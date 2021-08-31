New Outdoor Movies and Games Festival Planned by Houston’s Stages — Get Ready For the OMG! Fest!

The entrance to The Gordy, Stages' new home (Photo by Amitava Sarkar)

The Brown Foundation Lawn at Stages new home, The Gordy, will be the scene of outdoor partying the second weekend of September.

The same creative talents that bring Houstonians rollicking good times in the theater are taking the fun outdoors with the OMG! Festival, a weekend of evening lawn games, bad sonnet competitions, food trucks, photo booths, local vendors and special movie classics. Cornhole, Connect Four and Jenga anyone?

Stages will hold its inaugural Outdoor Movies at The Gordy (OMG) fest, which is being billed as an homage to Millennial culture and movie adaptations that this generation made into classics, September 10 through 12.

“This event was fun to create because it allowed us to connect the nostalgia of our youth, which included AIM words and VHS tapes, with our love of theater,” Stages’ Eboni Bell Darcy tells PaperCity. “The team working on this project got to bring these ideas together for a community event on the beautiful Brown Foundation Lawn at Stages’ new home, The Gordy. . .

“The bar will be in full swing and one food truck will be featured each day. Come LOL on the lawn with us.”

Two Shakespeare-inspired modern cult classics 10 Things I Hate About You and Deliver Us From Eva, will be shown Friday, September 10th and Saturday, September 11th respectively. The entire family will be in mind when Stages screens The Lion King on Sunday night, September 12th.

The fun begins on the lawn each evening at 6 pm with the Friday and Saturday movie screenings beginning at 8 pm. The Lion King title cards roll at 7 pm.

Wrist bands for the OMG! Festival are $10 per day and are available on StagesHouston.com.