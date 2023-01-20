MML Hospitality is Bringing Their Powerhouse Brand Beyond Austin City Limits

Now there’s a stable of buzzy MML projects — several hotel and dining concepts have been quietly announced — extending the firm’s unique vision well beyond Austin city limits. There’s Mountain Chalet, a 1950s-built lodge at the base of Aspen Mountain (acquired for $68 million) to be preserved and revitalized by the MML team. Aspen recently welcomed the second Clark’s Oyster Bar (Houston will receive the third) and a new concept, Las Montañas, offering elevated Tex-Mex at 7,910 feet.

Of course, there’s still plenty of MML magic in the works for Austin, a city whose modern image both Lambert and McGuire have helped define. The upcoming Sixth & Blanco development, located at the intersection of West Sixth and Blanco streets, will be designed by powerhouse Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron (it’s their first project in Texas) and built from mass-timber, occupying a city block of existing shops and homes built in the 1920s. MML also announced that three new restaurants — Rosie’s, Howard’s, and Pecan Square Café — would join Swedish Hill and the original Clark’s Oyster Bar, ensuring an aesthetic foothold along an evolving West Sixth Street.