Houston’s Stages Returns to its New Showcase Theater for Red Carpet Fun and New Plays

Guests at the 2021 Gala at The Gordy; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Kenn McLaughlin, Cabrina and Steven Owsley; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Glenda and Russell Gordy; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Ralph Burch and Vicki West; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Tara Simon, George Lancaster, Mauri Oliver; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Isla and T.R. Reckling, Carroll Goodman and John Wessels; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Philip and Sally Edmundson, Jim and Judy Nicklos; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Mrytle Jones, Candice Penelton; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Charles and Kerry Walker; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
William Finnorn, Cabe Miller; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Alan Ellahham, Thomas Strong; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Kalinda Campbell, Sledge Leonidas; Photo by Quy Tran
Leisa Holland-Nelson, Bob Bowman; Photo by Quy Tran
Alicia and Garrett Gordy; Photo by Quy Tran
Brandon McClendon, Ashley Jackson, Chase Brooks; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Denise Fennell, Teresa Zimmerman; Photo by Quy Tran
Erica Noll, Mike Cardigan; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Russell and Jody Radoff, Bunny Radoff, Brad Radoff; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Mark Folkes and Christopher Johnston; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
01
19

Stages patrons and fans sit down for dinner during the Gala at The Gordy where red carpet arrivals and a Wolfgang Puck dinner simulate an awards evening. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

02
19

Stages artistic director Kenn McLaughlin, gala chairs Cabrina & Steven Owsley (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

03
19

Glenda & Russell Gordy (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

04
19

Ralph Burch & Vicki West (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

05
19

Tara Simon, George Lancaster, Mauri Oliver (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

06
19

Isla & T.R. Reckling, Carroll Goodman and John Wessels (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

07
19

Philip & Sally Edmundson, Jim & Judy Nicklos (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

08
19

Mrytle Jones, Candice Penelton (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

09
19

Charles & Kerry Walker (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
19

William Finnorn, Cabe Miller (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
19

Alan Ellahham, Thomas Strong (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
19

Kalinda Campbell, Sledge Leonidas (Photo by Quy Tran)

13
19

Leisa Holland-Nelson & Bob Bowman (Photo by Quy Tran)

14
19

Alicia & Garrett Gordy (Photo by Quy Tran)

15
19

Brandon McClendon, Ashley Jackson, Chase Brooks (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
19

Denise Fennell, Teresa Zimmerman (Photo by Quy Tran)

17
19

Erica Noll, Mike Cardigan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

18
19

Russell & Jody Radoff, Bunny Radoff, Brad Radoff (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

19
19

Mark Folkes & Christopher Johnston (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Guests at the 2021 Gala at The Gordy; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Kenn McLaughlin, Cabrina and Steven Owsley; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Glenda and Russell Gordy; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Ralph Burch and Vicki West; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Tara Simon, George Lancaster, Mauri Oliver; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Isla and T.R. Reckling, Carroll Goodman and John Wessels; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Philip and Sally Edmundson, Jim and Judy Nicklos; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Mrytle Jones, Candice Penelton; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Charles and Kerry Walker; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
William Finnorn, Cabe Miller; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Alan Ellahham, Thomas Strong; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Kalinda Campbell, Sledge Leonidas; Photo by Quy Tran
Leisa Holland-Nelson, Bob Bowman; Photo by Quy Tran
Alicia and Garrett Gordy; Photo by Quy Tran
Brandon McClendon, Ashley Jackson, Chase Brooks; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Denise Fennell, Teresa Zimmerman; Photo by Quy Tran
Erica Noll, Mike Cardigan; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Russell and Jody Radoff, Bunny Radoff, Brad Radoff; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Mark Folkes and Christopher Johnston; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Arts / Performing Arts

Houston’s Stages Returns to its New Showcase Theater for Red Carpet Fun and New Plays

The Show Will Finally Go On

BY // 05.18.21
Stages patrons and fans sit down for dinner during the Gala at The Gordy where red carpet arrivals and a Wolfgang Puck dinner simulate an awards evening. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Stages artistic director Kenn McLaughlin, gala chairs Cabrina & Steven Owsley (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Glenda & Russell Gordy (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ralph Burch & Vicki West (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tara Simon, George Lancaster, Mauri Oliver (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Isla & T.R. Reckling, Carroll Goodman and John Wessels (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Philip & Sally Edmundson, Jim & Judy Nicklos (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mrytle Jones, Candice Penelton (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Charles & Kerry Walker (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
William Finnorn, Cabe Miller (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Alan Ellahham, Thomas Strong (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kalinda Campbell, Sledge Leonidas (Photo by Quy Tran)
Leisa Holland-Nelson & Bob Bowman (Photo by Quy Tran)
Alicia & Garrett Gordy (Photo by Quy Tran)
Brandon McClendon, Ashley Jackson, Chase Brooks (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Denise Fennell, Teresa Zimmerman (Photo by Quy Tran)
Erica Noll, Mike Cardigan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Russell & Jody Radoff, Bunny Radoff, Brad Radoff (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Mark Folkes & Christopher Johnston (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
1
19

Stages patrons and fans sit down for dinner during the Gala at The Gordy where red carpet arrivals and a Wolfgang Puck dinner simulate an awards evening. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

2
19

Stages artistic director Kenn McLaughlin, gala chairs Cabrina & Steven Owsley (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

3
19

Glenda & Russell Gordy (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

4
19

Ralph Burch & Vicki West (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

5
19

Tara Simon, George Lancaster, Mauri Oliver (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

6
19

Isla & T.R. Reckling, Carroll Goodman and John Wessels (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

7
19

Philip & Sally Edmundson, Jim & Judy Nicklos (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

8
19

Mrytle Jones, Candice Penelton (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

9
19

Charles & Kerry Walker (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
19

William Finnorn, Cabe Miller (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
19

Alan Ellahham, Thomas Strong (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
19

Kalinda Campbell, Sledge Leonidas (Photo by Quy Tran)

13
19

Leisa Holland-Nelson & Bob Bowman (Photo by Quy Tran)

14
19

Alicia & Garrett Gordy (Photo by Quy Tran)

15
19

Brandon McClendon, Ashley Jackson, Chase Brooks (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
19

Denise Fennell, Teresa Zimmerman (Photo by Quy Tran)

17
19

Erica Noll, Mike Cardigan (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

18
19

Russell & Jody Radoff, Bunny Radoff, Brad Radoff (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

19
19

Mark Folkes & Christopher Johnston (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Stages has had much to celebrate in recent weeks — the return of the gala, rescheduled from January, and the impending return of performances to the theater. Both developments were cause for jubilation when a well-heeled socially-distanced throng partied through The Gordy on an evening that raised $670,000.

Opening of  The Gordy, the $35.4 million new home of the repertory theater, was celebrated at the January 2020 gala and, as we all know, the stage went dark in March of that year. Thus, it was with exuberance that patrons and fans of Stages returned to the theater for a night of walking the red carpet, plus wining, and dining from the kitchen of Wolfgang Puck catering.

Less than two weeks following the gala, Stages announced the return of live in-theater performances beginning June 18 with Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill,a play that explores the life and legacy of Billie Holiday. Limited in-person tickets are available for the month-long production, along with the unlimited option to live stream the show virtually at home.

Those attending the “Gala at The Gordy” experienced a red carpet welcome as fan favorite Denise Fennell interviewed arrivals as if it were the Academy Awards, the interviews broadcast on screens throughout the theater. Cameo appearances included Glenda and Russell Gordy, Stages Board Chairman Emeritus George Lancaster, Stages Board member Myrtle Jones, Sandra Porter and others.

Gala chairs Cabrina and Steven Owsley and underwriting chairs Vicki West and Ralph Burch contributed mightily to the event’s success. Further, the Owsleys had the honor of unveiling the Owsley History Wall, a video montage of stages milestones over the years.

In a video presentation that included highlights from the Stages Studio Sessions series, theater artistic director Kenn McLaughlin awarded Kay Brazelton Bruce with the Theodore Award for Visionary Leadership.

Swipe
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY

What firm more appropriate to cater the red carpet-themed evening than that of the Houston outpost of Wolfgang Puck? In true awards evening style, the menu included the signature Wolfgang Puck chinos salad with candied cashews and crispy wontons; cucumber and lettuce soup with horseradish croutons; flat iron chicken and shrimp skewer with sautéed lemon-charred broccolini, carrot-ginger puree and duck fat fried rice; and for dessert key lime pie with lemon tuille and meringue zest and espresso tiramisu with cocoa nibs and hazelnuts for dessert.

The night concluded with a cocktail hour on the Brown Foundation Lawn

PC Seen: Auction chairs Jo Dee and Cliff Wright; auction committee members Stacy Feltham, April Lykos and Michelle Matzer; plus Isla and Tommy Reckling, Nancy Allen, Sally and Philip Edmundson, Kelli and Eddy Blanton, Kalinda Campbell, Sally and Philip Edmundson, Alicia and Garrett Gordy, Mady and Ken Kades, Tara Simon, Lauren and Bob Hagerich, Jo and Jim Furr, and Mark Folkes and Christopher Johnson.

Guests at the 2021 Gala at The Gordy; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Kenn McLaughlin, Cabrina and Steven Owsley; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Glenda and Russell Gordy; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Ralph Burch and Vicki West; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Tara Simon, George Lancaster, Mauri Oliver; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Isla and T.R. Reckling, Carroll Goodman and John Wessels; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Philip and Sally Edmundson, Jim and Judy Nicklos; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Mrytle Jones, Candice Penelton; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Charles and Kerry Walker; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
William Finnorn, Cabe Miller; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Alan Ellahham, Thomas Strong; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Kalinda Campbell, Sledge Leonidas; Photo by Quy Tran
Leisa Holland-Nelson, Bob Bowman; Photo by Quy Tran
Alicia and Garrett Gordy; Photo by Quy Tran
Brandon McClendon, Ashley Jackson, Chase Brooks; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Denise Fennell, Teresa Zimmerman; Photo by Quy Tran
Erica Noll, Mike Cardigan; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Russell and Jody Radoff, Bunny Radoff, Brad Radoff; Photo by Priscilla Dickson
Mark Folkes and Christopher Johnston; Photo by Priscilla Dickson

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
3350 McCue Road #3/2004
Bristol Condominium / Galleria
FOR SALE

3350 McCue Road #3/2004
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Ina Perlman
This property is listed by: Ina Perlman (832) 282-0211 Email Realtor
3350 McCue Road #3/2004
2102 Chilton Road
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2102 Chilton Road
Houston, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Kellie Geitner
This property is listed by: Kellie Geitner (713) 213-2011 Email Realtor
2102 Chilton Road
4723 Devon Street
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4723 Devon Street
Houston, TX

$1,950,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
4723 Devon Street
2702 Wroxton Road
West University
FOR SALE

2702 Wroxton Road
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Perlman
This property is listed by: Laura Perlman (281) 796-1798 Email Realtor
2702 Wroxton Road
3 Waterway Court Unit#1E
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

3 Waterway Court Unit#1E
The Woodlands, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Kellie Geitner
This property is listed by: Kellie Geitner (713) 213-2011 Email Realtor
3 Waterway Court Unit#1E
4521 San Felipe Street #2901
Arabella / River Oaks District
FOR SALE

4521 San Felipe Street #2901
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Jack Swonson
This property is listed by: Jack Swonson (713) 456-9381 Email Realtor
4521 San Felipe Street #2901
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X