A Miracle Journey — A North Texas Artist On Her Creative Career, Inspiration, and New Line of Clean Personal and Home Products

“I want people to know that you can take the bad stuff you’ve been through, and God can make it beautiful,” says Jenn. (Photography by Chloe Jones)

The former Wall Street executive accidentally fell into art - and hasn't even had time to look back. (Photography by Kelly Christine Sutton)

North Texas artist Jenn Thatcher is no stranger to the spotlight. The DFW resident and self-taught artist has an international following for her custom paintings available at www.jennthatcher.com, a wallpaper line that can be found worldwide from the flagship Macy’s in New York all the way to hotel rooms in Japan, and her namesake clothing line. Even with all those accolades, she’s just getting started.

In 2012, Jenn was an extremely successful financial sales executive, meeting eight to nine-figure sales targets after only three years in the industry. But the desire to spend more time at home with her kids and husband and less time on the road led her to a new path — art. She started painting in October 2012 and only two months later, she had sold 200 paintings. Her new creative career was booming.

“I quickly fell in love with creating art,” says Jenn Thatcher. “I try to mimic God’s creation and beauty in my art so people feel peace and connection to the creator himself.”

Four years later, Thatcher’s four-year-old daughter started complaining of stomach pain. After multiple doctors and tests, she was told her daughter was the only known case of an ovarian cyst at four years old. The cyst was as big as the ovary itself. Thankfully, after undergoing surgery, her daughter made a full recovery.

However, that was only the start of the Thatcher family fighting extreme medical odds. Shortly after that her oldest daughter was diagnosed with an auto-immune disease. And then in 2019, her son Jack (the namesake of her world famous, copyrighted Black Jack art collection) was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Doctors also told Jenn that her son Jack was only one of 24 people known in the world to have received his exact diagnosis. Putting faith in God, he was able to recover and is now a survivor.

Facing these extreme medical trials and tribulations has paved the path for Jenn Thatcher’s next endeavor — a line of clean personal and home care products.

“I love art and I love all the people I’ve met along the way during this part of my career,” says Thatcher. “But I feel like I have a higher calling and I believe there’s more for me to do for the world. There is a hole in the market for products that are safe for families to use. I don’t want other families to suffer like we did.” She believes that what we put in and on our bodies is a large contributor to health.

Focusing on Clean Personal and Home Care Products

For the last decade, Thatcher has followed suspicions about the toxic chemicals found in most commercially-available personal and home care products, becoming borderline obsessive about how each product is made and the harmful ingredients and additives used in them. She leads by example in her family trying to constantly research and reduce as many possible toxins with the products they use. Today, her three children are all healthy and thriving.

“The more I learned, the more frustrated I became,” she says. “I was already using products labeled “organic and natural” but even those labels can be misleading and can contain hundreds of chemicals and cause frightening health effects,” Thatcher explained.

“My mission became very clear, which was to create a product line with true transparency — everything needed to be “Black and White.

In an instant, ZEBRA ™ was born with “Ingredients that are Black and White” ™ .

According to Thatcher, people don’t know what they don’t know. So many products on the market present themselves in a way to trick consumers, people think they are making good choices for their families, only to find out they aren’t so good after all. And that’s where she steps in.

Jenn Thatcher’s New Brand

She expects her new brand to launch Fall 2023. Planning to start with four personal care products focused on toothpaste and oral care, she also plans to quickly expand into new products and lines. Thatcher says she was focused on launching with oral care after researching a “healthy” toothpaste she had been using for her family. Many influencers that she trusted were posting this toothpaste and several of the ingredients did not meet her ingredient standards and one ingredient in particular she describes as “terrifying” yet is being heavily pushed by the holistic community as a “natural alternative to fluoride.” This experience made her realize once again, that labels mean nothing, and even the products you think are the best can still be questionable.

“Like many moms taking charge of their family’s wellness, I looked to wellness practices rooted in whole-body healing outside the realm of pharmaceutical-driven American allopathic medicine,” she says.

Like many moms who strive to make their family’s health a priority, Jenn feels like she’s entering a battle field every time she enters a store. “I am the person who spends an extra hour in Whole Foods reading the label and every single ingredient,” she says.

It’s an overwhelming process navigating the marketing deception involved with nearly every product you see on the shelf, and it shouldn’t be,” she says. “Most moms just want a high-quality, healthy, clean product that works. It should not be this difficult.”

“I want our customers to not even have to read the label of our products. I want them to see our brand name and be able to put the product directly in their cart, knowing it’s safe for their family.”

Jenn Thatcher says that in addition to the brand offering clean and safe products, she wants it to bring joy and happiness to others. Just as she often hears people find serenity, peace, and beauty in her art, she wants customers to feel the same about her new line. She also plans to attach a charitable aspect to the brand. A portion of profits from Zebra will go to a variety of causes. Thatcher’s husband is a 20 year military veteran, and she says her love for America is strong. Whether it be helping America’s military families, single mothers, animal rescue, suicide prevention or other causes, our goal is to spread love and joy and help the vulnerable.

“I want people to know that you can take the bad stuff you’ve been through, and God can make it beautiful,” she says. “Through every trial, God is there. He is sovereign and he can take you on a crazy path and make it better than we ever imagined. That’s what we’re trying to do here, bless other people with the hard times we’ve experienced and the lessons we’ve learned.”

Watch out for Jenn Thatcher’s new personal and home care product line, Zebra ™ launching this fall.

For more information about the launch of Zebra ™ , visit www.yayzebra.com or follow for updates on instagram @Zebra.usa.