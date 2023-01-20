Top Houston Gallery Is Holding Its First and Last Mega Sale — Gremillion Bows With an Art Bonanza

Gremillion & Co. Fine Art owner Ron Gremillion with Eric Peters’ “Q-bistic Tiger No. 3.” (Courtesy Gremillion & Co. Fine Art and Horizon on Sunset)
Continental Drift #123 by Elizabeth Chandler
Free Fall by Philip Pavia
French Vase by Joan Steinman 2
Garden of The Gods 1 by Reuben Nakian 2
Grand Carton by Christian Renonciat 3
Passengers by Dimitri Petrov 3
Perfect Strangers 11 by Jerrold Burchman 3
The Secret of the Lake (Bugatti) by Eric Peters 2
Untitled by Knox Martin 3
Woman on a Rocking a Chair Crossing Legs by Fernando Casas 3
o (18)
01
12

Gremillion & Co. Fine Art owner Ron Gremillion with Eric Peters' "Q-bistic Tiger No. 3." (Courtesy Gremillion & Co. Fine Art and Horizon on Sunset)

02
12

Elizabeth Chandler's "Continental Drift #123" (Photo by Alex Montoya)

03
12

Philip Pavia's "Free Fall" (Photo by Alex Montoya)

04
12

Joan Steinman's "French Vase" (Photo by Alex Montoya)

05
12

Reuben Nakian's "Garden of The Gods 1" (Photo by Alex Montoya)

06
12

Christian Renonciat's "Grand Carton" (Photo by Alex Montoya)

07
12

Dimitri Petrov's "Passengers" (Photo by Alex Montoya)

08
12

Jerrold Burchman's "Perfect Strangers 11" (Photo by Alex Montoya)

09
12

Eric Peters' "The Secret of the Lake (Bugatti)" (Photo by Alex Montoya)

10
12

Knox Martin's "Untitled" (Photo by Alex Montoya)

11
12

Fernando Casas' "Woman on a Rocking a Chair Crossing Legs" (Photo by Alex Montoya)

12
12

Gremillion & Co. Fine Art Gallery's West U location, opened in 1990, designed by Houston architect Jim Lass. The building will be reimagined in spring 2023 as a multi-purpose space. (Courtesy Gremillion & Co. Fine Art and Horizon on Sunset)

Gremillion & Co. Fine Art owner Ron Gremillion with Eric Peters’ “Q-bistic Tiger No. 3.” (Courtesy Gremillion & Co. Fine Art and Horizon on Sunset)
Continental Drift #123 by Elizabeth Chandler
Free Fall by Philip Pavia
French Vase by Joan Steinman 2
Garden of The Gods 1 by Reuben Nakian 2
Grand Carton by Christian Renonciat 3
Passengers by Dimitri Petrov 3
Perfect Strangers 11 by Jerrold Burchman 3
The Secret of the Lake (Bugatti) by Eric Peters 2
Untitled by Knox Martin 3
Woman on a Rocking a Chair Crossing Legs by Fernando Casas 3
o (18)
Arts / Galleries

Top Houston Gallery Is Holding Its First and Last Mega Sale — Gremillion Bows With an Art Bonanza

Esteemed Gallerist Ron Gremillion Shares His Top 10 Works

BY // 01.20.23
Gremillion & Co. Fine Art owner Ron Gremillion with Eric Peters' "Q-bistic Tiger No. 3." (Courtesy Gremillion & Co. Fine Art and Horizon on Sunset)
Elizabeth Chandler's "Continental Drift #123" (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Philip Pavia's "Free Fall" (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Joan Steinman's "French Vase" (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Reuben Nakian's "Garden of The Gods 1" (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Christian Renonciat's "Grand Carton" (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Dimitri Petrov's "Passengers" (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Jerrold Burchman's "Perfect Strangers 11" (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Eric Peters' "The Secret of the Lake (Bugatti)" (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Knox Martin's "Untitled" (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Fernando Casas' "Woman on a Rocking a Chair Crossing Legs" (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Gremillion & Co. Fine Art Gallery's West U location, opened in 1990, designed by Houston architect Jim Lass. The building will be reimagined in spring 2023 as a multi-purpose space. (Courtesy Gremillion & Co. Fine Art and Horizon on Sunset)
1
12

Gremillion & Co. Fine Art owner Ron Gremillion with Eric Peters' "Q-bistic Tiger No. 3." (Courtesy Gremillion & Co. Fine Art and Horizon on Sunset)

2
12

Elizabeth Chandler's "Continental Drift #123" (Photo by Alex Montoya)

3
12

Philip Pavia's "Free Fall" (Photo by Alex Montoya)

4
12

Joan Steinman's "French Vase" (Photo by Alex Montoya)

5
12

Reuben Nakian's "Garden of The Gods 1" (Photo by Alex Montoya)

6
12

Christian Renonciat's "Grand Carton" (Photo by Alex Montoya)

7
12

Dimitri Petrov's "Passengers" (Photo by Alex Montoya)

8
12

Jerrold Burchman's "Perfect Strangers 11" (Photo by Alex Montoya)

9
12

Eric Peters' "The Secret of the Lake (Bugatti)" (Photo by Alex Montoya)

10
12

Knox Martin's "Untitled" (Photo by Alex Montoya)

11
12

Fernando Casas' "Woman on a Rocking a Chair Crossing Legs" (Photo by Alex Montoya)

12
12

Gremillion & Co. Fine Art Gallery's West U location, opened in 1990, designed by Houston architect Jim Lass. The building will be reimagined in spring 2023 as a multi-purpose space. (Courtesy Gremillion & Co. Fine Art and Horizon on Sunset)

Gremillion & Co. Fine Art is holding an enormous sale of 500 unique works of art from the inventory and private collection of esteemed Houston gallerist Ron Gremillion.

The collection, gathered over Gremillion’s four decade career, contains modern and contemporary paintings, prints and sculptures that range in price from $200 to $200,000. Every wall of the two-story Sunset Boulevard gallery building will be covered in art, making the sale an unforgettable visual spectacle. Be sure to visit more than once. Due to the collection’s large volume, the display will rotate different works over the course of the sale, which is running through Monday, February 20.

This sale will be the gallery’s first — and final — ahead of Gremillion’s pandemic-planned retirement and a future repurposing of his gallery space. To give further insight into this once-in-a-lifetime acquisition opportunity, PaperCity spoke with Gremillion about his Top 10 works from his personal collection. These are Gremillion’s 10 selections:

Grand Carton by Christian Renonciat 3
Christian Renonciat’s The Grand Carton

Christian Renonciat‘s “The Grand Carton”

Renonciat lives in the Noire Valley in France. Many are fascinated by Renonciat’s ability to transform a solid slab of wood into his subject matter — in this case, he uses cardboard — but most fail to see it as serious art.

Continental Drift #123 by Elizabeth Chandler
Elizabeth Chandler’s Continental Drift # 123

Elizabeth Chandler’s “Continental Drift # 123”

Chandler resides in California. She has been with the Gremillion gallery since 1987. This artist is also a mathematician, which is an influential aspect when it comes to the composition of her work.

The Secret of the Lake (Bugatti) by Eric Peters 2
Eric Peters’ The Secret of The Lake (Bugatti)

Eric Peters’ “The Secret of The Lake (Bugatti)”

Eric Peters lives in Aachen Germany. He has been with the Gremillion gallery for 17 years. This very large painting of a Bugatti car comes with a most fascinating narrative.

Valentines Day

Swipe
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
Untitled by Knox Martin 3
Knox Martin’s Untitled

Knox Martin’s “Untitled”

Martin, one of Ron Gremillion’s mentors, was a second generation New York School painter who had a profound influence on the development of this Houston gallery’s philosophy which became the Gremillion mission statement.

Garden of The Gods 1 by Reuben Nakian 2Reuben Nakian‘s Garden of The Gods 1

Reuben Nakian’s “Garden of The Gods 1”

Ron Gremillion met Nakian in 1978 and they worked together in the Houston gallery until Nakina’s death in 1986. Nakian is considered by many to be one of the most important American sculptors of the 21st century.

Free Fall by Philip Pavia
Free Fall by Philip Pavia

Philip Pavia‘s “Free Fall”

Pavia was a first generation New York sculptor who authored the manifesto for the 9th Street Club. He was a culturally influenced American artist.

Perfect Strangers 11 by Jerrold Burchman 3
Jerrold Burchman’s Perfect Strangers 11

Jerrold Burchman’s “Perfect Strangers 11”

A well-known California painter who has been with the Gremillion gallery for 18 years, Burchman is an abstract painter, a Fulbright Scholarship resident artist and an educator at the college level for more than 50 years.

French Vase by Joan Steinman 2
Joan Steinman’s French Vase

Joan Steinman’s “French Vase”

Steinman is originally from Beaumont and he now lives in Houston. Her work is influenced by the light and colors of daily life.

Passengers by Dimitri Petrov 3
Passengers by Dimitri Petrov 3

Dimitri Petrov‘s “Passengers”

An American Dadaist and surrealist painter and printmaker, Petrov’s works are included in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art and the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

Woman on a Rocking a Chair Crossing Legs by Fernando Casas 3
Fernando Casas’ Woman on a Rocking a Chair Crossing Legs

Fernando Casas’ “Woman on a Rocking a Chair Crossing Legs”

Casas is a true renaissance man, artist, scientist, scholar, philosopher and author. This painting is a 4-D space-time image.  The larger image is an all-around view of the artist’s studio with a model on a rocking chair. The smaller image shows the same model at the studio at an earlier time.

Gremillion &amp; Co. Fine Art Gallery's West U location unveiled in 1990, designed by Houston architect Jim Lass. The building will be reimagined in spring 2023 as a multi-purpose space presenting events, many with an art focus. (Courtesy Gremillion &amp; Co. Fine Art and Horizon on Sunset)
Gremillion & Co. Fine Art Gallery’s West U location unveiled in 1990, designed by Houston architect Jim Lass. The building will be reimagined in spring 2023 as a multi-purpose space presenting events, many with an art focus. (Courtesy Gremillion & Co. Fine Art and Horizon on Sunset)

Gremillion’s gallery space on Sunset Boulevard has been undergoing a significant refresh over the past few months and and in February it will transition into becoming a new multipurpose art-and-event space named Horizon on Sunset. Art lovers who attend the Gremillion sale will be able to take a first look at the developing construction.

The Gremillion & Co. Fine Art sale runs through February 20 at 2501 Sunset Boulevard. The sale is guest curated by art advisor Elise Arnoult Miller. The gallery is open from 10 am to 6 pm Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 pm on Sundays. For more information, click here.

Park-side living. High-rise luxury.
99 luxury condos above Houston's first Thompson Hotel.
Residences at The Allen offers resort-style amenities in the comfort of your own home.
Starting at $1.2M
Now 70% Sold
EXPLORE FLOORPLANS

Curated Collection

Swipe
2006 Navasota Cove
Westlake
FOR SALE

2006 Navasota Cove
Westlake, TX

$7,999,999 Learn More about this property
Susan Mathews
This property is listed by: Susan Mathews (817) 653-0200 Email Realtor
2006 Navasota Cove
9851 Kingsway Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9851 Kingsway Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
9851 Kingsway Avenue
6915 Baltimore Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

6915 Baltimore Drive
Dallas, TX

$35,999,999 Learn More about this property
Diana Stewart
This property is listed by: Diana Stewart (214) 215-6516 Email Realtor
6915 Baltimore Drive
4209 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4209 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
4209 Beverly Drive
9250 Meadowbrook Dr
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9250 Meadowbrook Dr
Dallas, TX

$15,850,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
9250 Meadowbrook Dr
Newberry Road
Millsap
FOR SALE

Newberry Road
Millsap, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
Newberry Road
3521 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3521 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,449,000 Learn More about this property
Marc Ching
This property is listed by: Marc Ching (214) 728-4069 Email Realtor
3521 Princeton Avenue
9818 Hathaway Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9818 Hathaway Street
Dallas, TX

$5,950,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
9818 Hathaway Street
4206 Alta Vista Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Alta Vista Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,300,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4206 Alta Vista Lane
3548 University Blvd
University Park
FOR SALE

3548 University Blvd
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Mathews
This property is listed by: Erin Mathews (214) 520-8300 Email Realtor
3548 University Blvd
10573 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10573 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman
10573 Inwood Road
9511 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9511 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$8,175,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9511 Inwood Road
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X