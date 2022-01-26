Kimbell Louis Kahn’s masterpiece is celebrating its Golden Anniversary this October. (Photo by Robert LaPrelle)
Arts / Museums

Storied Fort Worth Museum Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary With Powerful Exhibitions — Everything That’s Coming to the Kimbell

It's Going to be a Golden Year

BY // 01.26.22
As Fort Worth’s Kimbell Art Museum enters its 50th year, art lovers have a lot to look forward to. The internationally known museum has released a look at the special exhibitions planned for 2022, which culminate in the fall with a Golden Anniversary Celebration.

There is still time to check out the Turner’s Modern World exhibit through February 6. The celebrated British artist unfolded the world of his day in master strokes. This show provides a view of the early 19th century. From historic events to everyday scenes. More than 100 works, organized by Tate Britain in association with the Kimbell Art Museum and the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, reveal J.M.W. Turner’s new and radical way of painting. (Read PaperCity Fort Worth’s full story on the exhibition here.)

Here’s what else is coming in the Kimbell’s jubilee year:

Modigliani

Just last week, three very special visitors were unveiled at the Fort Worth museum. Three works from Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani are joining the Kimbell’s limestone sculpture, Head (c. 1913) as “guests of honor.”

“Guests of Honor ― Modigliani: Three Works from the Pearlman Foundation” will be on view through October 30. The three works are drawn from the Henry and Rose Pearlman Foundation.

Together, the Pearlman Foundation’s works and Kimbell Head sculptures represent a few of the approximately 27 known works that Modigliani made before he abandoned the medium  in favor of painting, focusing primarily on portraiture and nude figures. The pieces on display represent the artist’s signature language of elegant, often elongated geometric forms.

African Art

“The Language of Beauty in African Art” exhibition is set to show from April 3 through July 31. The collection of nearly 200 works is drawn from public and private collections around the world. Expect everything from powerful sculptures to captivating masks made for ceremonial use and crafted prestige objects. Many are mixed media, incorporating carved woods, copper, pigments and even natural hair.

Murillo

The next special exhibition unfurls from September 18 through January 29, 2023. Get ready for “Murillo: From Heaven to Earth.” Bartolomé Esteban Murillo (1617 to 1682) was one of the most important painters of the Spanish Golden age.

Known for his religious and secular themes, the artist portrayed ordinary people of his time. From beggars and street urchins to flower girls.

The Kimbell Art Museum opens to the public in 1972.

The Kimbell at 50

October will be a month to celebrate at the Kimbell. The Golden Anniversary Celebration kicks off on October 4. That’s the day in 1972 when the Kimbell opened its Louis I. Kahn Building to great acclaim. The Kahn Building is widely regarded as one of the most important architectural masterpieces of the 20th century, with its barrel vaults and infusion of natural light.

Put these special exhibits on your art calendar. One of the world’s great museums is right here in Fort Worth. That’s plenty of reason to art party.

