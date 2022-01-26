Artist Donald Robertson Brings His Whimsical World to the Cerulean Gallery

I was seeing red. And by that, I mean all the red dots adjacent to the paintings at the opening night of Donald Robertson’s “Alcohol: A Love Story” show at the Cerulean Gallery in Dallas. It was akin to walking into the Gagosian Gallery booth at Art Basel Miami and finding that the tech titans and seasoned collectors had already come, purchased all, and gone.

Guests invited to Robertson’s reception had received an email earlier in the week that the opening had been extended by two hours given the influx of RSVPs. “Drawbertson” (how he’s known by a legion of loyal followers on Instagram) has quickly garnered Dallas’ support since moving to Texas from Southern California last January.

Cerulean Gallery in Snider Plaza welcomed a chic crowd that ran the gamut from a few octogenarians to a gaggle of girls who look like they probably walked over from the Pi Phi house (the Gallery is directly adjacent to Southern Methodist University). Best dressed was Reed Robertson looking very boy-on-the-go in a Frame black coat, Chateau Marmont sweatshirt, Goyard clutch, and Valentino sneakers. And when I asked about his hat, he replied, “My fabulous chapeau? It’s Gigi Burris.”

Rob Dailey was ecstatic to share with me that he had been able to purchase one of the few remaining paintings sans red dot. His? “V is for Vin Blanc.” “The story of my life,” he commented with a sly wink.

Cornelia Guest made her entrance looking chic and casual in Levi’s and a yummy brown Ralph Lauren cashmere sweater. Her best accessory: an adorable Great Dane puppy named Pearl. “Donald’s talent is creating beauty and whimsy,” said Guest, sharing her thoughts on the artist. “And I also adore him — my fellow recent Texas transplant.”

Max Trowbridge sauntered in wearing a leopard Paco Rabanne blazer alongside Capera Ryan, Joyce Goss, Mary Steen, and Francine Ballard (up from Houston). Spotted in the queue snaking through the back room of the gallery waiting to have their copy of “Alcohol: A Love Story” signed was Luis Araujo, Jerry Mooty, Kristen Vasicek, Heath Burnett, and Lisa and Wayne Moore. And how was the artist personalizing the books? In a very Donald way — sporting DIY pink duct tape emblazoned with his name.

Visit South Walton Swipe





























Next

Make your way to the Cerulean Gallery tout suite since the exhibition will end on February 24th. Purchase this coveted coffee table tome at donalddrawbertson.com.