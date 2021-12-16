15 – Anastasia Gaido, Betty Harbourt, Courtney Sapio, Ashley Marquez (Photo by Bonner Roden)
Anastasia Gaido, Betty Harbourt, Courtney Sapio, Ashley Marquez at Nan and Company Properties holiday party at MAD (Photo by Bonner Roden)

Nan and Company Properties COO José Almodovar & CEO Nancy Almodovar at the company holiday party, held at MAD (Photo by Bonner Roden)

Andrew Lin, Natalie Hoang Trien (Photo by Bonner Roden)

Dr. Nathan Nguyen, Judy Ho, and friend (Photo by Bonner Roden)

Miguel Rosas & Carrie Suarez-Rosas, Michele Leal & George Farah (Photo by Bonner Roden)

Jonathan & Laura Bonck, Bryce & Bobby Magness (Photo by Bonner Roden)

John & Jacky Noons (Photo by Bonner Roden)

Danny & Iris Shaftel (Photo by Bonner Roden)

Luanne & Dave Marshall (Photo by Bonner Roden)

DeeAnn & Marcus Thigpen at the Nan and Company Properties holiday party at MAD (Photo by Bonner Roden)

Jessica Wahlquist, Jessica Rodriguez-Wahlquist (Photo by Bonner Roden)

Maha Almohamad, Nancy Almodovar, Layla Asgari at the Nan and Company Properties holiday party at MAD (Photo by Bonner Roden)

Amber & Romy Solanji at the Nan and Company Properties holiday party at MAD (Photo by Bonner Roden)

Steven Biegel, Betty Harbourt at the Nan and Company Properties holiday party at MAD (Photo by Bonner Roden)

Melissa & Michael Reamer at the Nan and Company Properties holiday party at MAD (Photo by Bonner Roden)

Anastasia Gaido, Ashley Marquez (Photo by Bonner Roden)

Society / The Seen

Houston Real Estate Company Celebrates a Year of Wild Growth With a MAD Restaurant Party

The Nan Fam Gives Back

BY // 12.15.21
photography Bonner Roden
Anastasia Gaido, Betty Harbourt, Courtney Sapio, Ashley Marquez at Nan and Company Properties holiday party at MAD (Photo by Bonner Roden)

Nan and Company Properties COO José Almodovar & CEO Nancy Almodovar at the company holiday party, held at MAD (Photo by Bonner Roden)

Andrew Lin, Natalie Hoang Trien (Photo by Bonner Roden)

Dr. Nathan Nguyen, Judy Ho, and friend (Photo by Bonner Roden)

Miguel Rosas & Carrie Suarez-Rosas, Michele Leal & George Farah (Photo by Bonner Roden)

Jonathan & Laura Bonck, Bryce & Bobby Magness (Photo by Bonner Roden)

John & Jacky Noons (Photo by Bonner Roden)

Danny & Iris Shaftel (Photo by Bonner Roden)

Luanne & Dave Marshall (Photo by Bonner Roden)

DeeAnn & Marcus Thigpen at the Nan and Company Properties holiday party at MAD (Photo by Bonner Roden)

Jessica Wahlquist, Jessica Rodriguez-Wahlquist (Photo by Bonner Roden)

Maha Almohamad, Nancy Almodovar, Layla Asgari at the Nan and Company Properties holiday party at MAD (Photo by Bonner Roden)

Amber & Romy Solanji at the Nan and Company Properties holiday party at MAD (Photo by Bonner Roden)

Steven Biegel, Betty Harbourt at the Nan and Company Properties holiday party at MAD (Photo by Bonner Roden)

Melissa & Michael Reamer at the Nan and Company Properties holiday party at MAD (Photo by Bonner Roden)

Anastasia Gaido, Ashley Marquez (Photo by Bonner Roden)

What: Nan and Company Properties holiday party

Where: MAD Restaurant in River Oaks District

PC Moment: The wildly fabulous decor of MAD from world-renowned interior designer Lázaro Rosa-Violán does nothing less than inspire frivolity. So it was the perfect choice for Nan and Company CEO Nancy Almodovar when planning her annual fête. But more than a mere cocktail indulgence, this was an evening of thanks for the past year’s success and an opportunity to join the Nan Cares Toy Drive benefiting HISD’s Looscan Elementary School.

It was a generous throng of 250 Nan team members and special guests, who brought in more than 650 toys for the Third Ward school.

“We have so much to be grateful for this year,” Nancy Almodovar says. “I am always overwhelmed by how much our team and our friends give back to our charity partners. It’s truly a testament to how committed we are as a company to serving our community.”

While guests supped on MAD’s famous jamon iberico bites, bomba rice paella with lobster and many more, DJ Tanner Morgan spins kept spirits high as did the signature cocktails created specially for this evening. Among them were espresso martini shots labeled “Are you ready – Wake Up and Party,” a mezcal foam cocktail branded as “Nan & Friends – Found Your Happy,”and an evening closer gin and tonic with rosemary smoke named “Dust & Diamond – Found Your Happy.”

As the partygoers made merry, a video played through the various charitable endeavors and company growth that includes office openings in Galveston and Sugar Land and the 2022 opening of a new flagship office in The Heights.

PC Seen: Nan and Company COO José Almodovar, Anastasia Gaido, Betty Harbourt, Andrew Lin, Natalie Hoang Trien, Dr. Nathan Nguyen, Judy Ho, Carrie Suarez-Rosas and Miguel Rosas, Michele Leal and George Farah, Laura and Jonathan Bonck, Bryce and Bobby Magness, and Jacky and John Noons.

