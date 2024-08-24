Jewel Brown performs with Louis Armstrong at the Palace of Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 1968. (Photo by Gordon Beck)
Jewel Brown performs with Louis Armstrong at the Palace of Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 1968. (Photo by Gordon Beck)

J.E.T.’s Space City Diva, 2024, is a collaboration between artists Tierney Malone and Jehnifer Henderson. The image honors Mrs. Jewel Brown who had a storied career traveling the world with Louis Armstrong and his orchestra.

Jewel Brown dazzled audiences with her powerful voice for decades.

Jewel Brown's final album "Thanks For Good Ole Music And Memories"

Artist Tierney Malone with "Space City Diva," 2024, a collaboration with his partner Jehnifer Henderson that honors iconic Texas songstress Jewel Brown. (Photo by CDA)

Arts / Performing Arts

Remembering a Houston Jazz Legend — The Unforgettable Legacy of Space City Diva Jewel Brown

A Force of Nature and Fountain of Wisdom

BY Tierney Malone // 08.23.24
Jewel Brown performs with Louis Armstrong at the Palace of Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 1968. (Photo by Gordon Beck)

Jewel Brown in a promotional photo for one of Louis Armstrong's tours. (Photo by Jack Bradley)

J.E.T.’s Space City Diva, 2024, is a collaboration between artists Tierney Malone and Jehnifer Henderson. The image honors Mrs. Jewel Brown who had a storied career traveling the world with Louis Armstrong and his orchestra.

Jewel Brown dazzled audiences with her powerful voice for decades.

Jewel Brown's final album "Thanks For Good Ole Music And Memories"

Artist Tierney Malone, founder of Jazz Church Houston, remembers one of Texas’ music legends in the wake of Jewel Brown’s recent passing.

For my recent exhibition “Black Stereo” at Hogan Brown Gallery at Houston’s historic Eldorado Ballroom, I created the series “Afronauts” with my partner Jehnifer Henderson. The exhibit celebrated the legendary jazz and blues musicians from the historic Third Ward. The series featured giants like Arnett Cobb, Milton Larkin, Lightnin’ Hopkins and Johnny “Guitar” Watson wearing the space suits of pioneering African-American astronauts.

The ‘Afronauts’ pays homage to Houston’s role in space exploration and its Space City nickname. Except these musicians were pioneers of sonic space.

The portrait Space City Diva features Houston’s grand diva of jazz and blues Jewel Brown (1937 to 2024) wearing the space suit of the first Black woman astronaut Mae Jemison. Brown, the last living artist of these music giants, made her cosmic transition in June of this year, passing away at the age of 86 earlier this summer.

A Songstress of Legend

Jewel Brown’s long storied career was the stuff of legend. She was a force of nature and a fountain of wisdom from life and stage. Whenever she entered a room, her passion and joie de vivre was infectious and could be heard and felt. Whether she sang for an audience of 20 or an arena of hundreds.

Jewel Brown’s life in song began in earnest at the age of 12 when she started singing professionally around Houston in venues like the Club Ebony and the Eldorado Ballroom, escorted by her mother. She was so successful as a teen performer and recording artist that she was able to buy her family a home in Third Ward at 2502 Eagle Street and lived there until she passed.

I heard on more than one occasion about her run in with the notorious Jack Ruby, owner of the Carousel Club in Dallas where she worked in the early 1960s. Jack Ruby would later make history for murdering Lee Harvey Oswald, the assassin of President John F. Kennedy.

From All Stars To The Star

In 1964 Jewel Brown faced a choice — join the Duke Ellington Orchestra or Louis Armstrong and the All Stars. She chose to go with ‘Pops’ Louis Armstrong and traveled the globe with him for the next 10 years. Brown’s delivery of sass and fire was a constant on and off stage her entire life. Just check out her performance of the song ‘Jerry’ with the All Stars.

Brown had never stopped making music and thrilling audiences, especially after releasing her 2023 album Thanks For Good Ole Music and Memories. She shined as a beautiful and giving spirit, touching the lives of almost everyone she met. One of my fondest memories of Jewel Brown is her performance at the Jazz Church Houston.

My daughter Essie Joy, then 5 yers old, was so enamored with Brown, that she asked her for an autograph, after which the music icon told her (as only she could) to “Keep a cool booty.” This Space City Diva will truly be missed, but her musical legacy will endure as she joins the many other musical giants in the cosmic orchestra. 

You can check out one of Jewel Brown’s final interviews here.  If you’re interested in acquiring J.E.T.’s Space City Diva, 2024, contact Tierney Malone at @tierneymalone.

