It Is Magic (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
It Is Magic (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
It Is Magic (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
It Is Magic (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
It Is Magic (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
It Is Magic (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
It Is Magic (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
It Is Magic (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
It Is Magic (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
01
09

Dillon Dewitt as Tim Padley in "It Is Magic" in The Catastrophic Theatre program. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

02
09

Dillon Dewitt as Tim Padley in "It Is Magic," The Catastrophic Theatre (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

03
09

Tamarie Cooper as Deb Cooper and Amy Bruce as Sandy Chandler in The Catastrophic Theatre's "It Is Magic (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

04
09

Tamarie Cooper, Amy Bruce, and Courtney Lomelo as sisters in The Catastrophic Theatre's "It Is Magic." (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

05
09

Luis Galindo as Ken Mason in The Catastrophic Theatre's "It Is Magic." (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

06
09

Dillon Dewitt as Tim Padley in The Catastrophic Theatre's "It Is Magic" (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

07
09

Amy Bruce as Sandy Chandler in "The Catastrophic Theatre's "It Is Magic." (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

08
09

Amy Bruce as Sandy Chandler and Luis Galindo as Ken Mason in "The Catastrophic Theatre's "It Is Magic" (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

09
09

Tamarie Cooper as Deb Cooper and Dillon Dewitt as Tim Padley in The Catastrophic Theatre's "It Is Magic." (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

It Is Magic (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
It Is Magic (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
It Is Magic (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
It Is Magic (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
It Is Magic (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
It Is Magic (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
It Is Magic (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
It Is Magic (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
It Is Magic (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
Arts / Performing Arts

Dark Comedy Brings Magic to Houston’s Catastrophic Theatre, Makes You Think About What You’d Do to Get In

Will You Be The Wolf?

BY // 02.21.24
photography Anthony Rathbun
Dillon Dewitt as Tim Padley in "It Is Magic" in The Catastrophic Theatre program. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
Dillon Dewitt as Tim Padley in "It Is Magic," The Catastrophic Theatre (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
Tamarie Cooper as Deb Cooper and Amy Bruce as Sandy Chandler in The Catastrophic Theatre's "It Is Magic (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
Tamarie Cooper, Amy Bruce, and Courtney Lomelo as sisters in The Catastrophic Theatre's "It Is Magic." (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
Luis Galindo as Ken Mason in The Catastrophic Theatre's "It Is Magic." (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
Dillon Dewitt as Tim Padley in The Catastrophic Theatre's "It Is Magic" (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
Amy Bruce as Sandy Chandler in "The Catastrophic Theatre's "It Is Magic." (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
Amy Bruce as Sandy Chandler and Luis Galindo as Ken Mason in "The Catastrophic Theatre's "It Is Magic" (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
Tamarie Cooper as Deb Cooper and Dillon Dewitt as Tim Padley in The Catastrophic Theatre's "It Is Magic." (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
1
9

Dillon Dewitt as Tim Padley in "It Is Magic" in The Catastrophic Theatre program. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

2
9

Dillon Dewitt as Tim Padley in "It Is Magic," The Catastrophic Theatre (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

3
9

Tamarie Cooper as Deb Cooper and Amy Bruce as Sandy Chandler in The Catastrophic Theatre's "It Is Magic (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

4
9

Tamarie Cooper, Amy Bruce, and Courtney Lomelo as sisters in The Catastrophic Theatre's "It Is Magic." (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

5
9

Luis Galindo as Ken Mason in The Catastrophic Theatre's "It Is Magic." (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

6
9

Dillon Dewitt as Tim Padley in The Catastrophic Theatre's "It Is Magic" (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

7
9

Amy Bruce as Sandy Chandler in "The Catastrophic Theatre's "It Is Magic." (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

8
9

Amy Bruce as Sandy Chandler and Luis Galindo as Ken Mason in "The Catastrophic Theatre's "It Is Magic" (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

9
9

Tamarie Cooper as Deb Cooper and Dillon Dewitt as Tim Padley in The Catastrophic Theatre's "It Is Magic." (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

Along came a wolf, who knocked at the door and said, ‘Little pig, little pig, let me come in.’ –The Big Bad Wolf in The Three Little Pigs, a 19th century children’s fable

“All the world’s a stage. And all the men and women merely players.”

That famous line, from William Shakespeare’s As You Like It, has inspired many to look at themselves and their place in the world in a new way. But what we are willing to do, or sacrifice, to become players on that stage?

This very personal question is explored in Catastrophic Theatre’s Houston production of Mickle Maher’s It Is Magic. The play is a comedy, or a dark comedy. You decide. It is showing through March 2.

The vehicle Maher uses is an audition taking place at the Mortier Civic Playhouse, a small community theater in the Midwest, for an adult adaptation of The Three Little Pigs. If you’ve ever tried out and been turned down for anything — a job interview, a seat in the university program of your dreams, a place on a team ­— this play might bring to mind those hurt feelings. Perhaps it wasn’t you who were lacking, but those judging you who were lacking. Regardless, you were still turned down – left outside and not in.

“And the pig answered, ‘Not by the hair of my chinny-chin-chin.”

Let's Rodeo Houston!

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's Rodeo 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Rodeo 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Rodeo 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Rodeo 2024
Tamarie Cooper as Deb Cooper and Amy Bruce as Sandy Chandler in The Catastrophic Theatre's "It Is Magic (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
Tamarie Cooper as Deb Cooper and Amy Bruce as Sandy Chandler in The Catastrophic Theatre’s “It Is Magic (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

Maher’s script makes this social angst and its consequences very amusing, especially in the hands of a director who avoids letting the characters become caricatures of themselves. Director Jeff Miller, teamed with a brilliant and experienced cast, brings Maher’s intention to its fullest potential.

While laugh-out-loud hilarious in the first half, It Is Magic is not without shades of pathos. Throughout the play, we might see glimpses of ourselves in moments when we tried desperately to get in or at least not to be shut out.

When the lights go up on the shabby theater basement, Tim (Dillon Dewitt) is at his third callback, reciting with mighty effort from the script, trying to convince playwright/director Deb (Tamarie Cooper) to cast him as the Big Bad Wolf. And so ensues one of the funniest scenes and examples of fine acting I’ve experienced in the theater.

Already we have the cognitive dissonance between the drab run-down basement and Tim in yet-unexplained full-out formal Scottish attire — kilt, sporran, jacket and hose. Under a bright spotlight, his spruce appearance is delightfully incongruous, magnified by the small stage of the intimate theater where he acts his heart out striving to be the Wolf that Deb is looking for.

It Is Magic (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
Amy Bruce as Sandy Chandler and Luis Galindo as Ken Mason in “The Catastrophic Theatre’s “It Is Magic” (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

Of course we wonder: “Is this how he dressed for the audition — something eye-catching?” It turns out that he’s dressed for his role as the Second Murderer in Shakespeare’s “Scottish play,” as they refer to it, in the theater upstairs. I’m not sure why discovering that tickles the funny bone as much as it does. Maybe it’s because we find it amusing that a murderer would be quite so dressed up for the occasion.

One thing we’re sure of: Tim has something in common with the Big Bad Wolf. He wants to get in. When the Wolf is turned down, he huffs and puffs and blows the house down, or tries to.

And Tim? Will Tim get in? And if he’s denied, what will he do?

He seems to be doing a fantastic job in the audition, which we discover has been going on for two and a half hours. I, for one thought, he’d nailed it. How much better a Wolf is it possible to be? And so we’re surprised to find that Deb isn’t satisfied. She has him try it this way and try it that way.

The intensity between Deb’s desire to perfectly execute her imagined ideal and Tim’s passion to break through creates a palpable, almost-visible rope connecting them, their eyes locked on each other like magnets. It’s rare to see actors in a scene pull off so high a level of concentration and nuance. It is striking and won’t be easily forgotten.

Tamarie Cooper as Deb Cooper and Dillon Dewitt as Tim Padley in The Catastrophic Theatre's "It Is Magic." (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
Tamarie Cooper as Deb Cooper and Dillon Dewitt as Tim Padley in The Catastrophic Theatre’s “It Is Magic.” (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

With tension building and only a few minutes before places are called for the Scottish play upstairs, it’s hard not to feel sympathy for Tim as Deb dithers. However, we soon learn that Deb has more problems than her indecision. She has not decided on a title for the play and, worse, the script has not even been greenlighted for production by Ken (Luis Galindo), the company’s artistic director.

Like Tim, Deb has invested every measure of her identity and self worth in her success in being let in. In her way, she is auditioning too. And maybe because she is older than Tim, she has been knocking on the door longer, and her vistas have become narrower, the stakes for her success seem even higher.

The next bit of hilarity begins with the appearance of Ken, artistic director in name but company dictator in reality. He embodies a succession of community theater archetypes, presented in a light-hearted way not intended to be cruel, but still recognizable to anyone with theater experience. Ken is a pompous, conceited, egocentric blowhard with some of the funniest lines in the play.

Sandy (Amy Bruce), whom we assumed was Deb’s assistant director, turns out to be Deb’s sister. She also wants the part of the Wolf, and – in a surprise revelation – also happens to be, shall we say, keeping company with Ken from time to time.

The script pokes good-natured fun at the theater’s fundraising functions with the requisite cheese platter and “culture nibblers,” i.e., donors “in khakis and Keds,” which gets a big laugh. The town’s lone theater critic for the Gazette also comes in for some mocking and a fate I won’t give away in case you go.

Circumstances spin somewhat out of control toward the end of the 1 hour 45 minute performance (there is no intermission) with the appearance of Deb and Sandy’s third sister Elizabeth (Courtney Lomelo), who claims it’s been 400 years since they were all together. Thereupon they are transformed into the three witches in Macbeth, complete with chanting and Isadora Duncan-style interpretive dance.

“So the wolf said, “Then I’ll huff and I’ll puff and I’ll blow your house in!”

Tamarie Cooper, Amy Bruce, and Courtney Lomelo as sisters in The Catastrophic Theatre's "It Is Magic." (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)
Tamarie Cooper, Amy Bruce, and Courtney Lomelo as sisters in The Catastrophic Theatre’s “It Is Magic.” (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

The magic and horror devolve into a representation of the violence, fire and murder that has taken place in the theater upstairs.

Perhaps the most important thing to come out of the chaos is the dramatic reappearance of Tim, still in his kilt and sporran, but bloodied. “I am the Wolf,” he declares. “Got my own project. Sorry, Deb.” Tim’s blown the house down. He has let himself in, but into what? And at what cost?

The theme at play here, specifically the need we all have for belonging and recognition, predates all of theater – the Mortier Civic Playhouse, the Globe and even the ancient Greek theater at Epidaurus. It was born with humanity. Kudos to It Is Magic and The Catastrophic Theater for not letting us forget that.

And kudos to Mickle Mayer for remembering the wise words sung by Mary Poppins: “A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down.”

It Is Magic continues through March 2 at MATCH, 3400 Main Street. For more information and tickets, go here. Due to mature subject matter, no one under the age of 12 is permitted at the shows. Tickets are open seating.                                                         

Featured Events

Featured Properties

Swipe
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
209 E Woodland Street 1/2
The Heights
FOR SALE

209 E Woodland Street 1/2
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
209 E Woodland Street 1/2
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Houston, TX

$312,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
5802 Valkeith Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5802 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5802 Valkeith Drive
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,270,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
719 Reinicke Street
Rice Military/Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

719 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
719 Reinicke Street
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
12311 Huntingwick Drive
Frostwood, Memorial
FOR SALE

12311 Huntingwick Drive
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
12311 Huntingwick Drive
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$549,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
915 Old Lake Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

915 Old Lake Road
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
915 Old Lake Road
10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
Huntington Village, Stafford
FOR SALE

10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
Houston, TX

$175,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
4439 Spencer Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4439 Spencer Street
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4439 Spencer Street
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
6709 Woodbend Park N
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

6709 Woodbend Park N
Houston, TX

$569,500 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
6709 Woodbend Park N
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
701 Highland Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

701 Highland Street
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
701 Highland Street
9011 Kerrwood Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

9011 Kerrwood Lane
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
9011 Kerrwood Lane
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
13631 Queensbury Lane
Wilchester West, Memorial
FOR SALE

13631 Queensbury Lane
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
13631 Queensbury Lane
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X