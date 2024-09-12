Houston’s Pioneering Project Row Houses Celebrates 30 Years With a Third Ward Party to Remember

For its historic 30th Anniversary Gala, Houston’s groundbreaking Project Row Houses hosted an Urban Soirée just as fabulous as the houses it transforms. The gathering served as a testament to the organization’s commitment to art, culture and community impact. Chaired by Heidi McDonald Smith and Simin Banister, the swanky celebration brought together nearly 500 people.

Project Row Houses has a storied past of using art as a catalyst for social change and community building. The nonprofit owns 22 early 20th-century vernacular row houses in Houston’s Third Ward neighborhood, with 10 dedicated to rotating art and literary projects relevant to the history and cultural issues of the Black community.

The evening began with a happy hour titled “Part I: We Are Holman Street.” The party took place among Project Row House’s iconic row houses on Holman Street, highlighting community achievements. Attendees were captivated by live music from Sounds by DoubleDutch (aka Amarie Cemone Gipson) and enjoyed local artisan culinary bites from Miri’s Kitchen.

Everyone took in the interactive exhibition installed throughout the Row Houses, “Round 56: Post Hip Hop? Or Return of the Boom Bap!” Curated by William Cordova, it featured 11 artists: Yanira Collado, Sofía Córdova, Nathaniel Donnett, Luis Gispert, André Leon Gray, Rashawn Griffin, N. Masani Landfair, Lee Quiñones, Kabuya Pamela Bowens-Saffo, Onajide Shabaka and Tomas Vu.

From there, party goers continued onto “Part II: PRH Presents US,” an Urban Soirée, a unique take on a seated gala dinner. The festivities were staged in the historic, reborn Emancipation Park, within a tented pavilion beneath a starry sky. This act called for a celebration of spoken word and community engagement through art, inviting a communal toast that accompanied a three-course West African-inspired seated dinner from ChòpnBlọk, which is about to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Montrose.

Entertaining performances included a concert from Houston-raised MacArthur Genius pianist Jason Moran, accompanied by percussionist Jamire Williams and bassist Burniss Travis II; a DJ set by Queen Cora; storytelling by Walter Hull; and remarks from Houston Mayor John Whitmire.

The night was still young when attendees headed over to “Part III: The Eldorado Ballroom Afterparty.” Part three celebrated the organization’s past, present and future, creating a full-circle moment in the recently restored Eldorado Ballroom, recipient of a major PaperCity Design Award last spring. Supporters danced to a live set by WOMON (aka Mo Nikole), while munching on delectable hors d’oeuvres from chef Chris Williams’ Lucille’s 1913 restaurant.

The Kinder Foundation led fundraising efforts that raised nearly $630,000, aiding Project Row House’s mission to continue empowering the Houston community through art and activism.

“We are immensely grateful to Kinder Foundation and all our supporters for their unwavering commitment to Project Row Houses,” Project Row Houses executive director Danielle Burns Wilson says. “Moving the party from Holman Street to Emancipation Park to the Eldorado Ballroom was a lovely way to demonstrate the sweeping scope of what this community of artists, neighbors and supporters has made possible.

“This event was a true reflection of the spirit and resilience of our community. It was heartwarming to see so many come together to celebrate. And I’m grateful to everyone who continues to work with us in realizing our founders’ vision.”

Stay tuned for Project Row Houses’ “Round 57: Southern Survey Biennial II,” which will open Saturday, October 12th from 3 pm to 7pm, and stay on view through February. For more information, go here.