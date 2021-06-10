Fort Worth’s Art Scene Makes a Major Comeback – the Stunning Exhibits and Installations You Need to See

Take a tour of The Lobby or step inside Sweet Tooth Motel at the Foundry District.

Art is blooming in Fort Worth — and it’s time to get out and explore. The city’s art scene has new installations and recently reopened spaces just waiting for you. Thus is a major rebound from the COVID closures — and it’s something to see.

The Sid Richardson Museum has been closed to the public since March of 2020. Located in historic Sundance Square the Western art mecca just recently reopened its doors. Now on view is a new exhibit titled “Picturing the American West.”

It features the personal Western art collection of oil tycoon Sid Richardson, including masterworks from Frederic Remington, Charles Marion Russell, Oscar Berninghaus, Frank Tenney Johnson and Charles Schreyvogel. Plus, the new exhibit showcases a special group of bronze Western art sculptures on loan from a private collection.

These 48 spectacular works on display depict the characters, landscapes and stories of the American West. Visitors can reserve a 45 minute time slot between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm online. For the safety of guests and staff, all visitors are required to wear face masks.

“The Sid Richardson Museum is home to historic works of Western Art that reflect a time and spirit that still define the American West,” Sid W. Richardson Foundation chairman Edward P. Bass says. “We are excited to reopen our doors and share this glimpse of life and landscape from the not-too-distant past.”

To preview the exhibit before your visit or to learn more about these important pieces, a 360-degree virtual tour is now available.

Nature Connects is an eye-popping installation on view at BRIT through August 1st.

Into The Art Garden

Fort Worth Botanic Garden | Botanical Research Institute of Texas is showing artworks from New York’s Sean Kenney, fashioned out of LEGO Bricks. The colorful and imaginative installation will be on display through August 1.

The subject matter makes particular reference to gardens. Kenney’s exhibit “Nature Connects” depicts important topics that the artist holds dear, from protecting animal habitats to planting a garden, or showcasing a beautiful orchid. The exhibit is open daily from 8 am to 6 pm. Exhibit viewing is included with the price of garden admission or is free with an annual membership. To purchase tickets, visit fwbg.org.

Bee Cup Oasis is a beautiful installation of Jen Rose’s colorful bee cups.

Abuzz With Bee Cups

Dallas-based artist Jen Rose crafts tiny sculptures that are not only beautiful, they help bees as they go about their work of supporting plants and our ecosystems. These sculptures called bee cups are eco-friendly watering stations made from hollow porcelain cones that resemble colorful flowers. They’re as attractive to the bees as they are to the human eye.

Each one collects a few drops of water from the sprinkler or rain and provides a bee-friendly resting station for these all-important pollinators. They hold a maximum of one cc of liquid, allowing for evaporation by the evening hours, which eliminates the risk of mosquitos breeding in the cups. The interior of each cup is embossed with ridges.

“This gives the bees something to grip onto as they are drinking, much like a shower mat, to prevents falls,” Rose explains.

Placed together in groupings they are called an “oasis.” The Garden’s original installation, Texas Bee Oasis, is made up of roughly 3,000 bee cups creating a dazzling, ombre gradient. It is located in the Fuller Garden.

Take a tour of The Lobby or step inside Sweet Tooth Motel at the Foundry District.

One Sweet Surprise

Sweet Tooth Motel, a portable art experience inspired by the Dallas original Sweet Tooth Hotel, is open in the Foundry District. Begin with a tour of the lobby (the entrance’s off Wiesenberger Street). The interactive art display (and ultimate selfie backdrop) features some of Sweet Tooth Hotel’s original and most beloved installations.

Then follow the stepping stones to stroll through the ever evolving Inspiration Alley, lined with artworks by some of the most sought-after muralists in Dallas and Fort Worth. At the end of the Alley you’ll find The Yard, and in it a container called Sweet Tooth Motel, where even more wonders await. This unique art space even smells sweet, tickling all your senses.

Exclusive Motel entry includes a private entry for 30 minutes to the Sweet Tooth Motel mini-experience for up to five guests for $50. A Lobby Installation ticket includes entrance to two separate installations at $10 per ticket. You can purchase tickets here.

Fort Worth is more arty than ever. And it’s a beautiful scene.