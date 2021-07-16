Glasstire Deborah Roberts’ “The Front Lines,” 2019
Gao Hang’s “The Boss,” 2021
Sedrick Huckaby’s “America’s Son,” 2016
James Surls’ “Intent,” 2019
Misty Keasler’s “Round Caged Bed (Dirty), Hotel Pamplona, Osaka,” 2005
Letitia Huckaby’s “Studies for Koinonia,” 2020
Bruce Lee Webb’s “Bird,” 2021
Brian Keith Jones’ “Meanwhile…back in Dallas,” 2014
Ryan Thayer Davis’ “Semaphore,” 2020
Chuck & George’s “Table Scrappin’ Vol. 1 Pg 1,” 2014
Michael Bise’s “Mom & Dad,” 2011
01
11

Deborah Roberts' "The Front Lines," 2019

02
11

Gao Hang's "The Boss," 2021

03
11

Sedrick Huckaby's "America's Son," 2016

04
11

James Surls' "Intent," 2019

05
11

Misty Keasler's "Round Caged Bed (Dirty), Hotel Pamplona, Osaka," 2005

06
11

Letitia Huckaby's "Studies for Koinonia," 2020

07
11

Bruce Lee Webb's "Bird," 2021

08
11

Brian Keith Jones' "Meanwhile ..back in Dallas," 2014

09
11

Ryan Thayer Davis' "Semaphore," 2020

10
11

Chuck & George's "Table Scrappin' Vol. 1 Pg 1," 2014

11
11

Michael Bise's "Mom & Dad," 2011

Glasstire Deborah Roberts’ “The Front Lines,” 2019
Gao Hang’s “The Boss,” 2021
Sedrick Huckaby’s “America’s Son,” 2016
James Surls’ “Intent,” 2019
Misty Keasler’s “Round Caged Bed (Dirty), Hotel Pamplona, Osaka,” 2005
Letitia Huckaby’s “Studies for Koinonia,” 2020
Bruce Lee Webb’s “Bird,” 2021
Brian Keith Jones’ “Meanwhile…back in Dallas,” 2014
Ryan Thayer Davis’ “Semaphore,” 2020
Chuck & George’s “Table Scrappin’ Vol. 1 Pg 1,” 2014
Michael Bise’s “Mom & Dad,” 2011
Arts / Galleries

Impactful Texas Art Magazine Celebrates 20 Years With a Special Art Auction — Glasstire Makes it Matter

Art From $100 to Five Figures is Available

BY // 07.15.21
Deborah Roberts' "The Front Lines," 2019
Gao Hang's "The Boss," 2021
Sedrick Huckaby's "America's Son," 2016
James Surls' "Intent," 2019
Misty Keasler's "Round Caged Bed (Dirty), Hotel Pamplona, Osaka," 2005
Letitia Huckaby's "Studies for Koinonia," 2020
Bruce Lee Webb's "Bird," 2021
Brian Keith Jones' "Meanwhile ..back in Dallas," 2014
Ryan Thayer Davis' "Semaphore," 2020
Chuck & George's "Table Scrappin' Vol. 1 Pg 1," 2014
Michael Bise's "Mom & Dad," 2011
1
11

Deborah Roberts' "The Front Lines," 2019

2
11

Gao Hang's "The Boss," 2021

3
11

Sedrick Huckaby's "America's Son," 2016

4
11

James Surls' "Intent," 2019

5
11

Misty Keasler's "Round Caged Bed (Dirty), Hotel Pamplona, Osaka," 2005

6
11

Letitia Huckaby's "Studies for Koinonia," 2020

7
11

Bruce Lee Webb's "Bird," 2021

8
11

Brian Keith Jones' "Meanwhile ..back in Dallas," 2014

9
11

Ryan Thayer Davis' "Semaphore," 2020

10
11

Chuck & George's "Table Scrappin' Vol. 1 Pg 1," 2014

11
11

Michael Bise's "Mom & Dad," 2011

As the cliche goes, everything is bigger in Texas, including its venerable art publications. See Glasstire, the oldest online-only art magazine in the country, and among the largest and most revered. This year marks the prestigious institution’s 20th anniversary, celebrating two decades of authentic and authoritative arts coverage of Texas’ lively and relevant art cities. That means Houston, Dallas, Marfa, Austin, San Antonio and various other galleries, museums, pop-ups and events occurring within the Lone Star State’s vast confines.

Naturally, to coincide with the Houston-based website’s big-time 20th anniversary, the nonprofit curated an art auction unlike any other. The biggest and most eclectic in its history.

Glasstire’s 20th Anniversary Art Auction is a loving tribute to and celebration of the often raucous, but always important Texas art scene featuring works from more than 30 distinguished artists including boldface, blue-chip names such as Deborah Roberts, Sedrick Huckaby and James Surls, alongside up-and-coming artists fresh to the Texas stage and ready to join their acclaimed ranks.

Other contributors range from educators and teachers to those who have contributed to the mighty arts organ itself. (Houston artist Michael Bise, represented in the auction with a stunningly immense drawing dubbed Mom & Dad, 2011, among them.) By supporting Glasstire‘s art auction, one is then directly supporting both the publication and its independent artists within.

Prominent featured artists and noteworthy names include photographer and sculptor Nic Nicosia (a former Guggenheim Fellow), acclaimed photographer Misty Keasler and the fascinating Julie Speed (the subject of an in-depth profile in Glasstire).

Michael Bise’s “Mom & Dad,” 2011
Michael Bise’s “Mom & Dad,” 2011

In a changing media world that transforms often, with outlets that debut then fold in the blink of an eye, that the independently produced and published Glasstire remains both alive and relevant is a minor miracle. This Houston-based nonprofit relies on its art auctions yearly to keep itself afloat.

Summer Essentials

Swipe
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials

Glasstire‘s auction is open to anyone by design. There is enough art for anyone, ready to begin collecting at any dollar amount, from a mere $100 to nearly five-figure lots in the auction’s upper echelon.

The coveted lots range in size, style and medium, from Annette Lawrence’s precise drawings on paper to Bruce Lee Webb’s mammoth painting on canvas, Bird (2014), to Letitia Huckaby‘s Studies for Koinonia (2020), a poignant collection of five prints on cotton fabric, individually framed. The breadth of the auction goes a long way toward sustaining Glasstire, along with generous grants both from local and national endowments.

Letitia Huckaby’s “Studies for Koinonia,” 2020
Letitia Huckaby’s “Studies for Koinonia,” 2020

To browse the lots and bid, click here. But timeliness is key: Glasstire’s 20th Anniversary Auction runs through 9 pm this Saturday, July 17.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
128 Woodland Hills Drive
Woodland Hills
FOR SALE

128 Woodland Hills Drive
Aledo, TX

$530,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
128 Woodland Hills Drive
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
4005 Prospect View
PIONEER CROSSING ESTATES
FOR SALE

4005 Prospect View
Weatherford, TX

$444,000 Learn More about this property
Moses Druxman
This property is listed by: Moses Druxman (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
4005 Prospect View
204 Creekview Terrace
Aledo
FOR SALE

204 Creekview Terrace
Aledo, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
204 Creekview Terrace
13821 Parkline Way
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13821 Parkline Way
Aledo, TX

$769,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
13821 Parkline Way
116 Bittersweet Trail
Hidden Springs Ranch
FOR SALE

116 Bittersweet Trail
Peaster, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Moses Druxman
This property is listed by: Moses Druxman (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
116 Bittersweet Trail
5529 Pershing Avenue
Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5529 Pershing Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$985,500 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
5529 Pershing Avenue
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
410 Spyglass Drive
Willow Park Village
FOR SALE

410 Spyglass Drive
Willow Park, TX

$379,500 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
410 Spyglass Drive
1580 Hunterglenn Drive
McDavid Estates Ph V
FOR SALE

1580 Hunterglenn Drive
Aledo, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Zach Penn
This property is listed by: Zach Penn (479) 586-3417 Email Realtor
1580 Hunterglenn Drive
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
1716 S Adams Street
Harrison James
FOR SALE

1716 S Adams Street
Fort Worth, TX

$419,900 Learn More about this property
Walker Turney
This property is listed by: Walker Turney (817) 988-2773 Email Realtor
1716 S Adams Street
611 Glade Stream Court
Deer Glade Estates
FOR SALE

611 Glade Stream Court
Azle, TX

$662,000 Learn More about this property
Moses Druxman
This property is listed by: Moses Druxman (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
611 Glade Stream Court
249 Duncan
Harwick
FOR SALE

249 Duncan
Aledo, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
249 Duncan
500 Throckmorton Street #2005
Tower Residential Condo
FOR SALE

500 Throckmorton Street #2005
Fort Worth, TX

$519,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
500 Throckmorton Street #2005
9424 Boat Club Road
West Fork
FOR SALE

9424 Boat Club Road
Fort Worth, TX

$739,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
9424 Boat Club Road
3824 Aviemore Drive
Riverhills
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,199,999 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
3928 Bishops Flower Road
Edwards Ranch Riverhills
FOR SALE

3928 Bishops Flower Road
Fort Worth, TX

$1,175,000 Learn More about this property
Walker Turney
This property is listed by: Walker Turney (817) 988-2773 Email Realtor
3928 Bishops Flower Road
4937 Bryce Avenue
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

4937 Bryce Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4937 Bryce Avenue
1920 Shumard Way
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

1920 Shumard Way
Aledo, TX

$781,137 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
1920 Shumard Way
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Flower Mound, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
109 Crossing Point
Northstar Crossing
FOR SALE

109 Crossing Point
Weatherford, TX

$449,500 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
109 Crossing Point
1801 Eldridge Street
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1801 Eldridge Street
Fort Worth, TX

$1,900,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Bowen-Wilson
This property is listed by: Kelly Bowen-Wilson (817) 723-1156 Email Realtor
1801 Eldridge Street
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X