitors can celebrate the iconic season by participating in grape picking, grape stomps, and special release parties.

Safety is always a top priority in Fredericksburg, so leave the planning and driving to the pros and book a tour with one of nearly 30 companies. Guests can choose from a curated list or personalize their own experience. Whatever you choose, you are sure to have an enjoyable experience tasting and touring wine country.

If your schedule allows, visiting Fredericksburg midweek (Sunday through Thursday) provides many perks to visitors including a more personalized experience at tasting rooms, shorter waits at restaurants, relaxed shopping, and more options for lodging. Escape the weekend crowds and opt for a more intimate trip.

Salut!