This table is covered in unique Empty Bowls art pieces. (Courtesy Empty Bowls Houston)
Empty Bowls Houston chair Samantha Oldham gets to work. (Courtesy Empty Bowls Houston)
A scene from Empty Bowls Houston 2022 shows it reach. (Courtesy Empty Bowls Houston)
An artist-made bowl at Empty Bowls Houston 2023 certainly made a face. (Courtesy Empty Bowls Houston)
People peruse bowls at Empty Bowls Houston. (Courtesy Empty Bowls Houston)
A one-of-a-kind bowl makes a difference. Proceeds from Empty Bowls Houston will go towards the Houston Food Bank. (Courtesy Empty Bowls Houston)
Foelber Pottery Gallery holds a pottery demo at Empty Bowls. (Courtesy Empty Bowls Houston)
Arts / Galleries

Empty Bowls Brings Houston Artists and the Community Together to Create and Fight Hunger — This Is No Ordinary Fundraiser

A Tradition Entering Its 18th Year Helps Feed Houston

BY // 04.30.24
For Houston artist Michelle Heinesen, participating in the Empty Bowls Houston fundraiser is a profoundly meaningful experience, rooted in a heartfelt commitment to help those who need it most.

“Growing up as a latchkey kid with a single parent, food scarcity is an issue that hits close to home,” Heinesen says. “The Empty Bowls Houston event allows me the opportunity to give back to the community in a collective manner that is much more amplified than my efforts alone.”

Hosted in Houston to benefit the Houston Food Bank, Empty Bowls brings together like-minded artists, volunteers and sponsors in an international effort to help fight hunger. Since its inception, Empty Bowls Houston has raised $1,054,599 for the Houston Food Bank, equating to more than 3.16 million meals for Houstonians who experience dire food insecurity.

Houstonians with an eye for intricately handcrafted bowls and a heart for helping others will want to check out the 18th annual Empty Bowls Houston on Saturday, May 11 at Houston Center for Contemporary Craft.

Empty Bowls Houston chair Samantha Oldham shares a unique perspective about how crucial the event is for Houstonians in need of a fresh, hot meal.

“Growing up, my mother made sure to help us understand the different experiences people have by getting us involved in community projects such as Meals on Wheels or volunteering with different organizations,” Oldham tells PaperCity. “I enjoy working with the Houston Food Bank because I know the outreach and impact this organization has on the community.”

