Austin’s Kandice Pierce is on of the Emerging Artists that will be featured at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival.
Photographer Patti Gary finds beauty in nature, and in flowers that others might find “past their prime.” The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival will be her first show.
Carolina Dalmas is an Argentinian born artist now living in The Woodlands. She is one of the Emerging Artists showing in The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival.
Arts / Galleries

Emerging Artists to be Showcased at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival — Here’s a Few to Look Out For

Driven to Create In All Sorts Of Ways

BY // 03.29.23
This is the third in a series of stories on The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. Come back to PaperCity The Woodlands for new stories in the lead-up to the beloved arts event, which takes place Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 16.

Around 200 artists will be displaying art at The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. One important category — and one of the things that helps give the Waterway Arts Festival its unique charm — are dubbed Emerging Artists. Artists in this category are typically Texans showing in one of their first outdoor shows and have been juried from the Emerging Artist category.

Here are three Emerging Artists to look out for:

Patti Gary — Booth 135

Patti Gary is local, award-winning fine art photographic artist with an eclectic style. Her photographic taste is a bit eclectic in that she is drawn to florals, color, people (particularly street people who she finds always seem to have a story) and themed photo shoots.

As a kid, Gary carried a small Kodak camera around and was always taking pictures. Then one day in high school, a teacher asked her to be the photographer for the yearbook.

“The little school that I went to in South Louisiana had a Canon AE1,” Gary says. “I had no idea how a 35mm (camera) worked. I had to go to the library in another town to find a book on how to operate a 35mm. I was hooked.”

Gary’s style is a bit quirky finding beauty in the obscure. For example dead flowers. She calls these “Flowers in their prime.” In this prime state, she finds flowers to be more vibrant with delicate wrinkles and textures.

For Gary “seeing” thru her lens soothes her soul and she is most hopeful that those viewing her artwork experience the same thing. This artist is is a member of the Conroe Art League and this is her first show.

You can preview some of Patti Gary’s art at her website.

Carolina Dalmas — Booth 129

Argentine artist Carolina Dalmas moved to the United States in 2004. Her mom sent her to her first art lesson at age 7. Since then Dalmas has been on something of a nonstop journey. As a Woodlands resident, she finds plenty to paint locally.

“Living surrounded by nature, here in The Woodlands is a constant inspiration,” Dalmas tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “During my walks with my dog Alfie, I observe wildflowers, foliage, berries, textured barks and reflections on the many bodies of water the area provides. I am always taking reference pictures for future paintings.”

Dalmas has a background in biochemistry. For her education, she chose a scientific path and has an undergraduate degree in biochemistry plus a post graduate degree in medical analysis and food science.

“At first glance, one might think that my scientific career is directly opposed to my artistic career,” Dalmas says. “However, I am in love with nature and organic things, which is a focus of biochemistry. And which also happens to be a prominent subject matter in my art.”

Dalmas’ inspiration comes from nature, especially the incredible world of flowers.

“I think that the elements of design are best depicted by nature through flowers,” she says. “They show us a great variety of shapes, textures, tones and amazing colors.”

Dalmas is a member of The Woodlands Art League.

You can preview some of Carolina Dalmas’ art at her website.

Kandice Pierce — Booth 139

Austin’s Kandice Pierce is an artist at heart with a background in commercial interior design. She’s originally from a small town in Georgia. After college, Pierce spent a few years in Washington D.C. before moving to Austin in January 2010.

Pierce is a Savannah College of Art and Design graduate — and creating and building art has been a lifelong passion. She just became a full-time artist in 2021. As a painter, Pierce hopes to “capture the essence of the moment, preserving the memories and emotions it evokes.”

Pierce’s dream is to share her paintings to help people reconnect with places they have been to or to inspire them to travel somewhere new.

The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival will help Pierce connect with a new audience.

“I was very excited about my acceptance to the show,” she says. “I drove to my favorite spots in West Texas to gather additional inspiration photos in January, which included a sunrise in the Davis Mountains and a stunning sunset in Pinto Canyon Ranch. The high desert is a magical place, and I always feel recharged and inspired after traveling there.

“Since then, I’ve been painting away in the studio and hope to bring at least 30 paintings to the festival.”

You can preview some of Kandice Pierce’s work at her website.

