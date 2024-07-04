Itzhak Perlman, the Rare Violin Superstar, Thrills a Symphony Audience — Ending His Run In Houston With the Fiddler’s House

Itzhak Perlman 6 © Masterclass.com
HS_5.12.2024_Itzak Perlman_In the Fiddlers House_Photographer Melissa Taylor-106
HS_5.12.2024_Itzak Perlman_In the Fiddlers House_Photographer Melissa Taylor-145
Hankus Netsky
HS_5.12.2024_Itzak Perlman_In the Fiddlers House_Photographer Melissa Taylor-48
HS_5.12.2024_Itzak Perlman_In the Fiddlers House_Photographer Melissa Taylor-64
Pete Rushefsky
HS_5.12.2024_Itzak Perlman_In the Fiddlers House_Photographer Melissa Taylor-78
HS_5.12.2024_Itzak Perlman_In the Fiddlers House_Photographer Melissa Taylor-84
Andy Statman
HS_5.12.2024_Itzak Perlman_In the Fiddlers House_Photographer Melissa Taylor-156
BYU__YP_7903
HS_5.12.2024_Itzak Perlman_In the Fiddlers House_Photographer Melissa Taylor-100
HS_5.12.2024_Itzak Perlman_In the Fiddlers House_Photographer Melissa Taylor-143
cropped-playing-1
01
15

Legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman concluded his Houston Symphony tenure with a performance of his "In the Fiddler's House." (Courtesy Houston Symphony)

02
15

Judy Bressler, vocalist with the Klezmer Conservatory Band. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

03
15

Itzhak Perlman and the Klezmer Conservatory Band. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

04
15

Band music director Hankus Netsky (Courtesy Houston Symphony)

05
15

Itzhak Perlman plays the violin for "In the Fiddler’s House" performance. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

06
15

Ilene Stahl, clarinetist with the Klezmer Conservatory Band. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

07
15

Musician Pete Rushefsky (Courtesy Houston Symphony)

08
15

From left: Itzhak Perlman (violin) and Andy Statman (mandolin). (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

09
15

From left: Itzhak Perlman (violin), Andy Statman (mandolin), and Mark Hamilton (trombone). (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

10
15

Musician Andy Statman (Courtesy Houston Symphony)

11
15

From left: Itzhak Perlman (violin), Andy Statman (clarinet), Pete Rushefsky (tsimbl), and Mark Hamilton (trombone). (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

12
15

Itzhak Perlman performs Beethoven's Violin Concerto with the BYU Philharmonic Orchestra at the de Jong Concert Hall on BYU's Campus, January 9, 2020. (Photo by Jaren Wilkey/BYU)

13
15

Itzhak Perlman and the Klezmer Conservatory Band perform Perlman’s collection of traditional klezmer music, "In the Fiddler’s House," live at Jones Hall. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

14
15

From left: Mark Hamilton (trombone), Mark Berney (trumpet), and Frank London (trumpet). (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

15
15

Klezmer Conservatory Band (Courtesy Houston Symphony)

Itzhak Perlman 6 © Masterclass.com
HS_5.12.2024_Itzak Perlman_In the Fiddlers House_Photographer Melissa Taylor-106
HS_5.12.2024_Itzak Perlman_In the Fiddlers House_Photographer Melissa Taylor-145
Hankus Netsky
HS_5.12.2024_Itzak Perlman_In the Fiddlers House_Photographer Melissa Taylor-48
HS_5.12.2024_Itzak Perlman_In the Fiddlers House_Photographer Melissa Taylor-64
Pete Rushefsky
HS_5.12.2024_Itzak Perlman_In the Fiddlers House_Photographer Melissa Taylor-78
HS_5.12.2024_Itzak Perlman_In the Fiddlers House_Photographer Melissa Taylor-84
Andy Statman
HS_5.12.2024_Itzak Perlman_In the Fiddlers House_Photographer Melissa Taylor-156
BYU__YP_7903
HS_5.12.2024_Itzak Perlman_In the Fiddlers House_Photographer Melissa Taylor-100
HS_5.12.2024_Itzak Perlman_In the Fiddlers House_Photographer Melissa Taylor-143
cropped-playing-1
Arts / Performing Arts

Itzhak Perlman, the Rare Violin Superstar, Thrills a Symphony Audience — Ending His Run In Houston With the Fiddler’s House

Putting Klezmer Music's Joyful Sounds in the Spotlight

BY // 07.04.24
Legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman concluded his Houston Symphony tenure with a performance of his "In the Fiddler's House." (Courtesy Houston Symphony)
Judy Bressler, vocalist with the Klezmer Conservatory Band. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
Itzhak Perlman and the Klezmer Conservatory Band. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
Band music director Hankus Netsky (Courtesy Houston Symphony)
Itzhak Perlman plays the violin for "In the Fiddler’s House" performance. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
Ilene Stahl, clarinetist with the Klezmer Conservatory Band. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
Musician Pete Rushefsky (Courtesy Houston Symphony)
From left: Itzhak Perlman (violin) and Andy Statman (mandolin). (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
From left: Itzhak Perlman (violin), Andy Statman (mandolin), and Mark Hamilton (trombone). (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
Musician Andy Statman (Courtesy Houston Symphony)
From left: Itzhak Perlman (violin), Andy Statman (clarinet), Pete Rushefsky (tsimbl), and Mark Hamilton (trombone). (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
Itzhak Perlman performs Beethoven's Violin Concerto with the BYU Philharmonic Orchestra at the de Jong Concert Hall on BYU's Campus, January 9, 2020. (Photo by Jaren Wilkey/BYU)
Itzhak Perlman and the Klezmer Conservatory Band perform Perlman’s collection of traditional klezmer music, "In the Fiddler’s House," live at Jones Hall. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
From left: Mark Hamilton (trombone), Mark Berney (trumpet), and Frank London (trumpet). (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
Klezmer Conservatory Band (Courtesy Houston Symphony)
1
15

Legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman concluded his Houston Symphony tenure with a performance of his "In the Fiddler's House." (Courtesy Houston Symphony)

2
15

Judy Bressler, vocalist with the Klezmer Conservatory Band. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

3
15

Itzhak Perlman and the Klezmer Conservatory Band. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

4
15

Band music director Hankus Netsky (Courtesy Houston Symphony)

5
15

Itzhak Perlman plays the violin for "In the Fiddler’s House" performance. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

6
15

Ilene Stahl, clarinetist with the Klezmer Conservatory Band. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

7
15

Musician Pete Rushefsky (Courtesy Houston Symphony)

8
15

From left: Itzhak Perlman (violin) and Andy Statman (mandolin). (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

9
15

From left: Itzhak Perlman (violin), Andy Statman (mandolin), and Mark Hamilton (trombone). (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

10
15

Musician Andy Statman (Courtesy Houston Symphony)

11
15

From left: Itzhak Perlman (violin), Andy Statman (clarinet), Pete Rushefsky (tsimbl), and Mark Hamilton (trombone). (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

12
15

Itzhak Perlman performs Beethoven's Violin Concerto with the BYU Philharmonic Orchestra at the de Jong Concert Hall on BYU's Campus, January 9, 2020. (Photo by Jaren Wilkey/BYU)

13
15

Itzhak Perlman and the Klezmer Conservatory Band perform Perlman’s collection of traditional klezmer music, "In the Fiddler’s House," live at Jones Hall. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

14
15

From left: Mark Hamilton (trombone), Mark Berney (trumpet), and Frank London (trumpet). (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

15
15

Klezmer Conservatory Band (Courtesy Houston Symphony)

The inner history of a people is contained in its songs.” — Rabbi Adolf Jellinek (1821 to 1893), chief rabbi of Vienna

Neither soaking rains nor even a tornado warning in the afternoon could dampen anyone’s spirit as they poured into Jones Hall for Itzhak Perlman’s concert, “In the Fiddler’s House,” which capped his tenure as artistic partner with the Houston Symphony.

Perlman’s nine performances over the last three seasons made him a beloved figure on the Houston performing arts scene. He regularly earned the type of thunderous ovations that have marked his career as one of the few living classical musicians to gain megastar status. His well-seasoned technical virtuosity combined with an uncommon charisma brings audiences close to him, feeling at once awestruck by his musicality and the impulse to cheer him on as his 79th birthday approaches in August.

Itzhak Perlman plays the violin for <em>In the Fiddler’s House</em> performance. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
Itzhak Perlman plays the violin for In the Fiddler’s House performance. (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

Nearly every seat was filled for the special, one-night performance. Rather than a concert taken from the standard classical canon, Israeli-born Perlman put on an evening of Klezmer music – the sometimes soulful, sometimes joyful folk-style music developed by Ashkenazi Jews of Central and Eastern Europe over the last 1000 years.

Many Americans were first introduced to Klezmer music by Itzhak Perlman’s 1995 In the Fiddler’s House, produced as part of the Great Performances series for PBS. Filmed in Poland, the birthplace of Perlman’s parents, the documentary was a big hit with TV viewers, winning Perlman his third of four Emmy Awards.

Now, almost 30 years later, the touring In the Fiddler’s House concert is still thrilling audiences, including many introduced to Klezmer music by composer Jerry Bock’s score for the internationally popular 1964 Fiddler on the Roof Broadway show. The music shaped by its Middle Eastern scales and vast range of emotionality, from haunting melodies marking sorrow and loss to unparalleled expressions of joy and celebration.

Although Bock said he was influenced by the Russian Klezmer he heard growing up, it’s easy to hear musical strains from the many different areas of Europe and Asia where Jewish people have lived. In the United States, Klezmer reflects the sound colors of big band, swing, jazz and even hoedown.

Klezmer enjoyed an enormous revival during the 1970s and 1980s following the release of Fiddler on the Roof, and interest has continued. In recent months, Perlman and a roster of Klezmer stars and members of the Klezmer Conservatory Band, some who played in the 1995 documentary, have performed in San Francisco, Bethesda and Palm Beach. They will be in Kansas City this September.

The Klezmer Conservatory Band spreads the music's power. (Courtesy Houston Symphony)
The Klezmer Conservatory Band spreads the music’s power. (Courtesy Houston Symphony)

Fiddler Perlman

As the lights dimmed, Jones Hall buzzed with greetings and anticipation. The stage was already set with a piano and some of the instruments that comprise the band, including an accordion, mandolin, drums, double base, saxophone, clarinet, two violins and two trumpets.

Commanding attention downstage was a rarely seen trapezoidal wooden box with strings, an instrument of the dulcimer family, known in a Klezmer band as a tsimbl, or the Ukrainian version of the hammer dulcimer. That night, the tsimbl would be played by the strikingly talented virtuoso Pete Rushefsky. Rushefsky serves as executive director of the Center for Traditional Music and Dance, which has worked to preserve and present immigrant performing arts traditions in New York City since 1968.

Musician Pete Rushefsky (Courtesy Houston Symphony)
Musician Pete Rushefsky (Courtesy Houston Symphony)

Interestingly, there is a music luminary well known to Houstonians who is also a master of the tsimbl, known in English as a cimbalom. Houston Symphony conductor Juraj Valčuha has charmed listeners and readers with the story of his youthful ambition to become a professional cimbalom player — until he was dissuaded by his father’s concern about sufficient career opportunities for cimbalom specialists.

As the musicians arrived on stage, the audience erupted in a salvo of applause, as if welcoming friends. An even louder wave of cheers greeted Perlman as he took his place with the broad smile Houston audiences have come to expect and appreciate.

Hankus Netsky, the music director, arranger, saxophone player, pianist and founder/director of the Klezmer Conservatory Band, served as a genial master of ceremonies. Each selection was thoughtfully selected and beautifully rendered, but a few stood out.

The first piece, Netsky noted, embodied the spirit of a Jewish wedding with the special music for a bride’s entrance known as the seating of the bride. It’s hard to imagine a more haunting and mysterious melody as the bride approaches her destiny and becomes a link in a chain of Jewish continuity that reaches back, by some estimates, 3,800 years. Netsky revealed that the music was designed to make the bride shed tears on what traditionally was considered the most holy and important day of her life.

Another breathtaking traditional piece is Shalom Aleichem, which welcomes the angels to the Friday night Sabbath table in a Jewish home. This rendition was played exquisitely on the mandolin by Andy Statman. Statman is also famed in Klezmer circles as a clarinetist and former student of Dave Tarras, one of the most important Klezmer musicians of the last century. Statman has played in more than 100 recordings and in 2012 received the National Heritage Award from the National Endowment for the Arts — the highest honor given to tradition-based musicians and artists in the United States.

HS_5.12.2024_Itzak Perlman_In the Fiddlers House_Photographer Melissa Taylor-84
From left: Itzhak Perlman (violin), Andy Statman (mandolin), and Mark Hamilton (trombone). (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

An excellent opportunity to hear Perlman in a duet with a solo voice was the moving Yism’chu, a prayer from the Friday night service in the synagogue:

Those who keep the Sabbath and call it a delight shall rejoice in Your kingdom…

This day is sanctified and blessed by You, the most precious of days, a symbol of the joys of creation.”  

Also quite magnificent was the processional that was played at the wedding of Perlman’s daughter — a moving, haunting melody that felt like an inexorable march, a sound pushing forward from an ancient past into the future.

Not all of the songs were serious. The band performed spirited numbers that mark the fall holiday Simchat Torah, some going faster and faster like a tarantella, with Perlman accelerating the tempo and the concert hall coming alive. The music fueling the audience and the energy from the audience fueling the musicians.

From left: Mark Hamilton (trombone), Mark Berney (trumpet), and Frank London (trumpet). (Photo by Melissa Taylor)
From left: Mark Hamilton (trombone), Mark Berney (trumpet), and Frank London (trumpet). (Photo by Melissa Taylor)

However, nothing could match the excitement and energy of when the crowd was invited to dance. People didn’t have to be asked twice. House lights were ordered Up and suddenly almost everyone was on their feet.

To the driving rhythm of the famous folksong, Hava Negila (“Let us rejoice”), spouses, friends and strangers extended hands to each other to dance the hora — the celebratory circle dance that is a staple at nearly every Jewish wedding and bar/bat mitzvah. Anyone left in their seat was clapping to the music. Young and old, arm-in-arm, circles broke apart as lines of dancers snaked their way through the rows and up and down the aisles. While they danced together, many private memories were no doubt recollected and celebrated that night.

The high spirits in Jones Hall after the dance were the perfect segue for one of the evening’s most rollicking songs, with Perlman’s spirited violin accompanied by one of the vocalists. There were no lyrics — just “di di di” — but they were sounds coming from the soul.

No words were required. Soon the band joined in with an alto sax and triumphant trumpet solo, and the exuberance was almost as big as Klezmer music’s history is long.

Special Series

The Dallas Dish

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News
Japanese Burgers Pop-Up in the Former Sandwich Hag Space, Uchi Sushi Boxes To-Go, and More Dallas Restaurant News
Japanese Burgers Pop-Up in the Former Sandwich Hag Space, Uchi Sushi Boxes To-Go, and More Dallas Restaurant News
Carte Blanche Lives On Through A New Doughnut Shop, Rye Transforms Into a Tropical Paradise, And More Dallas Restaurant News
Carte Blanche Lives On Through A New Doughnut Shop, Rye Transforms Into a Tropical Paradise, And More Dallas Restaurant News
Mot Hai Ba’s Peja Krstic Will Open a New Bistro, Carte Blanche Closes in Lower Greenville, and More Dallas Restaurant News
Mot Hai Ba’s Peja Krstic Will Open a New Bistro, Carte Blanche Closes in Lower Greenville, and More Dallas Restaurant News
Four Surprising North Texas Restaurant Closures Kick Off Summer 2024
Four Surprising North Texas Restaurant Closures Kick Off Summer 2024
3 Notable North Texas Restaurant Openings — A Fresh Concept, an Austin Favorite, and a Taco Spot With a Members-Only Tequila Lounge
3 Notable North Texas Restaurant Openings — A Fresh Concept, an Austin Favorite, and a Taco Spot With a Members-Only Tequila Lounge
Sandwich Hag is Taking A Break, Trinity Groves is Getting Reimagined, and More Dallas Restaurant News
Sandwich Hag is Taking A Break, Trinity Groves is Getting Reimagined, and More Dallas Restaurant News
read full series
Discover Weber Pellet Grill at Bering's
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
5211 Gano Street
Northside
FOR SALE

5211 Gano Street
Houston, TX

$429,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
5211 Gano Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
5755 Valkeith Drive
Maplewood South
FOR SALE

5755 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$635,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5755 Valkeith Drive
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
3927 Gramercy Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

3927 Gramercy Street
Houston, TX

$849,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3927 Gramercy Street
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,245,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$497,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$419,999 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
23019 S Warmstone Way
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

23019 S Warmstone Way
Katy, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
23019 S Warmstone Way
10038 Briar Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10038 Briar Drive
Houston, TX

$1,599,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10038 Briar Drive
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,385,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$189,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
PARK SQUARE - Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$935,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5540 Grand Lake Street
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$409,500 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$315,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
4509 Blossom Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4509 Blossom Street
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4509 Blossom Street
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$500,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Montebello | Co-list: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$665,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X