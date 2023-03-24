The Woodlands is full of surprises like Story Book Maze.
Culture / Newsy

Why PaperCity The Woodlands — That’s Not the Right Question

This Dynamic Hub Of Its Own Deserves This Spotlight

03.23.23
The Woodlands is full of surprises like Story Book Maze.
Waterway Square in The Woodlands brings a nice outdoor view along with interesting stores, restaurants and more.
The Woodlands can be an outdoor adventure land.
The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival is quite a creative scene.
Uli's Kitchen brings a lot to the table in The Woodlands.
Championship level golf is part of The Woodlands' DNA,
Market Street in The Woodlands offers shopping in an open-air main street atmosphere.
Outdoor music at Hughes Landing is part of The Woodlands scene.
The patio at the Kirby Ice House-The Woodlands is situated at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive in the heart of the Waterway District. (Photo by Michael Anthony)
6 Electra Circle in The Woodlands was among the most expensive homes sold in the Houston area.
Artists have booths along the Waterway for The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival.
Waterway Square in The Woodlands is just one of the interesting hubs in The Woodlands.
Jack Nicklaus can still shape some golf shots. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The question should not be why PaperCity The Woodlands? It should be: Why did it take this long?

PaperCity choosing The Woodlands to be the focus of its latest publication — putting this unique township in the company of Houston, Dallas, Austin and Fort Worth — shouldn’t be a surprise. For The Woodlands is another dynamic hub of its own in Texas, a land where sophisticated shopping, restaurants, culture, art and fashion come together. The Woodlands has long stood apart from Houston while being within easy reach and this new independent outlet will bring the elevated look at the region that PaperCity is known for.

“The Woodlands is a land of culture and luxury and no one covers culture and luxury like PaperCity,” says Chad Miller, the president of PaperCity Digital and a partner in Urban Publishers Inc. “We couldn’t be more excited to shine a light on all the great things happening in The Woodlands.

“The Woodlands is a place where PaperCity should be. PaperCity has long prized the kind of foresight, innovation and thoughtful strategic planning that is the hallmark of The Woodlands itself.”

Charles Blain, the president of the Urban Reform Institute, tabbed The Woodlands as one of The Next Great American Cities, even though it’s not technically a city and is now 48 years old. Oil entrepreneur and philanthropist George Mitchell founded The Woodlands in 1974 with the dream of creating a community that had it all, one where nature was treasured and the forest environment stayed alive.

Driving through it today, you can see that vision still going strong with the trees still a dominant feature, with store, restaurant and business signs restricted from the blaring lighting you’ll find in so many other areas. These days, more than 120,000 people and 2,400 businesses — from Fortune 500 companies to mom-and-pop shops — call The Woodlands home.

But driving the main thoroughfares, you’d still largely never know that. You’re still in those trees. It feels like you’re several steps removed from the hustle and bustle of city life, even though almost all the perks of a thriving city can be found here. Of course, the 151 neighborhood parks, with every home in the township a quarter or a half mile away from one at most, provide a different look at what living in an urban core can be like.

How could PaperCity not cover such a unique community, one that is helping to redefine Texas in many ways?

“The launch of PaperCity The Woodlands highlights the amazing lifestyle, culture and arts that we enjoy here in our own backyard,” says Jim Carman, president of the Houston Region for The Howard Hughes Corporation. “PaperCity has had a tremendous impact as an established source for all the dynamic cultural events throughout Texas, and we welcome them to The Woodlands community.”

The Woodlands is already an arts hub — home to one of the largest collections of public art in the entire state, home to 30 art benches that help create an art trail of their own, home to events like ARTFEEL and the singular annual The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival. It is already a music hub — with big-time concerts at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, one of the best amphitheaters in the world, its own symphony and intimate live music shows at spots like Como Social Club. It is already a sports hub — home to the Ironman Americas Championship, the annual Insperity Invitational and the Chevron Championship, one of the LPGA’s Majors, this year. In fact for a few weeks in April, The Woodlands will be the center of the Texas sporting world in many ways.

This is one of the cultural hubs of Texas, a destination rather than a jumping off point. Consider that more workers commute into The Woodlands than out these days. This is no suburb.

The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival is quite a creative scene.
The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival is quite a creative scene.

There is plenty to cover, plenty that warrants PaperCity’s unique voice. So what can you expect from this new outlet?

PaperCity The Woodlands is the place where sophisticated shopping, restaurants, fashion, real estate, home + design, music, sports and culture will come together. It is a curated look at this vibrant growing community that is a hub of its own where some of the best concerts, art festivals, symphony performances, kids events and major happenings in the entire region take place. PaperCity The Woodlands will bring all of that to life, serving as an invaluable resource for both first-time visitors and longtime residents.

Want a first look at a brand new Gucci store? Go to PaperCity The Woodlands.

Looking to find more about distinctive restaurants you won’t find anywhere else like Amrina and Uli’s? Turn to PaperCity The Woodlands.

Need the perfect itinerary for a weekend getaway with the spas, restaurants and unique stores you need to visit? You’ll find that guide at PaperCity The Woodlands.

The Woodlands guide newcomers
The Woodlands is a world of its own — and something major always seems to be going on.

This is a place that aims to make you feel like an insider without having to do the hard work to gain access. You’ll be the friend that knows the best place to grab great Thai food, the perfect spot to get a pedicure and where to grab dessert after a wonderful concert at Cynthia Woods. From new ways to see the performing arts to the The Woodlands Mall reimagining to major charity events, you’ll be the first to know.

PaperCity The Woodlands energizes people around shared interests while opening up a world of possibilities. It’s an elevated look at one of the most dynamic communities in all of Texas.

And yes, it’s about time.

Why PaperCity The Woodlands? Because The Woodlands is a place where PaperCity needs to be.

