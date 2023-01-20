Top Houston Gallery Is Holding Its First and Last Mega Sale — Gremillion Bows With an Art Bonanza

Gremillion & Co. Fine Art Gallery's West U location, opened in 1990, designed by Houston architect Jim Lass. The building will be reimagined in spring 2023 as a multi-purpose space. (Courtesy Gremillion & Co. Fine Art and Horizon on Sunset)

Gremillion & Co. Fine Art owner Ron Gremillion with Eric Peters' "Q-bistic Tiger No. 3." (Courtesy Gremillion & Co. Fine Art and Horizon on Sunset)

Gremillion & Co. Fine Art is holding an enormous sale of 500 unique works of art from the inventory and private collection of esteemed Houston gallerist Ron Gremillion.

The collection, gathered over Gremillion’s four decade career, contains modern and contemporary paintings, prints and sculptures that range in price from $200 to $200,000. Every wall of the two-story Sunset Boulevard gallery building will be covered in art, making the sale an unforgettable visual spectacle. Be sure to visit more than once. Due to the collection’s large volume, the display will rotate different works over the course of the sale, which is running through Monday, February 20.

This sale will be the gallery’s first — and final — ahead of Gremillion’s pandemic-planned retirement and a future repurposing of his gallery space. To give further insight into this once-in-a-lifetime acquisition opportunity, PaperCity spoke with Gremillion about his Top 10 works from his personal collection. These are Gremillion’s 10 selections:

Christian Renonciat‘s “The Grand Carton”

Renonciat lives in the Noire Valley in France. Many are fascinated by Renonciat’s ability to transform a solid slab of wood into his subject matter — in this case, he uses cardboard — but most fail to see it as serious art.

Elizabeth Chandler’s “Continental Drift # 123”

Chandler resides in California. She has been with the Gremillion gallery since 1987. This artist is also a mathematician, which is an influential aspect when it comes to the composition of her work.

Eric Peters’ “The Secret of The Lake (Bugatti)”

Eric Peters lives in Aachen Germany. He has been with the Gremillion gallery for 17 years. This very large painting of a Bugatti car comes with a most fascinating narrative.



Knox Martin’s “Untitled”

Martin, one of Ron Gremillion’s mentors, was a second generation New York School painter who had a profound influence on the development of this Houston gallery’s philosophy which became the Gremillion mission statement.

Reuben Nakian‘s Garden of The Gods 1

Ron Gremillion met Nakian in 1978 and they worked together in the Houston gallery until Nakina’s death in 1986. Nakian is considered by many to be one of the most important American sculptors of the 21st century.

Pavia was a first generation New York sculptor who authored the manifesto for the 9th Street Club. He was a culturally influenced American artist.

Jerrold Burchman’s “Perfect Strangers 11”

A well-known California painter who has been with the Gremillion gallery for 18 years, Burchman is an abstract painter, a Fulbright Scholarship resident artist and an educator at the college level for more than 50 years.

Joan Steinman’s “French Vase”

Steinman is originally from Beaumont and he now lives in Houston. Her work is influenced by the light and colors of daily life.

An American Dadaist and surrealist painter and printmaker, Petrov’s works are included in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art and the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

Fernando Casas’ “Woman on a Rocking a Chair Crossing Legs”

Casas is a true renaissance man, artist, scientist, scholar, philosopher and author. This painting is a 4-D space-time image. The larger image is an all-around view of the artist’s studio with a model on a rocking chair. The smaller image shows the same model at the studio at an earlier time.

Gremillion’s gallery space on Sunset Boulevard has been undergoing a significant refresh over the past few months and and in February it will transition into becoming a new multipurpose art-and-event space named Horizon on Sunset. Art lovers who attend the Gremillion sale will be able to take a first look at the developing construction.

The Gremillion & Co. Fine Art sale runs through February 20 at 2501 Sunset Boulevard. The sale is guest curated by art advisor Elise Arnoult Miller. The gallery is open from 10 am to 6 pm Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 pm on Sundays. For more information, click here.