It’s Impossible Not to Fall For Rising Dallas Art Star Jammie Holmes

I’ve not found an artist who can do that better than Jammie Holmes. Much has been written about Jammie’s backstory, the big guy from the little Louisiana town of Thibodaux, which was known in the Antebellum period for its slave-run sugarcane plantations and its infamous history and was the site of one of the bloodiest labor battles in the country when, in 1887, 60-some Black cane workers were massacred for going on strike.

Jammie, who lives in Dallas, was acutely aware of that history, which in part continues to this day. Yet, what Jammie brings to his very personal work is not anger but enlightenment, showing us the way things were and are, and offering a deep look into a world permeated by prejudice. Jammie does this by painting tableaux. Rod Stewart’s song “Every Picture Tells a Story” precisely describes Jammie’s style and why I fell in love with it. He can tell a story with his oil pastels like nobody’s business. The works are glorious and majestic, yet they pull on my heartstrings to the point of breaking. Jammie’s work is asking the question: “Why does it have to be this way?” My answer is: “It doesn’t.” The future is up to us. I’ve been lucky enough to acquire seven of Jammie’s paintings, and I treasure each one for its message and bravery.