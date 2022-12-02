Free Admission, Holiday Lights and Special Meals Beckon at This Fort Worth Institution — The Modern’s Holiday Power

The magical grounds and reflecting pool of The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth light up during Modern Lights.

The Modern Art Museum cemented its place in Fort Worth’s lauded Museum District in 2002. Tadao Ando’s mesmerizing structure in concrete, glass and steel instantly captured the hearts of art lovers and has welcomed thousands of visitors in search of modern art, distinctive films, architecture and food ever since.

Now, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Ando-designed building, The Modern is hosting a free admission weekend December 16 through 18 with the museum open 10 am to 8 pm Friday, and 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The annual light show known as The Modern Lights is already on view through February 5, with its trees illuminated with an array of colorful lights in celebration of the holiday season. Passersby experience a stunning display and museum goers can enjoy evening viewing opportunities. In addition to the December free weekend, The Modern offers free admission every Friday with the museum open until 8 pm.

Tadao Ando’s “arbor for art” has been a beloved destination for Fort Worth locals and people around the world since it opened on December 14, 2002. Visitors still love to tour the galleries and grounds, experiencing the tranquil light-filled spaces and, of course, the famous reflecting pool.

Another Fort Worth holiday tradition is Dinner with the Modern Lights inside Cafe Modern. Executive chef Jett Mora prepares a seasonal menu rooted in Texas ingredients on Friday evenings. Seating is available from 5 to 8:30 pm. For reservations, call (817) 840-2157 or book online here.

And don’t forget First Fridays at the Modern. The first Friday of each month, The Modern and Cafe Modern team up to bring live music from the house band, along with tasty light bites in the museum’s grand lobby from 5 to 8 pm. Upcoming first Friday dates are this Friday, December 2, January 6 and February 3.

Museum admission is free of course (it’s Friday), light bites range from $9 to $15 and specialty drinks along with beer and wine are available at a cash bar, with happy hour selections. There is even a free docent-led, 20-minute tour available at 6:30 pm.

One current exhibit that’s a rare treat is Modern Masters: A Tribute to Anne Windfohr Marion. Then of course, there are the master works from the museum’s permanent collection.

This is the best time of year to visit The Modern many ways. There is nothing like celebrating one of Fort Worth’s architectural and art wonders up close and in person during the holidays.