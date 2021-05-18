Fort Worth Becomes the John Wayne Epicenter of the United States — New Museum in the Stockyards Celebrates a Cowboy Legend

I’ll bet you didn’t know that there was a John Wayne museum in the Fort Worth Stockyards. I didn’t either until just recently. The John Wayne: An American Experience exhibit opened quietly last December in the Stockyards as part of the much ballyhooed Mule Alley redevelopment.

The official dedication of the museum, which is filled with images and a curated collection of personal items and movie costumes of the film star and Western icon, will be held next Wednesday, May 26.

The day will officially be named John Wayne Day in Texas, and the Wayne family will be on hand in the Fort Worth Stockyard to celebrate his life and legacy.

The Wayne family are sharing Duke’s legacy with Fort Worth. Celebration day kicks off with the proclamation being made in honor of John Wayne Day. It will be followed by a reception in the Stockyards Plaza, with live music and festivities fit for the whole family.

The John Wayne: An American Experience exhibit encompasses more than 10,000 square feet. Its layout takes you on an intimate tour of the life of the screen legend. Starting with his early childhood and career, each room highlights an aspect of Wayne’s life.

For the film aficionados, an extensive gallery titled the “Life on Screen” highlights some of Wayne’s most iconic film props and costumes. In the “America, Why I Love Her” gallery, visitors can immerse themselves in patriotism through Grammy-nominated original poems recited by the Duke himself.

Movie wardrobe from the silver screen.

Later on the evening of May 26, the Wayne family will host a private event in honor of John Wayne’s birthday at the Hotel Drover. Expect live music, food and a preview of the new Duke Tequila. An extension of the Duke Grand Cru Reserve offerings, Duke Tequila pays homage to John Wayne’s experiences in Mexico and is finished in Grand Cru French oak wine barrels from Napa, the same barrels used for Duke Reserve Bourbon and Rye.

A commemorative extra anejo and reposado will be available in limited release nationwide starting early this summer. Prices will range from $64 to $250 and a portion of the proceeds from all Duke Tequila sales will support the John Wayne Cancer Foundation.

It’s John Wayne’s world. Especially in Fort Worth, the new epicenter for all things Wayne.