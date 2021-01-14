Dallas Art Fair cancels this spring's edition, but will return September 30 to October 3, 2021 to Fashion Industry Gallery, in the Dallas Arts District. (Courtesy DAF)
01
01

Dallas Art Fair cancels this spring's edition, but will return September 30 to October 3, 2021 to Fashion Industry Gallery, in the Dallas Arts District. (Courtesy DAF)

Dallas Art Fair cancels this spring's edition, but will return September 30 to October 3, 2021 to Fashion Industry Gallery, in the Dallas Arts District. (Courtesy DAF)
Arts / Galleries

Hopeful for an In-Person Gathering, the Dallas Art Fair Postpones Its Annual Event

Despite the Date Change, the Successful, Annual Fair Continues to Connect Collectors to Great Texas Talent

BY // 01.14.21
Dallas Art Fair cancels this spring's edition, but will return September 30 to October 3, 2021 to Fashion Industry Gallery, in the Dallas Arts District. (Courtesy DAF)
1
1

Dallas Art Fair cancels this spring's edition, but will return September 30 to October 3, 2021 to Fashion Industry Gallery, in the Dallas Arts District. (Courtesy DAF)

At the start of this New Year, cautious optimism seems to be the name of the game. Particularly for those hoping to plan in-person events. That being said, it wasn’t too surprising to see today’s announcement from the Dallas Art Fair. In the hopes that an in-person experience could take place in 2021, the anticipated annual boutique fair has postponed their April event to the fall (calendar these new dates: September 30 to October 3, 2021).

Due to the continued second wave of the coronavirus, we have made the decision to reschedule this year’s Dallas Art Fair from April to September 30 – October 3, 2021,” reads an email announcement sent today. “Our goal is to be safe and offer the best option for success. We will continue to monitor the situation and listen to our galleries, collectors, and partners. Dallas Art Fair will return to April in 2022.”

This will likely be one of several big Dallas event postponements in the year 2021, where even the near future is virtually impossible to predict. But at least there’s hope for a fall where we can safely gather together to discover contemporary work from leading art galleries across the globe.

Culture Place’s dynamic founder John Sughrue also serves as the chairman of Dallas Art Fair, LLC. Sughrue is shown with Julian Hatton’s “Out with the Tide, 1999.” (Photo by Exploredinary/Daniel Driensky)
Culture Place’s dynamic founder John Sughrue also serves as the chairman of Dallas Art Fair, LLC. Sughrue is shown with Julian Hatton’s “Out with the Tide, 1999.” (Photo by Exploredinary/Daniel Driensky)

For now, though, at least there is Culture Place, an online marketplace launched by the Dallas Art Fair in the summer of 2020. The virtual extension of the successful fair connects predominately Texas galleries and their artists to collectors, offering a small-batch art-commerce platform in a time where it’s desperately needed.

“The Dallas Art Fair’s strong curatorial voice is respected by collectors locally and internationally,” founder John Sughrue told PaperCity in July. “And this voice intends to roar digitally.”

FERN FREEMAN

Swipe
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October

Featured Properties

Swipe
11909 Heritage
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

11909 Heritage
Houston, TX

$3,845,000 Learn More about this property
Steve Baumgardner
This property is listed by: Steve Baumgardner (713) 294-3408 Email Realtor
11909 Heritage
109 Radney Road
Piney Point
FOR SALE

109 Radney Road
Houston, TX

$7,450,000 Learn More about this property
Steve Baumgardner
This property is listed by: Steve Baumgardner (713) 294-3408 Email Realtor
109 Radney Road
3736 Del Monte Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3736 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX

$5,595,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3736 Del Monte Dr
2164 Chilton Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2164 Chilton Rd
Houston, TX

$5,745,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2164 Chilton Rd
8856 Chatsworth Drive
Close-in Memorial
FOR SALE

8856 Chatsworth Drive
Houston, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Cole Lumley
This property is listed by: Cole Lumley (281) 300-3997 Email Realtor
8856 Chatsworth Drive
919 Old Lake Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

919 Old Lake Road
Houston, TX

$1,325,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
919 Old Lake Road
4534 Live Oak Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4534 Live Oak Street
Houston, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Vikki Evans
This property is listed by: Vikki Evans (713) 823-3030 Email Realtor
4534 Live Oak Street
36911 Edgewater Drive
Old Mill Lake
FOR SALE

36911 Edgewater Drive
Pinehurst, TX

$997,550 Learn More about this property
Kecia & Arlene Properties Group
This property is listed by: Kecia & Arlene Properties Group (713) 367-7333 Email Realtor
36911 Edgewater Drive
5110 San Felipe Street, Unit 311W
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe Street, Unit 311W
Houston, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Dodson
This property is listed by: Bill Dodson (713) 628-3914 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe Street, Unit 311W
2201 Avalon Place
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2201 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$2,490,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
2201 Avalon Place
1421 Waverly Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1421 Waverly Street
Houston, TX

$1,449,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
1421 Waverly Street
1109 Krist Drive
Brighton Place
FOR SALE

1109 Krist Drive
Houston, TX

$920,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
1109 Krist Drive
5 Farish Circle
Bayou Woods
FOR SALE

5 Farish Circle
Houston, TX

$5,895,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
5 Farish Circle
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X