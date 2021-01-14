At the start of this New Year, cautious optimism seems to be the name of the game. Particularly for those hoping to plan in-person events. That being said, it wasn’t too surprising to see today’s announcement from the Dallas Art Fair. In the hopes that an in-person experience could take place in 2021, the anticipated annual boutique fair has postponed their April event to the fall (calendar these new dates: September 30 to October 3, 2021).

“Due to the continued second wave of the coronavirus, we have made the decision to reschedule this year’s Dallas Art Fair from April to September 30 – October 3, 2021,” reads an email announcement sent today. “Our goal is to be safe and offer the best option for success. We will continue to monitor the situation and listen to our galleries, collectors, and partners. Dallas Art Fair will return to April in 2022.”

This will likely be one of several big Dallas event postponements in the year 2021, where even the near future is virtually impossible to predict. But at least there’s hope for a fall where we can safely gather together to discover contemporary work from leading art galleries across the globe.

Culture Place’s dynamic founder John Sughrue also serves as the chairman of Dallas Art Fair, LLC. Sughrue is shown with Julian Hatton’s “Out with the Tide, 1999.” (Photo by Exploredinary/Daniel Driensky)

For now, though, at least there is Culture Place, an online marketplace launched by the Dallas Art Fair in the summer of 2020. The virtual extension of the successful fair connects predominately Texas galleries and their artists to collectors, offering a small-batch art-commerce platform in a time where it’s desperately needed.

“The Dallas Art Fair’s strong curatorial voice is respected by collectors locally and internationally,” founder John Sughrue told PaperCity in July. “And this voice intends to roar digitally.”