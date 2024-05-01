Fort Worth’s 12 Best Wine Bars — From Jazzy Champagne Rooms to Female-Focused Newcomers
Top Local Spots to Enjoy a Glass, Flights, and BitesBY Courtney Dabney // 05.01.24
Whether you’re on the lookout for a rare vintage, ready for a bit of education, or just in search of your new favorite sip, Fort Worth has plenty of wine bars that fit the bill. A true oenophile could get spoiled by these top spots.
These are the 12 best wine bars in Fort Worth.
The Coupe
314 S. Main Street, Suite 110
Fort Worth, TX 76104 | Map
A newer Southside oasis, The Coupe – Sparking Wine Lounge specializes in bubbles from true champagnes to sparkling rosés. But, there are plenty of wine flights to peruse, as well as specialty cocktails, beers, and non-alcoholic drinks. Owners Scott Kimble and his wife Lauren Badgett actually met over sparkling wine and have been dreaming of opening their own cozy bubble bar for many years.
CRÚ Food & Wine Bar
5188 Marathon Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109 | Map
Located in The Shops at Clearfork, CRU serves up food as tasty as its wine flights. A fun spot to meet up for happy hour, guests can choose from one of the rotating flights. Selections range from bold reds to interesting continental whites. And, there’s always something new, like showcasing specific vintner’s selections.
Grand Cru Wine Bar
1257 W. Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104 | Map
One of Magnolia Avenue’s best wine bars, this spot is family-owned. It’s a great spot to sip while you take in the busy street scene. Featuring a vast selection of bubbles, whites, reds, roses and port wines by the glass or flight, you can get lost in the wine list alone. Grand Cru offers over 200 choices by the bottle. If you find one you love, you can take bottle home at a 25 percent discount as well.
The Holly
305 W. Daggett Avenue, Suite 101
Fort Worth, TX 76104 | Map
Those in search of natural wines are well-acquainted with The Holly. They seek out the best in biodynamic wines, utilizing natural practices and native yeasts. It’s a quaint shop to sample wines, get educated, and perhaps take a few bottles home. The female-owned spot is a great place to learn about hand-harvested wine with minimal sulfur and few additives, a growing trend in the industry.
The Magnolia Wine Bar
1101 W. Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104 | Map
This industrial-chic wine bar has a sleek exterior with walls of glass, and a lovely side yard with a brick wall painted with a huge Magnolia blossom. Alongside shareable plates of baked goat cheese, and spinach dip, you can sip some serious wines. The wine list is collection from around the world, ever-changing, and categorized so you can easily find your sweet spot.
Pinky’s Champagne Room
615 S. Jennings Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104 | Map
While you don’t have to sip your champagne coupe with your pinky raised, it’s always in style at Pinky’s Champagne Room. And, for those who prefer their wine with a side of jazz, you’re in luck, it’s also known as the Velvet Jazz Lounge. A stylish, big city vibe awaits.
Salute Wine Bar
212 Carroll Street, Suite 130
Fort Worth, TX 76104 | Map
Formerly Thirty Eight & Vine, this self-pour wine bar has 42 self-serve wines in a wide variety of vintages including old-world wines from Italy, Spain, and France, regional spotlights from around the state of Texas as well as some lesser-known wine regions like Greece and Bulgaria. Joe Lane Catering has also crafted a full range of shareable plates including smoked salmon and shrimp dip, meat and cheese boards, and marinara meatballs to pair with your vino.
Soma Winery
201 S. Main Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104 | Map
Established in 2022, Soma Winery is a family-owned urban winery, featuring international wine tastings and a community atmosphere. The walls are decorated with the works of local artists and the casual hang-out encourages guests to sip wine or locally roasted coffee.
It is also a café and kitchen with made-from-scratch Mediterranean-inspired flatbreads, gyros, and treats like a Nutella and strawberry-filled croissant. The wine menu speaks with a distinct Italian accent, though you’ll find the occasional Spanish wine or Port wine from Portugal. Soma even has a private tasting room where you can book a personal exploration.
WineHaus
1628 Park Place Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110 | Map
Tucked into the Park Place neighborhood, this adorable wine bar has a hideaway all its own. The back patio is a cozy retreat with trellises and umbrellas. The boutique WineHaus has 16 different wines on tap ensuring that every glass poured is as fresh as the first, and embracing a zero-waste model.
There is a rotating selection of bottles, featuring wines made by independent producers from regions and estates all over the world. Bring your non-wine-loving friends too, they also serve beer and a couple of frosé options like the Haus-made blend of rosé and fresh strawberries, or the frozen peach Bellini.
Wine Thief
1300 Houston Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102 | Map
Inside the Omni Fort Worth Hotel, Wine Thief features décor and lighting that create the perfect ambiance for a glass of wine before dinner at Bob’s Steak & Chop House. Guests can relax on the patio overlooking the Fort Worth Water Gardens.
The wines include labels with a wide range of complexity from Russian River Valley chardonnays to Columbia Valley Syrahs. Wine Thief also serves a wide variety of appetizers from empanadas to lamb pops, and from charcuterie boards to steak dinners.
Wines From a Broad
317 Houston Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102 | Map
This classy wine bar in downtown features female-focused wines by women-owned wineries. Launched by veteran chef Dena Shaskan last fall, the new bar invites guests to learn about (as well as toast to) the winemakers — telling their stories through the bottles and welcoming some of them to visit Fort Worth in turn.
You’ll often enjoy live music while you explore the wines Shaskan has selected from Italian and French winemakers to those she’s sourced a bit closer to home.
Winslow’s Wine Cafe
4101 Camp Bowie Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76107 | Map
This Camp Bowie staple has a full food menu, a side patio, and its own retail shop just across the street. Named after owner Joe Berry’s beloved dog Winslow, it has long been a local favorite, for its ambiance (in a former filling station) as well as its constantly evolving wine list. The favorite spot blind tastes every single potential offering to make sure the wine is the right fit.