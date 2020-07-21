nutcracker houston
Houston Ballet 50th anniversary Jim Nelson, Jesse (Jay) H. Jones II, Lynn Wyatt, Stanton Welch AM; Photo by Wilson Parish
Houston ballet
01
04

Houston Ballet reimagines its holiday repertoire as COVID-19 upends The Nutcracker.

02
04

Jim Nelson, Jesse (Jay) H. Jones II, Lynn Wyatt, Stanton Welch celebrating Houston Ballet's 50th anniversary in September 2019. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

03
04

Houston Ballet campaign co-chair Shawn Stephens chairs the 2014 Houston Ballet Ball with husband Jim Jordan. (Photo by Fulton Davenport)

04
04

With Houston Ballet's finances demolished by the COVID-19 pandemic, a capital campaign is underway.

nutcracker houston
Houston Ballet 50th anniversary Jim Nelson, Jesse (Jay) H. Jones II, Lynn Wyatt, Stanton Welch AM; Photo by Wilson Parish
Houston ballet
Arts / Performing Arts / Arts - Houston

Houston Ballet’s Beloved Nutcracker is Canceled — Holiday Tradition Becomes the Latest Arts Victim of the Coronavirus

New Limited Holiday Special Planned

BY // 07.20.20
Houston Ballet reimagines its holiday repertoire as COVID-19 upends The Nutcracker.
Jim Nelson, Jesse (Jay) H. Jones II, Lynn Wyatt, Stanton Welch celebrating Houston Ballet's 50th anniversary in September 2019. (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Houston Ballet campaign co-chair Shawn Stephens chairs the 2014 Houston Ballet Ball with husband Jim Jordan.
With Houston Ballet's finances demolished by the COVID-19 pandemic, a capital campaign is underway.
1
4

Houston Ballet reimagines its holiday repertoire as COVID-19 upends The Nutcracker.

2
4

Jim Nelson, Jesse (Jay) H. Jones II, Lynn Wyatt, Stanton Welch celebrating Houston Ballet's 50th anniversary in September 2019. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

3
4

Houston Ballet campaign co-chair Shawn Stephens chairs the 2014 Houston Ballet Ball with husband Jim Jordan. (Photo by Fulton Davenport)

4
4

With Houston Ballet's finances demolished by the COVID-19 pandemic, a capital campaign is underway.

Even more theater nights in Houston will be dark this fall as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc with budgets and performance schedules. Houston Ballet joins the chorus of the city’s performing arts groups announcing major cancellations and changes, including the company’s cash cow, The Nutcracker.

The much beloved ballet, which generates $5 million in revenue, “will not be performed as planned,” according to a release sent out.

“The organization hopes to hold its first in-theater performance with the Margaret Alkek Williams Jubilee of Dance on December 4, followed by a limited number of performances of a holiday special. Subscribers will receive more information about these changes via email.”

Canceling and reshuffling performances is not new to Houston Ballet, which had its inaugural run of disaster with Hurricane Harvey. That flood displaced the company for a year. However, layoffs and salary cuts are a new experience. Approximately 30 percent of full-time staff, largely in positions where they are unable to perform normal duties during the pandemic, are laid off until further notice, the Ballet’s statement noted. “Those remaining will see decreased wages, handled in tiers with the greatest pay cuts at the top of the organization.”

As a hopeful solution, the ballet has launched a $5 million fundraising campaign to re-employ artists and staff. To date, $1 million has been raised through the support of the Board of Trustees and a dollar-for-dollar challenge from the Cullen Trust for the Performing Arts. The campaign is being co-chaired by Jay Jones and Shawn Stephens, both longtime patrons of the company.

“Even so, the pandemic presents the most significant financial challenge Houston Ballet has ever faced,” notes Houston Ballet chief development officer Angela Lane. “We need community-wide support to emerge from this crisis.”

VIEW ART

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (Art)

The nonprofit had already lost $1.3 million in revenue due to the cancellation of three ticketed productions.

“We’ve had to make difficult decisions for the season ahead, because of the prolonged COVID-19 crisis,” says Houston Ballet executive director Jim Nelson. “Every member of our Houston Ballet family will be affected at some point during the season. It’s paramount that we make these changes to safeguard the longevity of our organization.”

Since its founding 50 years ago, the company has grown from 16 dancers to 61, making it the fifth largest company in United States. Houston Ballet has a budget of $33.9 million.

As the team works on preparing solutions and multiple scenarios in a reimagined 2020-21 season, artistic director Stanton Welch adds, “We are not finished creating. . . We’ve demonstrated that time and time again. While the future is uncertain, this is not.

“We can and will bring high-quality art to this city through dance, whether you see it from the house of a theater or your living room couch.”

Featured Properties

Swipe
1410 Chantilly Ln
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1410 Chantilly Ln
Houston, TX

$1,275,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
1410 Chantilly Ln
1527 Milford St
Southampton Area
FOR SALE

1527 Milford St
Houston, TX

$3,195,000 Learn More about this property
Mike Mahlstedt
This property is listed by: Mike Mahlstedt (713) 435-9126 Email Realtor
1527 Milford St
38 Carolane Trl
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

38 Carolane Trl
Houston, TX

$3,395,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
38 Carolane Trl
4400 Camellia Ln
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

4400 Camellia Ln
Bellaire, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
4400 Camellia Ln
815 Leverkuhn St
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Leverkuhn St
Houston, TX

$439,999 Learn More about this property
Meghan Cornelius
This property is listed by: Meghan Cornelius (832) 910-2806 Email Realtor
815 Leverkuhn St
2131 Pelham Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2131 Pelham Dr
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Mike Mahlstedt
This property is listed by: Mike Mahlstedt (713) 435-9126 Email Realtor
2131 Pelham Dr
6320 Vanderbilt St
West University
FOR SALE

6320 Vanderbilt St
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
6320 Vanderbilt St
8626 Prichett Dr
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

8626 Prichett Dr
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
8626 Prichett Dr
11 Congressional Cir
Carlton Woods Creekside
FOR SALE

11 Congressional Cir
The Woodlands, TX

$3,745,000 Learn More about this property
Jo Anne Johnson
This property is listed by: Jo Anne Johnson (713) 703-3316 Email Realtor
11 Congressional Cir
3219 University Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3219 University Blvd
Houston, TX

$4,750,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
3219 University Blvd
2164 Chilton Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2164 Chilton Rd
Houston, TX

$5,745,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2164 Chilton Rd
901 Redan St
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

901 Redan St
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
901 Redan St
4107 Milton St
West University
FOR SALE

4107 Milton St
Houston, TX

$1,050,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Dreyfus
This property is listed by: Kathy Dreyfus (713) 705-0201 Email Realtor
4107 Milton St
1728 Nicholson St
Heights
FOR SALE

1728 Nicholson St
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Jacqui Kneese
This property is listed by: Jacqui Kneese (713) 826-0005 Email Realtor
1728 Nicholson St
1826 Nantucket Dr
Westhaven Estates
FOR SALE

1826 Nantucket Dr
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
1826 Nantucket Dr
3315 Del Monte Dr
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

3315 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX

$5,275,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
3315 Del Monte Dr
1647 Bissonnet St
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1647 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX

$1,279,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
1647 Bissonnet St
312 Carnarvon Dr
Memorial Close-In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Dr
Houston, TX

$6,950,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
312 Carnarvon Dr
2710 Westgrove Ln
West Grove Court
FOR SALE

2710 Westgrove Ln
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
2710 Westgrove Ln
2535 Inwood Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2535 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX

$7,700,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2535 Inwood Dr
13123 Apple Tree Rd
Gaywood
FOR SALE

13123 Apple Tree Rd
Houston, TX

$1,949,000 Learn More about this property
Kim Perdomo
This property is listed by: Kim Perdomo (713) 443-8911 Email Realtor
13123 Apple Tree Rd
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X