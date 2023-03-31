Houston’s Beloved Hats in the Park Tradition Is More Rich and Colorful Than Ever Despite the Winds — The City’s Ladies Keep Things Vibrant

Posing for photos is one of the many fun aspects of the Hermann Park Conservancy's 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Jana Arnoldy in her Kentucky Derby chapeau at the Hermann Park Conservancy's 'Hats in the Park' luncheon (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Brandon McLendon, designer Zang Toi in from New York City for the Hermann Park Conservancy's 'Hats in the Park' luncheon. (Photo by Shelby Hodge0

Ah, the swans. How they glided across the lawn of McGovern Centennial Gardens, preening in the midday breeze. Floral fashions and hats (for this was definitely an occasion for both) trembling in the windy gusts as fountains in the pool swayed to a fluttering ryhthm. Hermann Park Conservancy’s “Hats in the Park” luncheon was never more rich in color and excitement than it was on this 15th anniversary of the beloved fundraiser.

One of the many beauties of the conclave is the collection of guests on this day. Such a swath of ladies from across the social spectrum and sprinkling of gents in their finest spring fashions created a vibrant tableau worthy of a David Hockney or perhaps a Van Gogh interpretation.

In the spotlight were luncheon honorees Susie Criner and Ann Short, the duo that initially conceived of the patrons group fundraiser that supports the park through an annual luncheon held in the midst of the lush gardens. They chaired that inaugural event in 2008 when alluring chapeaux would be all but required accessories. Their inspiration came from New York’s Central Park Conservancy “Hat Luncheon,” which last year drew a crowd of 1,300. But that’s Manhattan. Meh.

The Hermann Park Conservancy luncheon with close to 400 guests was entirely manageable and in the venerable hands of chairs conservancy board chair Kristy Bradshaw, Kelley Lubanko and Leigh Smith. It raised a record $520,000 in support of the conservancy’s mission to improve and provide careful stewardship of the park.

A consistent luncheon guest speaker since his election as Mayor was Sylvester Turner, who made his swan song (his term ends in January 2024) in which he once again praised the importance of Hermann Park in securing the city’s reputation as a most livable urban center. One of the sweeter moments of the luncheon was Turner’s greeting of Houston’s grand dame philanthropist Lynn Wyatt, who was seated at Susie and Sanford Criner‘s Table. The Mayor seated with Ann and Don Short, who jetted in from their residence in Dallas where they moved a decade ago.

Also joining the Shorts was Ann Shorts’ favorite designer and close friend Zang Toi, who jetted in from New York for the event. It was Toi who designed her suit for the 2008 luncheon, the very suit that Ann Shorts wore on this day as an homage to this 15th anniversary. In an unplanned coincidence, Susie Criner also wore the grass green suit that she had worn at that inaugural event.

City Kitchen provided the perfect luncheon fare of lightly curried chicken salad, poached salmon and deviled eggs with an amazing lemon meringue tartlet for dessert.

As is tradition with the luncheon, conservancy president and CEO Doreen Stoller presented two towering trees to be planted in honor of the honorees.

PC Seen: Cece and Mack Fowler, Phoebe Tudor, Stephanie Tsuru, Y. Ping Sun, Nicole Katz, Cynthia Petrello, Mimi and Robert Del Grande, Emily Clay, Kim Tutcher, Laura McWilliams, Alison Thacker, Kate Stukenberg, Jordan Seff, Brandon McLendon, Monica Bickers, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Julie Longoria Chen, Audrey White, Amanda Boffone, Valerie Dieterich, Katie Forney, Linsay Radcliffe, and Catherine Clay.