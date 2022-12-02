830A2344 copy (Photo by Élio Nogueira)
224 830A3245 copy (Photo by Élio Nogueira)
223 830A2848 copy (Photo by Élio Nogueira)
230 830A5343 copy (Photo by Élio Nogueira)
229 830A5134 copy (Photo by Élio Nogueira)
830A4939 copy (Photo by Élio Nogueira)
228 830A4950 copy (Photo by Élio Nogueira)
01
07

La Vie Style House '70s swirl sequin one-shoulder dresses with cape, $2,250 on Over the Moon (Photo by Élio Nogueira)

02
07

La Vie Style House bridal clutch, from $1,095 (Photo by Élio Nogueira)

03
07

La Vie Style House luxe silk maxi caftan with feathers, $2,550 (Photo by Élio Nogueira)

04
07

White 3D Lace Maxi Caftan ($850) and Mini Swing Dress ($650). (Photo by Élio Nogueira)

05
07

La Vie Style House Ivory Silk Crepe Mini Caftan, $1,250 exclusively on Over the Moon. (Photo by Élio Nogueira)

06
07

La Vie Style House Gray Sequin Capulet, $1,250 exclusively on Over the Moon (Photo by Élio Nogueira)

07
07

La Vie Style House Dusty Blush Silk Satin Cap Sleeve Ball Gown, $2,150 exclusively on Over the Moon. (Photo by Élio Nogueira)

830A2344 copy (Photo by Élio Nogueira)
224 830A3245 copy (Photo by Élio Nogueira)
223 830A2848 copy (Photo by Élio Nogueira)
230 830A5343 copy (Photo by Élio Nogueira)
229 830A5134 copy (Photo by Élio Nogueira)
830A4939 copy (Photo by Élio Nogueira)
228 830A4950 copy (Photo by Élio Nogueira)
Fashion / Weddings / Shopping

La Vie Style House Applies Their One-Size-Fits-All Magic to Bridal

The Dallas Brand Known for Vintage-Inspired Caftans Teams Up With Over the Moon for the Ultimate Special Occasion Dressing

BY // 12.02.22
photography Élio Nogueira
La Vie Style House '70s swirl sequin one-shoulder dresses with cape, $2,250 on Over the Moon (Photo by Élio Nogueira)
La Vie Style House bridal clutch, from $1,095 (Photo by Élio Nogueira)
La Vie Style House luxe silk maxi caftan with feathers, $2,550 (Photo by Élio Nogueira)
White 3D Lace Maxi Caftan ($850) and Mini Swing Dress ($650). (Photo by Élio Nogueira)
La Vie Style House Ivory Silk Crepe Mini Caftan, $1,250 exclusively on Over the Moon. (Photo by Élio Nogueira)
La Vie Style House Gray Sequin Capulet, $1,250 exclusively on Over the Moon (Photo by Élio Nogueira)
La Vie Style House Dusty Blush Silk Satin Cap Sleeve Ball Gown, $2,150 exclusively on Over the Moon. (Photo by Élio Nogueira)
1
7

La Vie Style House '70s swirl sequin one-shoulder dresses with cape, $2,250 on Over the Moon (Photo by Élio Nogueira)

2
7

La Vie Style House bridal clutch, from $1,095 (Photo by Élio Nogueira)

3
7

La Vie Style House luxe silk maxi caftan with feathers, $2,550 (Photo by Élio Nogueira)

4
7

White 3D Lace Maxi Caftan ($850) and Mini Swing Dress ($650). (Photo by Élio Nogueira)

5
7

La Vie Style House Ivory Silk Crepe Mini Caftan, $1,250 exclusively on Over the Moon. (Photo by Élio Nogueira)

6
7

La Vie Style House Gray Sequin Capulet, $1,250 exclusively on Over the Moon (Photo by Élio Nogueira)

7
7

La Vie Style House Dusty Blush Silk Satin Cap Sleeve Ball Gown, $2,150 exclusively on Over the Moon. (Photo by Élio Nogueira)

We have some nuptials to announce: the marriage of Dallas-based La Vie Style House and Over the Moon bridal and wedding registry platform. Together, the duo is debuting La Vie’s first bridal collection of coveted caftans and short lacy dresses. LVSH has become the go-to for many girls on the go with glittering maxi and mini frocks spotted at black-tie galas, al fresco lunches, and cocktail parties. The always flattering silhouettes with playful prints seemed destined to eventually enter the bridal sphere.

“We’ve enjoyed watching our customers wear the brand for life’s celebratory moments, and what could be more special than a wedding?” says Founder Jamie Coulter (who created La Vie Style House with co-founder Lindsey McClain in 2013).

The size-inclusive collection — a rarity in the bridal industry — has artful and often bold embellishments with soigné detailing. Clients can also custom select colors from the brand’s standard lace offerings.

“We haven’t seen bridal done within a one-size format before,” McClain adds. “We thought it was time for us to explore inserting some ease into the bridal market — and so, far it’s been wildly well-received. Some pieces are timeless, while others are more over the top, but they’re all super fun to wear.”

la vie style house bridal over the moon
La Vie Style House Dusty Blush Silk Satin Cap Sleeve Ball Gown, $2,150 exclusively on Over the Moon. (Photo by Élio Nogueira)

And, if wedding bells aren’t in your near future, the collection offers caftans and dresses appropriate for bridesmaids, mothers of the bride, or a guest simply there to celebrate by raising a champagne flute while wearing something divinely chic.

La Vie Style House’s inaugural bridal collection, $600 to 3,000. Exclusively at overthemoon.com.

Holiday Gifting

Swipe
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2
  • Zadok December Holiday Gifts 2022 Deck 2

Featured Events

Featured Properties

Swipe
3711 San Felipe #10DFH
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3711 San Felipe #10DFH
Houston, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3711 San Felipe #10DFH
5315 Evergreen St.
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5315 Evergreen St.
Ballaire , TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
5315 Evergreen St.
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point
FOR SALE

100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point Village, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Lucille Fendley
This property is listed by: Lucille Fendley (713) 498-5007 Email Realtor
100 Radney Rd.
11518 Summerhill Ln.
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11518 Summerhill Ln.
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11518 Summerhill Ln.
5506 Russett Dr.
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5506 Russett Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,650,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5506 Russett Dr.
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X