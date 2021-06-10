Your Houston Real Estate Guru — Sharon Dreyer Knows How to Navigate a Red-Hot Market

Houston’s real estate market is on fire. No one understands how to navigate it better than Douglas Elliman agent Sharon Dreyer. Her passion is matched by a personable demeanor and all-out commitment to delivering incredible service to her clients.

1808 Kane Street

Wrapped by its white picket fence, charming only begins to describe this storybook 1895 Old Sixth Ward bungalow, with a covered front porch and downtown views. The Victorian was completely and professionally renovated by a builder in 2017 including marble baths with frameless glass showers, window treatments, the addition of reclaimed sliding barn doors, reclaimed wooden kitchen countertops with a herringbone marble backsplash and new stainless steel appliances.

1808 Kane is a Victorian bungalow.

2207 Bancroft Street #605

This quintessential two bedroom, two bath residence shines like new. A corner unit inside Highland Tower, it has Southeast facing views, with banks of floor to ceiling windows overlooking a lush green area below. Automatic shades rise at the touch of a button on all windows.

The well-equipped kitchen features a Bosch gas cooktop, convection oven, built-in refrigerator, dishwasher, separate wine cooler and quartz countertops.

Modern and open kitchen at 2207 Bancroft.

3331 D’Amico #1003

With views across Buffalo Bayou Park, this show-stopping 10th floor aerie boasts nearly $400,000 in bespoke upgrades and customization from Rosenberg+Gibson Design. A designer’s dream it incorporates touches by Eggersman, Miele, Donghia, Holland Sherry, Ralph Lauren, Carolyn Ray, Farrow & Ball and Minka.

A Savant automation system allows the owner to access this home from around the globe ― including door locks and cameras, thermostat, audio systems and more. It is located in the Riva, the original luxury boutique condominium building that sparked the trend in Houston.

3331 D’amico #1003 with floor to ceiling windows.

2207 Bancroft #1704

This stunning contemporary penthouse is in Houston’s premier Highland Tower. This open concept unit boasts floor to ceiling windows and walls for the art collector. The penthouse brings two balconies with breathtaking views from all angles. Unrivaled proximity to shops and restaurants of River Oaks District, Highland Village and The Galleria are just a few of the perks.

2207 Bancroft has an easy entertaining flow.

5207 Bayou Glen

This rare, double corner lot in Pine Shadows/Bayou Glen subdivision has not been seen on the market in decades. The original ranch style home rests on two legal lots. In a prestigious wooded location, it is surrounded by new construction homes selling for $3-million and up.

5207 Bayou Glen Road was a rare two lot find.

910 Malone Street

This Memorial Park area townhome is one of six homes tucked into an enclave. It has that coveted Chelsea/Tribeca loft feeling with a staircase rising four stories above with cool stained concrete underfoot. The second floor open living space includes the dining and kitchen, with pine floors and open trusswork overhead.

There’s even a covered balcony for grilling. The dramatic city views from the fourth floor rooftop terrace comes with built-in speakers and turfed decking.

Dreyer’s recent sale of the stylish residence at 910 Malone.

3132 Mid Lane

This expansive Hahnfeld Witmer Davis patio home is beyond beautifully maintained. The floorplan features travertine flooring along with multiple French doors, allowing the natural light inside. The living and dining areas are warmed by a fireplace and there is plenty of room for a grand piano.

Hardwoods run to the second floor corridor, where you’ll find the sizable master bedroom and bath, as well as an office or media room with its own full bath.

The front entrance wows at 3132 Mid.

8607 Pastureview Lane

This gorgeous Mediterranean built by Dorsey Custom Homes is located in a gated cul-de-sac. The master has its own fireplace and luxurious designer bath. Formals in this airy floorplan, provide great flow, making it a house truly built for entertaining. It’s a four bedroom, complete with a game room and computer area.

Dreyer recently sold the stately 8607 Pastureview Lane as well.

133 Sage Road

This modern three-story townhome is found at the end of a private drive and nestled next to a lush, vibrant grove of mature trees in the coveted Tanglewood area. More than 3,900-square feet of luxurious, recent updates include polished porcelain flooring throughout the second floor living area and master suite.

You’ll find stainless steel appliances in the chef’s kitchen with marble countertops. There are private balconies located off each of the three secondary bedrooms, a courtyard entrance and a wraparound deck off the second floor.

133 Sage Rd. is a modern three-story townhome.

2109 Briarglen Drive

Located in River Oaks, this home has rich tones of dark walnut wood flooring, paired with gray walls. In the spacious living room is a marble fireplace framed by custom built-ins. And it all overlooks a private English style garden lined with ivy covered walls and tiny boxwoods. The kitchen features GE Monogram appliances, gray quartz counters, a Carrara tile backsplash and striking under the cabinet lighting.

2109 Briarglen Dr. is located in coveted River Oaks.

2047 Westcreek #1405

This 14th floor corner unit, inside the striking Wilshire high-rise, has been reconfigured from a three bedroom into a two bedroom, plus a study. Its open chef’s kitchen features a large island, sleek cabinetry, and both Wolf and Sub-zero appliances. The primary suite is an oasis with a private study, its own balcony and a wall of built-ins. This custom unit is completed with hardwoods and fireplace.

2047 Westcreek #1405 is a desinger’s dream home.

6447 Vanderbilt Street

Located up a pea gravel path, through the lushly landscaped entrance, you’ll find an enchanting oasis. Spacious rooms built for entertaining flow through to an open kitchen ― and its onyx-topped island. Up a marble-clad staircase with its custom iron balustrade are three generous bedrooms. The owner’s suite includes a travertine mantle, a marble clad ensuite with its own large, boutique closet and a vanity area.

The kitchen at 6447 Vanderbilt speaks for itself.

