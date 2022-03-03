Kinfolk House – Founder and artist Letitia Huckaby
Kinfolk House – the matriarch whose legacy is infused into every aspect of the space.
Kinfolk House – Founder and artist Sedrick Huckaby
Kinfolk House interior is intentionally rough hewn.
Kinfolk House founder and artist Letitia Huckaby, whose works have been shown at The Amon Carter Museum, The Momentary and Crystal Bridges Museums.

The matriarch of Kinfolk House, whose legacy is infused into every aspect of the space. Image credit: Sedrick Huckaby, "Hallie - Welcome - Glory," 2013, charcoal and CelluClay on canvas on panel.

Kinfolk House founder and artist Sedrick Huckaby, whose grandmother Big Momma once owned the home.

Kinfolk House's interior is intentionally rough hewn.

Arts / Galleries

Historic 100-Year-Old Fort Worth Home is Turned Into a Different Kind of Art Space — Sedrick and Letitia Huckaby’s Kinfolk House

Changing the Art Conversation

BY // 03.03.22
Kinfolk House founder and artist Letitia Huckaby, whose works have been shown at The Amon Carter Museum, The Momentary and Crystal Bridges Museums.
The matriarch of Kinfolk House, whose legacy is infused into every aspect of the space. Image credit: Sedrick Huckaby, “Hallie - Welcome - Glory,” 2013, charcoal and CelluClay on canvas on panel.
Kinfolk House founder and artist Sedrick Huckaby, whose grandmother Big Momma once owned the home.
Kinfolk House's interior is intentionally rough hewn.
Kinfolk House founder and artist Letitia Huckaby, whose works have been shown at The Amon Carter Museum, The Momentary and Crystal Bridges Museums.

The matriarch of Kinfolk House, whose legacy is infused into every aspect of the space. Image credit: Sedrick Huckaby, “Hallie - Welcome - Glory,” 2013, charcoal and CelluClay on canvas on panel.

Kinfolk House founder and artist Sedrick Huckaby, whose grandmother Big Momma once owned the home.

Kinfolk House's interior is intentionally rough hewn.

A brand new vision for art and its exhibition is opening to the public this Saturday, March 5 from 12 pm to 5 pm in a unique setting. The Kinfolk House is located in a reimagined 100-year-old historic home

Founding couple Sedrick and Letitia Huckaby’s first project called “Welcome” is named in honor of Sedrick’s own grandmother Hallie Beatrice “Big Momma” Carpenter, who once owned the historic house that’s now The Kinfolk House’s home. Carpenter’s maiden name was Welcome.

“Welcome” will run through April 24. The couple behind the Fort Worth’s newest art space are internationally recognized artists who art can help bring communities together.

Kinfolk House founder and artist Sedrick Huckaby, whose grandmother Big Momma once owned the home.

Sedrick Huckaby is a Fort Worth native and a graduate of Texas Wesleyan University. He went on to study at Boston University, earning a bachelor of arts in 1997. He later received his MFA from Yale University. An accomplished artist, Sedrick has won many prestigious awards, including a Guggenheim Fellowship. He is represented by Philip Martin Gallery in Los Angeles and Talley Dunn Gallery in Dallas.

Letitia Huckaby holds an MFA in photography from the University of North Texas, a bachelor of fine arts from the University of Boston at Lesley, and a BA in journalism from University of Oklahoma at Norman. Her works, which tell a story, have been displayed at The Amon Carter Museum, The Momentary and Crystal Bridges.

Inside Kinfolk House

Located at 1913 Wallace Street in the Polytechnic neighborhood of Fort Worth, Kinfolk House hopes to welcome art enthusiasts and community members to come together and experience a decidedly different interpretation of the traditional gallery space. Planted on a residential street, it not only aims to foster community, it is in the community.

The Huckabys envision Kinfolk House as a space where art can become even more relevant within a unique residential setting. Unlike most museum spaces where art is displayed on freshly painted white walls, Kinfolk retains its raw features. The house’s wood flooring is intentionally stripped of its stain, exposing its worn history under foot. Exposed clapboard walls provide an intimate backdrop.

And rather than those museum quality wall washing spotlights you’re accustomed to, boarded up windows and simple white sheer curtains achieve just the right lighting and something of an ethereal effect at Kinfolk House.

Kinfolk House’s interior is intentionally rough hewn.

“Kinfolk House is a space built upon our inherited cultural knowledge and the richness of the Black American tradition passed down across nations, oceans and generations,” a release notes. “The term kinfolk speaks to family ties forged by blood. At Kinfolk House, all who walk through the doors become a thread in our family.

“Our desire is that each connection will craft a human patchwork of creativity, power and culture, ensuring the Kinfolk legacy lives on for generations to come.”

Art is everywhere you look. Now, it’s on Fort Worth’s historic Eastside in a whole new unique setting.

