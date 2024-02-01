The Dallas Team Behind Paradiso Applies Its Curated Aesthetic to Retail in Bishop Arts

Since 2019, Exxir Capital has been steadily building a pretty footprint in Dallas’ Bishop Arts District, forming a hospitality empire with spots like Botanist, Casablanca, Mermaid, and Paradiso — each known as much for their looks as their menus. The portfolio (paired with Exxir’s neighborhood tenants like Village Baking Company and Tribal All Day Café) has proven to be a successful mix of champagne bars, lounges, and dining, keeping district visitors busy from an early-morning breakfast until post-dinner drinks. Now, Exxir is dipping its toes in the retail world with Petite Saison.

The newly opened shop occupies a cozy nook in Bishop Arts and features the same European influences that define Exxir’s dining experiences (in this case, Wes Anderson’s version of Paris seemed to be on the mood board). Described as a “micro-retail concept,” Petite Saison will showcase a rotating selection of local gifts and goods, along with apparel by Exxir’s creative director LeRoy Poignant.

“The meticulously designed space pays tribute to the rich history and vibrant spirit of Bishop Arts…and a commitment to supporting small business owners and curating impressionable experiences,” reads a caption announcing Petite Saison on the Bishop Arts Instagram account.

And though the carefully curated Petite Saison photos received hundreds of likes when posted to Instagram (naturally), not all were thrilled. Dallas photographer Adriana Herrera was quick to note the recent lease dispute between Exxir and Azucar Ice Cream, which resulted in the mom-and-pop business exiting the Bishop Arts neighborhood. “Kinda weird to build this to ‘support small businesses’ but it was this very own company [sic] that took down an ice cream shop the Bishop Arts locals loved,” Herrera commented.

PaperCity has reached out to Exxir to request a list of upcoming or potential collaborations, but hopefully, Petite Saison’s highly Instagrammable spotlight will begin benefitting small businesses soon. Hours are currently noon to 6 pm (Thursday and Friday) and 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday).