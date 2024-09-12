Arnea Williams, Josie Pickens, Tay Butler at the Project Row Houses 30th Anniversary Gala (Photo by David “Odiwams” Wright)
Arts / Galleries

Houston’s Pioneering Project Row Houses Celebrates 30 Years With a Third Ward Party to Remember

Toasting Three Decades with Dinner, Dancing, DJs and Arty Delights

BY Sofia Westerman with Catherine D. Anspon // 09.11.24
Arnea Williams, Josie Pickens, Tay Butler make the scene at Project Row Houses' 30th Anniversary Gala (Photo by David “Odiwams” Wright)
Co-chair Simin Banister, Queen Cora at Project Row Houses' 30th Anniversary Gala (Photo by Alex Barber)
Anita Smith, Alex Ramos at Project Row Houses' 30th Anniversary Gala (Photo by David “Odiwams” Wright)
Bassist Burniss Earl Travis II at Project Row Houses' 30th Anniversary Gala (Photo by David “Odiwams” Wright)
Kathryn Elise Drexler at Project Row Houses' 30th Anniversary Gala (Photo by David “Odiwams” Wright)
PRH co-founder Rick Lowe, Nancy Kinder at Project Row Houses' 30th Anniversary Gala (Photo by Alex Barber)
Sylvia LeBlanc, Shannon Buggs, Sherwin K. Bryant, Antoinette M. Jackson at Project Row Houses' 30th Anniversary Gala (Photo by David “Odiwams” Wright)
Roxanne Neumann, Rich Kinder, PRH co-founder Rick Lowe at Project Row Houses' 30th Anniversary Gala(Photo by Alex Barber)
Pianist Jason Moran performing at Project Row Houses' 30th Anniversary Gala (Photo by David “Odiwams” Wright)
Rosine Kouamen, Joi Maria Probus, Renetta Lee, Matt Probus at Project Row Houses' 30th Anniversary Gala (Photo by Alex Barber)
Xara Alexandria Hodge, Robert Hodge at Project Row Houses' 30th Anniversary Gala (Photo by David “Odiwams” Wright)
Christopher Paul at Project Row Houses' 30th Anniversary Gala (Photo by David “Odiwams” Wright)
Percussionist Jamire Williams at Project Row Houses' 30th Anniversary Gala (Photo by David “Odiwams” Wright)
Devin The Dude and Trinity “Tri-Star” Pasco-Stardust at Project Row Houses' 30th Anniversary Gala (Photo by Alex Barber)
Storyteller Walter Hull at Project Row Houses' 30th Anniversary Gala (Photo by David “Odiwams” Wright)
DJ Queen Cora at Project Row Houses' 30th Anniversary Gala (Photo by David “Odiwams” Wright)
Jason Moran, Burns Travis II, Jamire Williams at Project Row Houses' 30th Anniversary Gala (Photo by David “Odiwams” Wright)
For its historic 30th Anniversary Gala, Houston’s groundbreaking Project Row Houses hosted an Urban Soirée just as fabulous as the houses it transforms. The gathering served as a testament to the organization’s commitment to art, culture and community impact. Chaired by Heidi McDonald Smith and Simin Banister, the swanky celebration brought together nearly 500 people. 

Simin Banister, Heidi Smith, Danielle Burns Wilson at the Project Row Houses 30th Anniversary Gala Soiree (Photo by Alex Barber)
Chairs Simin Banister and Heidi McDonald Smith, and PRH executive director Danielle Burns Wilson at the Project Row Houses’ 30th Anniversary Gala (Photo by Alex Barber)

Project Row Houses has a storied past of using art as a catalyst for social change and community building. The nonprofit owns 22 early 20th-century vernacular row houses in Houston’s Third Ward neighborhood, with 10 dedicated to rotating art and literary projects relevant to the history and cultural issues of the Black community.

Row House by William Cordova at the Project Row Houses 30th Anniversary Gala (Photo by David Odiwams Wright)
A Row House Maquette by artist William Cordova that was silent auctioned at the Project Row Houses’ 30th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by David Odiwams Wright)

The evening began with a happy hour titled “Part I: We Are Holman Street.” The party took place among Project Row House’s iconic row houses on Holman Street, highlighting community achievements. Attendees were captivated by live music from Sounds by DoubleDutch (aka Amarie Cemone Gipson) and enjoyed local artisan culinary bites from Miri’s Kitchen. 

Robert Hodge and daughter at the Project Row Houses 30th Anniversary Gala (Photo by David “Odiwams” Wright)
Xara Alexandria Hodge and her father, artist Robert Hodge, who designed a Row House Maquette for Project Row Houses’ 30th Anniversary Gala. (Photo by David “Odiwams” Wright)

Everyone took in the interactive exhibition installed throughout the Row Houses, “Round 56: Post Hip Hop? Or Return of the Boom Bap!” Curated by William Cordova, it featured 11 artists: Yanira Collado, Sofía Córdova, Nathaniel Donnett, Luis Gispert, André Leon Gray, Rashawn Griffin, N. Masani Landfair, Lee Quiñones, Kabuya Pamela Bowens-Saffo, Onajide Shabaka and Tomas Vu. 

Cydney Pickens, Anita Smith, Kimberly Phipps-Nichol at the Project Row Houses 30th Anniversary Gala (Photo by Alex Barber)
Cydney Pickens, Anita Smith, Kimberly Phipps-Nichol at Project Row Houses’ 30th Anniversary Gala (Photo by Alex Barber)

From there, party goers continued onto “Part II: PRH Presents US,” an Urban Soirée, a unique take on a seated gala dinner. The festivities were staged in the historic, reborn Emancipation Park, within a tented pavilion beneath a starry sky. This act called for a celebration of spoken word and community engagement through art, inviting a communal toast that accompanied a three-course West African-inspired seated dinner from ChòpnBlọk, which is about to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Montrose.

Entertaining performances included a concert from Houston-raised MacArthur Genius pianist Jason Moran, accompanied by percussionist Jamire Williams and bassist Burniss Travis II; a DJ set by Queen Cora; storytelling by Walter Hull; and remarks from Houston Mayor John Whitmire.

