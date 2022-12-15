John Wayne Museum Brings Another Cowboy Star to Fort Worth — and It’s Full of The Duke’s Treasures

You never know who you might run into in the Fort Worth Stockyards. It’s increasingly possible to bump into small screen and big screen stars as well as big-time music acts with both groups filming and playing in the area. But ever since the John Wayne Experience opened its doors across Rodeo Plaza from the historic Exchange Building in May of 2021, you might actually run into The Duke’s own family.

The John Wayne family has been around Cowtown quite a bit since they chose to plant much of Wayne’s memorabilia in the city.

You just never know when you might bump into a Wayne. That’s what happened when I struck up a conversation with a lovely lady inside the John Wayne Stock & Supply, the store inside the John Wayne Experience, featuring a stylish display of branded merchandise, gifts and clothing.

Turns out my new friend actually knew the storied actor quite well. You see, Anita LaCava Swift is his eldest grandchild. Swift knew him as far more than an American icon. To her, John Wayne was the tender grandfather who thoughtfully sent personal telegrams offering his support and encouragement when she took to the stage in school plays. He even showed up to watch her perform alongside other grandparents.

Swift now travels the country raising money for the John Wayne Cancer Foundation.

By the way, if you have friends and family in Fort Worth over the holidays, why not take them to explore Fort Worth’s newest museum? John Wayne: An American Experience is fascinating, filled with the legendary actor’s mementos, personal effects and even his super customized 1975 Pontiac Grand Safari. With its roof raised to proper cowboy hat height.

While you are there, you can even polish off all your last-minute Christmas shopping list.

Here are some John Wayne worthy gifts picked by Swift:

John Wayne With Rope Iron Sign: The John Wayne Collection by JDH Iron Designs features classic designs crafted in Valley Mills, Texas, created by Jimmy Don Holmes (of HGTV’s Fixer Upper fame). This 13.75 inch by 10 inch steel sign is powder coated to last a lifetime. $104

Paisley Motif Rag: This American-made scarf features a large paisley pattern on silk-blended charmeuse. $65

The Little Duke Collection Bundle: These three children’s books were inspired by the Grammy-nominated spoken word album recorded by John Wayne in 1973. “America, Why I Love Her,” “The Hyphen,” and “Mis Raíces Estan Aquí” teach children about American values. $44.97

JW Silhouette Christmas Ornament: This three inch steel ornament features the classic silhouette of John Wayne. It also was crafted by JDH Iron Designs. $21

Patrick Wayne is John Wayne’s second son. Patrick followed in his father’s footsteps as an actor, appearing in more than 40 movies, including 11 with The Duke.

Here are his picks:

Stetson Peacemaker Hat: This high-quality Stetson by John Wayne hat has a fur felt Gus crown, a four inch Western brim with a two-cord band and a custom John Wayne pin. $125

Second Chance Stanley Thermos: The rugged construction and vacuum insulation on this Stanley bottle means that it can handle anything. All while keeping your hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for a full day. $65

JW Silhouette Leather Shotgun Case: This premium leather case holds shotguns from 46 inches to 52 inches long. Rolled leather grab handles are reinforced with rivets, and high-quality outdoor specific zippers are much less likely to scratch the finish on a firearm. $800

Bohlin Belt Buckle: This Angel and the Badman silver and gold belt buckle is 3¼ inches wide by 2 inches tall and fits a 1½-inch belt. It features a diamond shield ready for engraving with initials or a ranch brand. $2,650

Ethan Wayne is John Wayne’s youngest son. He now serves as president of John Wayne Enterprises and as the director of John Wayne Cancer Foundation.

Here are his picks:

JW Silhouette Large Stamped Match Box: J. Alexander Rustic Silver’s pieces are inspired by the classic Navajo silversmiths from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. This stamped matchbox cover holds oversized matches with an opening to reveal the interior strike card. $65

Westland Blanket: This custom woven, organic cotton and wool blanket is made in the United States and measures 52 inches wide by 72 inches long. $248

JW Silhouette Weekender Bag: This weekender bag is made of waxed duck canvas with heavy-duty vegetable tanned leather handles. This may turn out to be your favorite carry-all. $300

John Wayne Carpenter Pencils: This four-pack of flathead, industrial grade carpenter pencils carry favorite John Wayne quotes that are perfect for the job site. The perfect stocking stuffer. $5

The Duke’s youngest daughter Marisa Wayne co-founded Coast Cycle, boutique indoor cycling studio in Dallas and she works with the John Wayne Cancer Foundation.

Sun Blanket Sherpa Women’s Denim Jacket: This oversized jacket is made of 100 percent stonewashed indigo denim. It features two button-through flap chest pockets and button cuffs. $105

Engraver Decanter Whiskey Glass Set: This beautiful set of deep-etched glassware features a 23-ounce decanter and two 11-ounce whiskey glasses with famous John Wayne quote engraved on them. $98

John Wayne Geier Deerskin Gloves: These American-made deerskin gloves come with a hand-branded classic JW logo and come in seven different sizes. $48

John Wayne: The Official Cocktail Book: This collection takes cocktail enthusiasts on a trip through some of The Duke’s most memorable films, featuring more than 70 cocktail recipes, as well as recipes for delicious nibbles to accompany the libations and create a perfect cocktail party. $27.99

The John Wayne store also has a website, JWStockandSupply.com, which ships anywhere in the United States. Online orders must be received by this Friday, December 16 for holiday delivery.