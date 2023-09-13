Houston Arts Alliance’s Unique Add On Art Gala Spotlights Some Major Local Talent — Here Are 8 Artists to Know

Colby Portrait
EPSON scanner image
EPSON scanner image
IMG_0048
Place Your Hands Upon My Truth
the_moon_and_the_little_bird
Sometimes I Wonder
Photo Aug 23, 4 06 07 PM
Photo Aug 23, 4 08 06 PM
61478 Pam Ashley
Condenser
Jonathan Paul Jackson_headshot
image0 (4)
image2 (4)
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
LuisaDuarte-Intersection in blue
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Headshot option 2
Mark Francis in his studio
Baby Basq
Little Malcolm
IMG-9043
rollinghillspapercity
wishingonastarpapercity (1)
RiverPlayPaperCity (1)
01
25

Colby Deal (Photo by Charles Holt)

02
25

Colby Deal's "Mother and Child," 2022

03
25

Colby Deal's "The Storm," 2022

04
25

Delita Martin working in studio

05
25

Delita Martin's "Listening To a Dream," 2023

06
25

Delita Martin's "The Moon and The Little Bird," 2018

07
25

Delita Martin's "Sometimes I Wonder," 2023

08
25

Donkeeboy, Donkeemom (Photo by David “Odiwams” Wright)

09
25

Donkeeboy and Donkeemom's “Bike Through H-Town” mural, 2021 (Photo by Doogie Roux)

10
25

Input/Output (Photo by Pam Ashley)

11
25

Input/Output's "Condenser," 2020 (Photo by Dominique Noelle)

12
25

Jonathan Paul Jackson

13
25

Jonathan Paul Jackson working in studio (photo by Christian Garcia)

14
25

Jonathan Paul Jackson's "Untitled Variation #16," 2021

15
25

Luisa Duarte at Artists on Site 3. Asia Society of Texas, July 2022 (Photo by Light 42 Studio)

16
25

Luisa Duarte's "Intersection in Blue," 2022 (Photo by Light 42 Studio)

17
25

Luisa Duarte's "Shelters," 2018-2020 (Photo by Light 42 Studio)

18
25

Mark Francis

19
25

Mark Francis in studio (Photo by Vernique Francis)

20
25

Mark Francis' "Baby Basquiat," 2021

21
25

Mark Francis' "Little Malcolm," 2023

22
25

Zsavon Butler (Photo by Nicholas Stuart II)

23
25

Zsavon Butler's "Rolling Hills" 2020

24
25

Zsavon Butler's "wish upon a star," 2023

25
25

Zsavon Butler's "River Play" 2023

Colby Portrait
EPSON scanner image
EPSON scanner image
IMG_0048
Place Your Hands Upon My Truth
the_moon_and_the_little_bird
Sometimes I Wonder
Photo Aug 23, 4 06 07 PM
Photo Aug 23, 4 08 06 PM
61478 Pam Ashley
Condenser
Jonathan Paul Jackson_headshot
image0 (4)
image2 (4)
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
LuisaDuarte-Intersection in blue
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Headshot option 2
Mark Francis in his studio
Baby Basq
Little Malcolm
IMG-9043
rollinghillspapercity
wishingonastarpapercity (1)
RiverPlayPaperCity (1)
Arts / Galleries

Houston Arts Alliance’s Unique Add On Art Gala Spotlights Some Major Local Talent — Here Are 8 Artists to Know

An Art Collaboration Like No Other

BY // 09.12.23
Colby Deal (Photo by Charles Holt)
Colby Deal's "Mother and Child," 2022
Colby Deal's "The Storm," 2022
Delita Martin working in studio
Delita Martin's "Listening To a Dream," 2023
Delita Martin's "The Moon and The Little Bird," 2018
Delita Martin's "Sometimes I Wonder," 2023
Donkeeboy, Donkeemom (Photo by David “Odiwams” Wright)
Donkeeboy and Donkeemom's “Bike Through H-Town” mural, 2021 (Photo by Doogie Roux)
Input/Output (Photo by Pam Ashley)
Input/Output's "Condenser," 2020 (Photo by Dominique Noelle)
Jonathan Paul Jackson
Jonathan Paul Jackson working in studio (photo by Christian Garcia)
Jonathan Paul Jackson's "Untitled Variation #16," 2021
Luisa Duarte at Artists on Site 3. Asia Society of Texas, July 2022 (Photo by Light 42 Studio)
Luisa Duarte's "Intersection in Blue," 2022 (Photo by Light 42 Studio)
Luisa Duarte's "Shelters," 2018-2020 (Photo by Light 42 Studio)
Mark Francis
Mark Francis in studio (Photo by Vernique Francis)
Mark Francis' "Baby Basquiat," 2021
Mark Francis' "Little Malcolm," 2023
Zsavon Butler (Photo by Nicholas Stuart II)
Zsavon Butler's "Rolling Hills" 2020
Zsavon Butler's "wish upon a star," 2023
Zsavon Butler's "River Play" 2023
1
25

Colby Deal (Photo by Charles Holt)

2
25

Colby Deal's "Mother and Child," 2022

3
25

Colby Deal's "The Storm," 2022

4
25

Delita Martin working in studio

5
25

Delita Martin's "Listening To a Dream," 2023

6
25

Delita Martin's "The Moon and The Little Bird," 2018

7
25

Delita Martin's "Sometimes I Wonder," 2023

8
25

Donkeeboy, Donkeemom (Photo by David “Odiwams” Wright)

9
25

Donkeeboy and Donkeemom's “Bike Through H-Town” mural, 2021 (Photo by Doogie Roux)

10
25

Input/Output (Photo by Pam Ashley)

11
25

Input/Output's "Condenser," 2020 (Photo by Dominique Noelle)

12
25

Jonathan Paul Jackson

13
25

Jonathan Paul Jackson working in studio (photo by Christian Garcia)

14
25

Jonathan Paul Jackson's "Untitled Variation #16," 2021

15
25

Luisa Duarte at Artists on Site 3. Asia Society of Texas, July 2022 (Photo by Light 42 Studio)

16
25

Luisa Duarte's "Intersection in Blue," 2022 (Photo by Light 42 Studio)

17
25

Luisa Duarte's "Shelters," 2018-2020 (Photo by Light 42 Studio)

18
25

Mark Francis

19
25

Mark Francis in studio (Photo by Vernique Francis)

20
25

Mark Francis' "Baby Basquiat," 2021

21
25

Mark Francis' "Little Malcolm," 2023

22
25

Zsavon Butler (Photo by Nicholas Stuart II)

23
25

Zsavon Butler's "Rolling Hills" 2020

24
25

Zsavon Butler's "wish upon a star," 2023

25
25

Zsavon Butler's "River Play" 2023

One of Houston’s most creative, collaborative and one-of-a-kind parties is returning this fall. Houston Arts Alliance’s Add On Art Gala is set to take place on Friday, October 20 at The Warehouse at Silver Street Studios.

As one of Houston’s premier arts organizations, Houston Arts Alliance is no stranger to the power of Houston’s arts community and its leaders. This year’s Add On Art Gala will honor MECA founder Alice Valdez, as well as collecting and volunteering power couple Leigh and Reggie Smith. Couples Craig and Tatiana Massey, and Meredith and Mason Barker will serve as co-chairs. Giving back to the community is at front of mind. Proceeds from the event will benefit artists and arts nonprofits.

What sets this gala apart, however, is not the details of the night itself, but what happens beforehand.

Each Add On Art season, HAA selects a group of artists — some up-and-comers, others local legends — who will each create a work of art in their own medium and style. The day before the gala, patrons and sponsors will join the artists and “add on” to their work in a variety of ways. The resulting masterpieces are unveiled the next night at the event, where they are available for purchase in a special silent auction, creating a once-in-a-lifetime collecting opportunity.

Expect to see a diverse array of subjects, mediums, aesthetics and stories at the 2023 Add On Art Gala. In anticipation of HAA’s illustrious event, we spoke to eight of the 20 featured artists about the piece they are preparing and how it relates to their artistic practice.

 

Colby Deal

Deal is a Houston-based photographer whose work focuses on underrepresented populations and people of color. Through documentary photography, he aims to build community and strengthen connections to heritage and culture. Deal holds a BFA in photography from The University of Houston, and has been exhibited at the Houston Museum of African American Culture. He was invited to the 2021 Whitney Biennial in New York City and published his first book Beautiful, Still in 2022 with MACK Books.

“In collaboration with the H-E-B team, I invite individuals to share images with me — whether of beloved family members, revered ancestors, or self-portraits,” Deal says. “These images will serve as the foundational elements of our joint art piece. Merging with those I’ve documented from Third Ward, they’ll converge in a collage.

“Rather than merely sitting side by side, these photographs will blend and intertwine, embraced by fabric, echoing the interconnected narratives of our shared stories.”

Delita Martin

Houston artists Delita Martin works in studio.
Houston artists Delita Martin works in studio.

Martin is a mixed-media contemporary artist. She strives to reclaim and retell the stories and identities of Black women through printmaking, drawing, painting, collaging and hand-stitching. Her style combines themes of spiritualism and realism. Based in Huffman, Texas, Martin works as a full-time artist in her studio Black Box Press. She holds an MFA in printmaking from Purdue University and has been featured in exhibitions nationally and internationally, including the 2022 Venice Biennale. 

“Art is important because it holds power, it can change hearts and minds, minds change structure and structures change the quality of life,” Martin says. “It is my mission to continuously share information and educate individuals on the art of printmaking.”

Donkeeboy and Donkeemom

Donkeeboy, Donkeemom (Photo by David “Odiwams” Wright)Photo Aug 23, 4 06 07 PM
Donkeeboy, Donkeemom (Photo by David “Odiwams” Wright)

Alex Roman Jr. and his mother Sylvia Roman make up the iconic duo Donkeeboy and Donkeemom. Primarily working with house paint and spray paint, Donkeeboy specializes in remixing pop art into unique pieces that often consist of double entendres and puns. Together, the two have created more than 30 murals together across multiple cities in the United States and Belize. Donkeeboy — whose name is “a symbolic retort to all the non-believers and naysayers,” as detailed on his website — has been recognized by the US Consulate of Mexico in Houston and won the Houston Mayor’s 2020 Hispanic Heritage Award.

“As we’re working on concepts for our showcase at the Add On Art Gala, we’re envisioning something that represents themes you’ll see in a lot of our mural work.” the Romans note. “Unity, the arts and the City of Houston. They are themes that are close to our hearts no matter what kind of artwork we’re creating.”

Input/Output

Input/Output (Photo by Pam Ashley)
Input/Output (Photo by Pam Ashley)

Alex Ramos and Billy Baccam, the duo behind creative media lab Input/Output, combine technology and art to create projects that are truly innovative. Baccam comes from a tech and engineering background, while Ramos grew up on art and poetry. The two began working together in 2016, and now create what they dub “mixed reality experiences” which blur the lines between the digital and physical worlds.

Their works often involve projection mapping, 3D animation, real-time interactivity, data visualization and hardware design. 

“We plan on layering the digital and physical. We like to explore and experiment with ways technology can interface with physical forms to provide interesting and engaging moments.” —Input/Output

Jonathan Paul Jackson

Jonathan Paul Jackson
Jonathan Paul Jackson

Jonathan Paul Jackson is a Houston-based painter, sculptor and illustrator. Primarily self-taught, he began painting at the age of 11 and curated his first show at age 19. His painting series “Color Meditations” is a color study inspired by the works of Matisse, Warhol and Gauguin. Currently, he is creating a series that involves taking photographs of nature and hand-embellishing the printouts. Jackson consults for Foltz Gallery and has shown in every major city in Texas. 

I am going to have my Add On Art partner take a photo of a flower, and I will embellish the photo,” Jackson says. “My practice is in embellishing photos.”

Luisa Duarte

Luisa Duarte (Photo by Light 42 Studio)
Luisa Duarte (Photo by Light 42 Studio)

Duarte is a Venezuelan-American artist based in Houston. She has been exhibited around the world, including at the Holocaust Museum in Houston, the 2017 Texas Biennial in Austin and Museo de Arte Contemporáneo del Zulia, Maczul in Maracaibo, Venezuela. Duarte is known nationally for her distinctive monotypes and colorful paintings, characterized by sharp-edged geometric shapes that allude to her background in architecture. Her work focuses on themes of identity, fragility and the boundaries between personal and public.

“I am working on a collage made of monotypes on paper,” Durate shares. “It is a collection of fragments, a fictional territory, where the hard stone texture seemed to be captured or trapped by the paper. It also has a structure made of monotypes as well, hovering over the surface, indicating a road to be traveled. 

“This work will be part of an ongoing series talking about territoriality, fragility and borders that I have been working on since 2018. For me, the concept of territoriality encompasses not only the physical aspect of the space, but the emotional part as well. These territories that I create are spaces that work as refuge and solace.

“They are a means to break away from chaos. They become repositories of longings, tributes and secrets.”

Mark Francis

Mark Francis in studio (Photo by Vernique Francis)
Mark Francis in studio (Photo by Vernique Francis)

Francis is a multidisciplinary visual artist and photographer. Through his work, his goal is to encourage others to look past superficiality and truly understand themselves. Francis’ upbringing in the Alief district of Houston informs the themes of ethnic diversity and the dynamism of the Black community that show up in his portraits and photos.

Francis held his first solo exhibition, “YOU ARE ART: A Love Letter To 5th Ward,” which focused on the Black community in Houston’s Ffith Ward at The DeLUXE Theater in August of 2022. Francis is currently a MFA candidate at The University of Houston’s Katherine G. McGovern School of Art. 

“My work for the gala is often a test of new ideas,” he says. “This year won’t be much different. It will be a combination of fun and light with the same thoughtful consideration I put into all of my works. It’s fun to get input from my collaborators as well.

“I’ve taken things from last year and filed them away to incorporate in my studio practice.”

Zsavon Butler

Zsavon Butler (Photo by Nicholas Stuart II)
Zsavon Butler (Photo by Nicholas Stuart II)

Butler is an abstract-figurative artist who creates with mixed media and printmaking. Through her unique works on illustration board and wood, she explores themes of social and cultural events, especially those that impact people of color. Outside of printmaking, Butler produces a handmade ceramic stemware collection called Cultured Stems. Her art has been exhibited at the Texas Southern University Museum of Art and The Glassell School of Art at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Butler holds a BA in visual media and a minor in studio art from American University. 

“I plan on creating a mixed media piece that explores both historical and contemporary experiences of women,” Butler says. “My work sheds light on the challenges and inequalities faced by women, using societal anecdotes, dreams and mythology to challenge narratives and form conversation.”

Houston Arts Alliance’s Add On Art Gala will take place Friday, October 20 at The Warehouse at Silver Street Studios. For more details, the full artist lineup and tickets, go here.

Featured Events
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
2824 Austin Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2824 Austin Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2824 Austin Street
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$358,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$299,950 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$679,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
5743 Kiam Street #B
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5743 Kiam Street #B
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5743 Kiam Street #B
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$309,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,188,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
16323 Bontura Street
Coles Crossing, Cypress
FOR SALE

16323 Bontura Street
Cypress, TX

$579,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16323 Bontura Street
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,487,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
3105 Locke Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3105 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$2,595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3105 Locke Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$920,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
110 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

110 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
110 Sugarberry Circle
3028 Maxroy Street
Timbergrove/Lazybrook
FOR SALE

3028 Maxroy Street
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3028 Maxroy Street
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
10010 Doliver Drive
Briargrove Park | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

10010 Doliver Drive
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10010 Doliver Drive
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$1,149,999 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
11906 Waldemar Drive
Ashford Village, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11906 Waldemar Drive
Houston, TX

$369,999 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
11906 Waldemar Drive
17815 Treemont Landing
Bear Creek South | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

17815 Treemont Landing
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
17815 Treemont Landing
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$258,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X