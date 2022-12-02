La Vie Style House Applies Their One-Size-Fits-All Magic to Bridal

We have some nuptials to announce: the marriage of Dallas-based La Vie Style House and Over the Moon bridal and wedding registry platform. Together, the duo is debuting La Vie’s first bridal collection of coveted caftans and short lacy dresses. LVSH has become the go-to for many girls on the go with glittering maxi and mini frocks spotted at black-tie galas, al fresco lunches, and cocktail parties. The always flattering silhouettes with playful prints seemed destined to eventually enter the bridal sphere.

“We’ve enjoyed watching our customers wear the brand for life’s celebratory moments, and what could be more special than a wedding?” says Founder Jamie Coulter (who created La Vie Style House with co-founder Lindsey McClain in 2013).

The size-inclusive collection — a rarity in the bridal industry — has artful and often bold embellishments with soigné detailing. Clients can also custom select colors from the brand’s standard lace offerings.

“We haven’t seen bridal done within a one-size format before,” McClain adds. “We thought it was time for us to explore inserting some ease into the bridal market — and so, far it’s been wildly well-received. Some pieces are timeless, while others are more over the top, but they’re all super fun to wear.”

And, if wedding bells aren’t in your near future, the collection offers caftans and dresses appropriate for bridesmaids, mothers of the bride, or a guest simply there to celebrate by raising a champagne flute while wearing something divinely chic.

La Vie Style House’s inaugural bridal collection, $600 to 3,000. Exclusively at overthemoon.com.