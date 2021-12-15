Hospitality magnate Tilman Fertitta introduces songman Steve Tyrell at the Café Post Oak, replicating the famed Café Carlyle where Tyrell performed before COVID forced its closure.
Hospitality magnate Tilman Fertitta introduces songman Steve Tyrell at the Café Post Oak, replicating the famed Café Carlyle where Tyrell performed before COVID forced its closure.

The Café Post Oak entry

The Café Post Oak as envisioned by billionaire hotel owner Tilman Fertitta.

A bar set up at the Café Post Oak in billionaire Tilman Fertitta's Post Oak Hotel.

Arts / Performing Arts

Houston’s New Post Oak Supper Club Gets a Billionaire’s Blessing as Famed Song Man Takes the Stage

Steve Tyrell and Tilman Fertitta Ring in the Holidays

BY // 12.15.21
Hospitality magnate Tilman Fertitta introduces songman Steve Tyrell at the Café Post Oak, replicating the famed Café Carlyle where Tyrell performed before COVID forced its closure.
The Café Post Oak entry
The Café Post Oak as envisioned by billionaire hotel owner Tilman Fertitta.
A bar set up at the Café Post Oak in billionaire Tilman Fertitta's Post Oak Hotel.
Hospitality magnate Tilman Fertitta introduces songman Steve Tyrell at the Café Post Oak, replicating the famed Café Carlyle where Tyrell performed before COVID forced its closure.

The Café Post Oak entry

The Café Post Oak as envisioned by billionaire hotel owner Tilman Fertitta.

Applause, applause for hospitality magnate Tilman Fertitta who has gone over the top in creating his holiday take on New York’s famed Cafe Carlyle with Steve Tyrell as headliner in The Post Oak Hotel. The vibrant red curtains rose on the chic supper club Tuesday night with Fertitta launching the limited series by introducing Tyrell and welcoming the sold-out crowd.

Fertitta personally oversaw transformation of the hotel meeting room into the elegant nightclub. Red lighting compliments the plush red drapes that wrap the room in a special warmth. Cozy banquette seating and tables of four provide eye-views to Tyrell and his band, performing in dinner shows nightly through Saturday, late-night lounge performances Friday and Saturday and a special brunch performance on Sunday.

Tyrell, who prior to COVID closing Cafe Carlyle regularly held the spotlight there during the holidays, entertained his Houston audience with a mix of American standards and familiar holiday tunes. In between the likes of “Santa Clause Is Coming to Town” and “The Christmas Song” the native Houstonian entertained with favorites including his famed “The Way You Look Tonight,” “It Had To Be You” and “Fly Me to the Moon.”

The night provided the perfect holiday antidote to Houston’s unseasonably warm temps.

After closing at Cafe Post Oak, the Grammy Award-winning singer and producer will head to Studio City, California, where he will perform in Feinstein’s at Vitello’s through December 30 and then head to Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve performances in Bootlegger Bistro at the Copa Las Vegas.

PC Seen: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and wife Jan, Lee Majors, Shawn Welling, Joan Schnitzer-Levy, Janiece Longoria, Elizabeth and Allen Blakemore, Cathy and Neal Jackson, Trini Mendenhall, Rose Cullen, and Alan and Roz Pactor, who is Steve Tyrell’s sister.

