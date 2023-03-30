The Woodlands’ Unique Art Haven Even Boasts Its Own Bar — Glade Cultural Center Is No Cookie Cutter Venue

The Glade Gallery & Cultural Center in The Woodlands even has its own Mercury Bar. (Courtesy Glade Gallery & Cultural Center)

Art galleries have long been a place to disconnect from day-to-day life, absorb the beauty of artistic talent and be inspired by creativity. But Glade Cultural Center in The Woodlands takes things to another level in many ways, offering an art, education and social experience that is unique.

The Glade Gallery opened in 2015, with the Glade Cultural Center and Glade Arts Foundation coming on in 2017. The culture center, housed in an iconic local building formerly known as The Woodlands Homefinder Center, boasts more than 6,000 square feet of event space. The art gallery overlooks a lake and is surrounded by lush vegetation which sets a tone of sophistication and elegance.

The gallery hosts exhibits from both local and international contemporary artists. The works range from traditional paintings to lithographs, drawings, fine art photography, interactive art, new media art and sculptures. Artworks on exhibit at Glade Gallery are available for sale.

During the day, the gallery is an art haven. At night, The Glade transforms into an event space that hosts jazz concerts, comedy nights, dinner theater events, classical music by candlelight and more.

Glade Cultural Center even has its own bar. Mercury Bar is the site of curated wine tastings and upscale mixology experiences with a unique wine list with many selections not found elsewhere in The Woodlands. Mercury Bar is a favorite during opening night exhibits and for pre-concert drinks.

Glade Culture Center also includes The Museum at Glade Arts Foundation, The Woodlands’ first museum for contemporary art, film and visual culture casts a wide net. Recent exhibits showcased the works of Karel Appel, Valentina Kisseleva, Victor Tapu and more.

The Adickes Collection is currently on view.

In addition to a one-of-a-kind art and social experience and the museum, Glade Culture Center also offers classes and workshops, as well as art restoration. Classes and workshops range from a single hour sessions to immersive weekends to eight weeks of study with lectures on art history.

Glade Cultural Center is located at 2000 Woodlands Parkway. For more information, check out its full website. The Mercury Bar opens at noon Tuesdays through Saturdays.