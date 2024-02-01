Laura Rathe, Eric Firestone_053 (Photo by George Fiala)
Dede Kangnigan, Pauline Eno_081 (Photo by George Fiala)
Hunt Slonem, Laura Rathe_095 (Photo by George Fiala)
Pete West, Maura Houchard_073 (Photo by George Fiala)
Addison Green, Kristi Peterson_018 (Photo by George Fiala)
Alyssa Health, Bonnie Welch, Kim Markham _052 (Photo by George Fiala)
Bonnie Moe, Valerie Rule_077 (Photo by George Fiala)
Hunt Slonem_071 (Photo by George Fiala)
Brandi Sinclair, Xan Koonce_089 (Photo by George Fiala)
Brent Magnuson, Chris Pfeiffer_076 (Photo by George Fiala)
Bryan Yates, Grayson Knight_021 (Photo by George Fiala)
Candy Corbett, Rob Jones_034 (Photo by George Fiala)
Clay Markham, John Giesler_045 (Photo by George Fiala)
Clifford Pershes, Micheal Pershes_088 (Photo by George Fiala)
Cole McCarter, Lauren Essex_079 (Photo by George Fiala)
Dan and Gloria Burrows_051 (Photo by George Fiala)
Dan Houchard, Susan and John Long_072 (Photo by George Fiala)
David and Billie Turner_064 (Photo by George Fiala)
Diana Stevens, Rebecca Wooters_068 (Photo by George Fiala)
Elizabeth Dacus, Jennifer Tobin_090 (Photo by George Fiala)
Gentry Hammons, Haley Carruthers_069 (Photo by George Fiala)
Grayson Knight, Micheal Wiltbank, Bryan Yates_025 (Photo by George Fiala)
Greg and Blair Miller _023 (Photo by George Fiala)
Jenifer Schindler, Tessa Mosteller_042 (Photo by George Fiala)
Kristi Peterson_029 (Photo by George Fiala)
Lindsey Hughes, Autmn McCall, Lesley Simmons_043 (Photo by George Fiala)
Liz Parry_041 (Photo by George Fiala)
Micheal Sutton, Julie Shunickbrown_085 (Photo by George Fiala)
Nick and Amanda Huerta_082 (Photo by George Fiala)
Patricia Sharron, Mary Pat Sharron_059 (Photo by George Fiala)
Pete West_056 (Photo by George Fiala)
Shawn Owen, Diana Stevens, Rebecca and Scott Wooters_065 (Photo by George Fiala)
Tim Loecker, Matt Davies, Tommy Stockton, Justin Kettler_086 (Photo by George Fiala)
William Thomas, Mika and Nathan Thomas_047 (Photo by George Fiala)
Hunt Slonem_010 (Photo by George Fiala)
01
35

Laura Rathe, Eric Firestone at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

02
35

Dede Kangnigan, Pauline Eno at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

03
35

Hunt Slonem, Laura Rathe at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

04
35

Pete West, Maura Houchard at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

05
35

Addison Green, Kristi Peterson at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

06
35

Alyssa Heath, Bonnie Welch, Kim Markham at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

07
35

Bonnie Moe, Valerie Rule at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

08
35

Hunt Slonem at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

09
35

Brandi Sinclair, Xan Koonce at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

10
35

Brent Magnuson, Chris Pfeiffer at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

11
35

Bryan Yates, Grayson Knight at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

12
35

Candy Corbett, Rob Jones at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

13
35

Clay Markham, John Giesler at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

14
35

Clifford & Michael Pershes at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

15
35

Cole McCarter, Lauren Essex at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

16
35

Dan & Gloria Burrows at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

17
35

Dan Houchard, Susan & John Long at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

18
35

David & Billie Turner at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

19
35

Diana Stevens, Rebecca Wooters at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

20
35

Elizabeth Dacus, Jennifer Tobin at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

21
35

Gentry Hammons, Haley Carruthers at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

22
35

Grayson Knight, Michael Wiltbank, Bryan Yates at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

23
35

Greg & Blair Miller at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

24
35

Jennifer Schindler, Tessa Mosteller at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

25
35

Kristi Peterson at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

26
35

Lindsey Hughes, Autumn McCall, Lesley Simmons at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

27
35

Liz Parry at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

28
35

Michael Sutton, Julie Shunick Brown at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

29
35

Nick & Amanda Huerta at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

30
35

Patricia Sharron, Mary Pat Sharron at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

31
35

Pete West at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

32
35

Shawn Owen, Diana Stevens, Rebecca & Scott Wooters at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

33
35

Tim Loecker, Matt Davies, Tommy Stockton, Justin Kettler at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

34
35

William Thomas, Mika & Nathan Thomas at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

35
35

Hunt Slonem draws one of his signature bunnies on a copy of his book at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon." (Photo by George Fiala)

Laura Rathe, Eric Firestone_053 (Photo by George Fiala)
Dede Kangnigan, Pauline Eno_081 (Photo by George Fiala)
Hunt Slonem, Laura Rathe_095 (Photo by George Fiala)
Pete West, Maura Houchard_073 (Photo by George Fiala)
Addison Green, Kristi Peterson_018 (Photo by George Fiala)
Alyssa Health, Bonnie Welch, Kim Markham _052 (Photo by George Fiala)
Bonnie Moe, Valerie Rule_077 (Photo by George Fiala)
Hunt Slonem_071 (Photo by George Fiala)
Brandi Sinclair, Xan Koonce_089 (Photo by George Fiala)
Brent Magnuson, Chris Pfeiffer_076 (Photo by George Fiala)
Bryan Yates, Grayson Knight_021 (Photo by George Fiala)
Candy Corbett, Rob Jones_034 (Photo by George Fiala)
Clay Markham, John Giesler_045 (Photo by George Fiala)
Clifford Pershes, Micheal Pershes_088 (Photo by George Fiala)
Cole McCarter, Lauren Essex_079 (Photo by George Fiala)
Dan and Gloria Burrows_051 (Photo by George Fiala)
Dan Houchard, Susan and John Long_072 (Photo by George Fiala)
David and Billie Turner_064 (Photo by George Fiala)
Diana Stevens, Rebecca Wooters_068 (Photo by George Fiala)
Elizabeth Dacus, Jennifer Tobin_090 (Photo by George Fiala)
Gentry Hammons, Haley Carruthers_069 (Photo by George Fiala)
Grayson Knight, Micheal Wiltbank, Bryan Yates_025 (Photo by George Fiala)
Greg and Blair Miller _023 (Photo by George Fiala)
Jenifer Schindler, Tessa Mosteller_042 (Photo by George Fiala)
Kristi Peterson_029 (Photo by George Fiala)
Lindsey Hughes, Autmn McCall, Lesley Simmons_043 (Photo by George Fiala)
Liz Parry_041 (Photo by George Fiala)
Micheal Sutton, Julie Shunickbrown_085 (Photo by George Fiala)
Nick and Amanda Huerta_082 (Photo by George Fiala)
Patricia Sharron, Mary Pat Sharron_059 (Photo by George Fiala)
Pete West_056 (Photo by George Fiala)
Shawn Owen, Diana Stevens, Rebecca and Scott Wooters_065 (Photo by George Fiala)
Tim Loecker, Matt Davies, Tommy Stockton, Justin Kettler_086 (Photo by George Fiala)
William Thomas, Mika and Nathan Thomas_047 (Photo by George Fiala)
Hunt Slonem_010 (Photo by George Fiala)
Arts / Galleries / Society

Renowned Painter Hunt Slonem Celebrates the Art of Historic Preservation — and His Iconic Bunnies — in Dallas

Welcome to the "Hare Salon"

BY // 02.01.24
photography George Fiala
Laura Rathe, Eric Firestone at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Dede Kangnigan, Pauline Eno at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Hunt Slonem, Laura Rathe at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Pete West, Maura Houchard at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Addison Green, Kristi Peterson at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Alyssa Heath, Bonnie Welch, Kim Markham at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Bonnie Moe, Valerie Rule at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Hunt Slonem at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Brandi Sinclair, Xan Koonce at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Brent Magnuson, Chris Pfeiffer at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Bryan Yates, Grayson Knight at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Candy Corbett, Rob Jones at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Clay Markham, John Giesler at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Clifford & Michael Pershes at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Cole McCarter, Lauren Essex at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Dan & Gloria Burrows at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Dan Houchard, Susan & John Long at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
David & Billie Turner at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Diana Stevens, Rebecca Wooters at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Elizabeth Dacus, Jennifer Tobin at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Gentry Hammons, Haley Carruthers at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Grayson Knight, Michael Wiltbank, Bryan Yates at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Greg & Blair Miller at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Jennifer Schindler, Tessa Mosteller at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Kristi Peterson at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Lindsey Hughes, Autumn McCall, Lesley Simmons at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Liz Parry at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Michael Sutton, Julie Shunick Brown at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Nick & Amanda Huerta at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Patricia Sharron, Mary Pat Sharron at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Pete West at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Shawn Owen, Diana Stevens, Rebecca & Scott Wooters at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Tim Loecker, Matt Davies, Tommy Stockton, Justin Kettler at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
William Thomas, Mika & Nathan Thomas at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)
Hunt Slonem draws one of his signature bunnies on a copy of his book at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon." (Photo by George Fiala)
1
35

Laura Rathe, Eric Firestone at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

2
35

Dede Kangnigan, Pauline Eno at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

3
35

Hunt Slonem, Laura Rathe at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

4
35

Pete West, Maura Houchard at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

5
35

Addison Green, Kristi Peterson at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

6
35

Alyssa Heath, Bonnie Welch, Kim Markham at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

7
35

Bonnie Moe, Valerie Rule at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

8
35

Hunt Slonem at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

9
35

Brandi Sinclair, Xan Koonce at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

10
35

Brent Magnuson, Chris Pfeiffer at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

11
35

Bryan Yates, Grayson Knight at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

12
35

Candy Corbett, Rob Jones at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

13
35

Clay Markham, John Giesler at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

14
35

Clifford & Michael Pershes at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

15
35

Cole McCarter, Lauren Essex at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

16
35

Dan & Gloria Burrows at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

17
35

Dan Houchard, Susan & John Long at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

18
35

David & Billie Turner at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

19
35

Diana Stevens, Rebecca Wooters at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

20
35

Elizabeth Dacus, Jennifer Tobin at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

21
35

Gentry Hammons, Haley Carruthers at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

22
35

Grayson Knight, Michael Wiltbank, Bryan Yates at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

23
35

Greg & Blair Miller at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

24
35

Jennifer Schindler, Tessa Mosteller at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

25
35

Kristi Peterson at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

26
35

Lindsey Hughes, Autumn McCall, Lesley Simmons at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

27
35

Liz Parry at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

28
35

Michael Sutton, Julie Shunick Brown at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

29
35

Nick & Amanda Huerta at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

30
35

Patricia Sharron, Mary Pat Sharron at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

31
35

Pete West at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

32
35

Shawn Owen, Diana Stevens, Rebecca & Scott Wooters at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

33
35

Tim Loecker, Matt Davies, Tommy Stockton, Justin Kettler at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

34
35

William Thomas, Mika & Nathan Thomas at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon" (Photo by George Fiala)

35
35

Hunt Slonem draws one of his signature bunnies on a copy of his book at Laura Rathe Fine Art's "Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon." (Photo by George Fiala)

Hunt Slonem is more than just a famed painter of bunnies, birds, and historical figures. He’s also a dedicated preservationist, and his newest book proves it. 

At his longtime Texas dealer Laura Rathe Fine Art’s Dallas Design District location, Slonem delivered an illustrated talk about The Spirited Homes of Hunt Slonem (Gibbs Smith). The volume details multiple homes that the artist and preservationist has restored, including a seven-story 1880s estate in Great Barrington, Massachusetts; the Second Empire-style Cordts Mansion in Kingston, New York; the 35,000-square-foot Georgian Revival Belle Terre in the Catskills; and the artists own NYC studio.

Seated amidst the installation of Slonem’s newest exhibition, “Hare Salon,” 250 guests gathered to hear the artist talk about his passion for art and historic preservation. The neo-expressionist works shown throughout the gallery, displayed in antique frames for “Hare Salon,” underscored Slonem’s love of mixing time periods. 

William Thomas, Mika and Nathan Thomas_047 (Photo by George Fiala)
William Thomas, Mika & Nathan Thomas at Laura Rathe Fine Art (Photo by George Fiala)

In conversation with Laura Rathe, Slonem revealed the story behind his famous lagomorphs. In the early days of his career, the artist experimented with adding images of animals to paintings of saints. The bunnies in particular grew in popularity with collectors over time, resulting in what has now become Slonem’s most iconic motif. Now, not only are they a staple of his exhibitions; they also appear in many of the homes he has restored, as wallpapers and room decor. 

Slonem also discussed his “addiction to painting,” stating that he experiences depression when he was unable to create art for long periods of time. His dedication to his craft is evident through a comment he made to the audience:

“As an artist, retirement does not exist,” said Slonem. “Slowing down doesn’t exist.” 

Say I Love You with Valobra

Swipe
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2024 Valentine's Day

Seated underneath the beloved bird painting Lories, the charismatic Slonem took the time to chat with each fan as he signed their books after the talk. He even drew a bunny to accompany each autograph. Talk about a signature style. 

Hunt Slonem_071 (Photo by George Fiala)
Hunt Slonem seated under his painting Lories at Laura Rathe Fine Art (Photo by George Fiala)

PC Seen: LRFA Dallas gallery director Janice Meyers, Hunt Slonem’s partner Eric Firestone in from New York, Maura and Dan Houchard, Addison Green, Kristi Peterson, Bryan Yates, Grayson Knight, Cole McCarter, Lauren Essex, Susan and John Long, Gentry Hammons, Haley Carruthers, Amanda and Nick Huerta, Shawn Owen, Diana Stevens, Rebecca and Scott Wooters, Pete West, Mika and Nathan Thomas.

“Hunt Slonem: Hare Salon” at Laura Rathe Fine Art, Dallas Design District, 1130 Dragon St., Ste. 130, through Saturday, February 10. More information here.

Laura Rathe, Eric Firestone_053 (Photo by George Fiala)
Dede Kangnigan, Pauline Eno_081 (Photo by George Fiala)
Hunt Slonem, Laura Rathe_095 (Photo by George Fiala)
Pete West, Maura Houchard_073 (Photo by George Fiala)
Addison Green, Kristi Peterson_018 (Photo by George Fiala)
Alyssa Health, Bonnie Welch, Kim Markham _052 (Photo by George Fiala)
Bonnie Moe, Valerie Rule_077 (Photo by George Fiala)
Hunt Slonem_071 (Photo by George Fiala)
Brandi Sinclair, Xan Koonce_089 (Photo by George Fiala)
Brent Magnuson, Chris Pfeiffer_076 (Photo by George Fiala)
Bryan Yates, Grayson Knight_021 (Photo by George Fiala)
Candy Corbett, Rob Jones_034 (Photo by George Fiala)
Clay Markham, John Giesler_045 (Photo by George Fiala)
Clifford Pershes, Micheal Pershes_088 (Photo by George Fiala)
Cole McCarter, Lauren Essex_079 (Photo by George Fiala)
Dan and Gloria Burrows_051 (Photo by George Fiala)
Dan Houchard, Susan and John Long_072 (Photo by George Fiala)
David and Billie Turner_064 (Photo by George Fiala)
Diana Stevens, Rebecca Wooters_068 (Photo by George Fiala)
Elizabeth Dacus, Jennifer Tobin_090 (Photo by George Fiala)
Gentry Hammons, Haley Carruthers_069 (Photo by George Fiala)
Grayson Knight, Micheal Wiltbank, Bryan Yates_025 (Photo by George Fiala)
Greg and Blair Miller _023 (Photo by George Fiala)
Jenifer Schindler, Tessa Mosteller_042 (Photo by George Fiala)
Kristi Peterson_029 (Photo by George Fiala)
Lindsey Hughes, Autmn McCall, Lesley Simmons_043 (Photo by George Fiala)
Liz Parry_041 (Photo by George Fiala)
Micheal Sutton, Julie Shunickbrown_085 (Photo by George Fiala)
Nick and Amanda Huerta_082 (Photo by George Fiala)
Patricia Sharron, Mary Pat Sharron_059 (Photo by George Fiala)
Pete West_056 (Photo by George Fiala)
Shawn Owen, Diana Stevens, Rebecca and Scott Wooters_065 (Photo by George Fiala)
Tim Loecker, Matt Davies, Tommy Stockton, Justin Kettler_086 (Photo by George Fiala)
William Thomas, Mika and Nathan Thomas_047 (Photo by George Fiala)
Hunt Slonem_010 (Photo by George Fiala)
Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
7 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2024
7 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2024
The Etiquette of Art Buying — How to Go From Newbie to Confident Collector
The Etiquette of Art Buying — How to Go From Newbie to Confident Collector
An Essential Guide to Concert Etiquette in 2023 — Performers, Producers, and Other Experts Weigh In
An Essential Guide to Concert Etiquette in 2023 — Performers, Producers, and Other Experts Weigh In
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
4 Modern Valentine’s Day Etiquette Tips to Elevate Your Holiday
4 Modern Valentine’s Day Etiquette Tips to Elevate Your Holiday
read full series
Tommy Kanarellis
Aspen, CO
[email protected]  970.452.9661
Compass Compass
Inquire Now

Curated Collection

Swipe
8616 Turtle Creek Boulevard #316
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

8616 Turtle Creek Boulevard #316
Dallas, TX

$559,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
8616 Turtle Creek Boulevard #316
4237 Middleton Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4237 Middleton Road
Dallas, TX

$3,849,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4237 Middleton Road
6633 Clearhaven Circle
Prestonwood
FOR SALE

6633 Clearhaven Circle
Dallas, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Haymann & Lauren Savariego
This property is listed by: Julie Haymann & Lauren Savariego (214) 682-5088 Email Realtor
6633 Clearhaven Circle
8422 Craighill Avenue
Bluffview Area
FOR SALE

8422 Craighill Avenue
Dallas, TX

$1,675,000 Learn More about this property
Cliff Kessler
This property is listed by: Cliff Kessler (310) 923-2506 Email Realtor
8422 Craighill Avenue
3633 Haynie Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3633 Haynie Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,999,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3633 Haynie Avenue
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3518 Armstrong Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,995,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Armstrong Avenue
4572 Arcady Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4572 Arcady Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4572 Arcady Avenue
3825 Potomac Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3825 Potomac Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,500,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
3825 Potomac Avenue
3108 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3108 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$5,999,999 Learn More about this property
Anne Kashata
This property is listed by: Anne Kashata (214) 356-7200 Email Realtor
3108 Southwestern Boulevard
5913 Giverny
Chateau Du Lac
FOR SALE

5913 Giverny
Flower Mound, TX

$5,100,000 Learn More about this property
Kelsey Bond
This property is listed by: Kelsey Bond (612) 834-2663 Email Realtor
5913 Giverny
4021 Glenwick Lane
University Park
FOR SALE

4021 Glenwick Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,450,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4021 Glenwick Lane
3818 Shenandoah Street
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3818 Shenandoah Street
Dallas, TX

$6,200,000 Learn More about this property
Hattee Taylor
This property is listed by: Hattee Taylor (214) 707-7169 Email Realtor
3818 Shenandoah Street
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X