01
12

Sam Katz, Roberto Contreras IV, Claudia & Roberto Contreras attend the Residences at The Allen and Thompson Hotel beam signing and celebration. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

02
12

Sarah Perry, Brittany White attend the Residences at The Allen and Thompson Hotel beam signing and celebration. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

03
12

Bled Dizdari, Armin Deutsch, Steve Pierce attend the Residences at The Allen and Thompson Hotel beam signing and celebration. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

04
12

Corbett & Amie Parker attend the Residences at The Allen and Thompson Hotel beam signing and celebration. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

05
12

David Du, Jeff Syptak attend the Residences at The Allen and Thompson Hotel beam signing and celebration. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

06
12

Erich & Julie Klein, Gary & Renée Leach attend the Residences at The Allen and Thompson Hotel beam signing and celebration. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

07
12

Acho Azuike, Sam Katz, Emilio Guzman attend the Residences at The Allen and Thompson Hotel beam signing and celebration. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

08
12

Gordon Yeats, Magdalena Millis, Carol Smith Abigale Claude, Joe Thomas attend the Residences at The Allen and Thompson Hotel beam signing and celebration. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

09
12

Developer Roberto Contreras of DC Partners signs the beam at the Residences at The Allen. and Thompson Hotel (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

10
12

Jeffrey Abel, Michaela Knight, Grace Swart, Chelsea Arellano, Taylor Alford attend the Residences at The Allen and Thompson Hotel beam signing and celebration. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

11
12

Rendering of The Allen Phase 2, a project of DC Partners (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

12
12

Rendering of the mixed-use development The Allen which overlooks Buffalo Bayou Park. (Photo by Anthony Rathbun)

Real Estate / High-Rises

Houston’s $500 Million Tower and Luxe Hotel Project Gets a Dramatic Laser Show Welcome — Stepping Into the World of The Allen

Lighting Up the Sky

BY // 01.26.22
photography Anthony Rathbun
1
12

What: A topping out party for The Residences at the Allen and Thompson Hotel

Where: The Allen, the $500 million, luxury mixed-use project that spreads across six acres along Allen Parkway overlooking Buffalo Bayou Park

PC Moment: The two-tiered event began on the 30th floor of the tower, which will house both the hotel and the residences, with a beam-signing by principals in the project led by DC Partners founder and CEO Roberto Contreras along with development partners from Westmont Hospitality, TQ Real Estate Development, GT Leach, Abel Design Group and HOK. Hard hats were in order.

Back on terra firma, the hard hats were abandoned as the group welcomed some 200 guests joining the topping out celebration in The Allen sales center. Those not previously introduced to the project were agog at the hotel/residential amenities including restaurants, 24-hour concierge and room service, a lavish spa, and breathtaking views of the city from the pool deck. There are separate entrances and concierges for the hotel and residential tower. The tower also boasts a helipad that will be available to hotel guests and residents and, in planning for the future, is engineered to accommodate drone deliveries.

As Contreras likes to say, “As a visionary work of art and architecture, The Allen signals a new era in urban living, working and playing in Houston.”

Champagne toasts were the order of the night. Cocktails and light bites were served as musicians played. As special entertainment for guests, the 30-story tower was illuminated in a laser light show that traced the various floors of the tower.

