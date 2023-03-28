Arts / Museums

Dallas Artist LaToya Jones’ Glittering ‘Girl With a Pearl’ is Heading — in 3D Form — to a Major International Show

A Reinterpretation of Vermeer's Famous Work, the Mixed-Media Piece Features Hundreds of Yellow Diamonds

BY // 03.28.23
363 LaToya Jones Girl with a Pearl copy

LaToya Jones' "Girl With a Pearl"

Dallas artist LaToya Jones’ gleaming interpretation of Johannes Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring caught the attention of curators at the Mauritshuis Museum in The Netherlands, which has chosen it for a wildly creative group show honoring Vermeer’s 1665 masterpiece. The exhibit, “My Girl with a Pearl Earring,” runs through June 4, 2023, in the museum’s Vermeer Room, where the famed painting normally resides – it’s currently out on loan for a major Vermeer exhibition at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam.

The Mauritshuis, a beautiful museum located in the center of The Hague in The Netherlands (courtesy)

Jones’ opportunity came about after the museum issued an international call last year for artists to send their own versions of Girl with a Pearl Earring. While museum curators expected a few hundred entries, they were deluged with almost 3,500 submissions from 69 countries. Only 170 were chosen for the show, and jurors were delighted by the artists’ imaginations and clever use of materials. While some works are painted or drawn, others are made of wool, clay, wood, fabric, petals, buttons, ceramic, vegetables, fruit, shells, glass beads, balloons, Legos, or even in the form of a tattoo.

Jones’ complex mixed-media works involve photography and a host of different digital paint programs and platforms. Using a high-definition macro lens, the artist — who often uses actual gemstones in her sculptures and works on canvas — photographed hundreds of yellow diamonds, blue sapphires, and 24K gold pieces. She imported the images into a program that allowed her to “paint” her very own Girl in digital form.

Dallas artist LaToya Jones (courtesy)

The task was daunting. “I had to create my version of a master’s work — Vermeer is known for his use of light, and I had to get the light to fall just right and the fabric to fall perfectly. It took hours upon hours upon hours,” Jones says. She sourced countless pearls to photograph for the famous earring before finding one that resonated with the size and color Vermeer painted. Using a 3D printer, the Mauritshuis museum created an exact copy of the original Girl’s frame to display Jones’ fine art print.

“Vermeer used oil paints as his medium, but what if he had the technology and means we have today — what could he have created?” Jones wonders.

For information and to view other inventive works in the show, visit mauritshuis.nl.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March

Park-side living. High-rise luxury.
99 luxury condos above Houston's first Thompson Hotel.
Residences at The Allen offers resort-style amenities in the comfort of your own home.
Starting at $1.2M
Now 70% Sold
EXPLORE FLOORPLANS

Curated Collection

Swipe
748 Cimarron Court
Argyle
FOR SALE

748 Cimarron Court
Argyle, TX

$5,595,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
748 Cimarron Court
2127 Courtland Drive
Frisco
FOR SALE

2127 Courtland Drive
Frisco, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
2127 Courtland Drive
4342 Margate Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4342 Margate Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
4342 Margate Drive
3201 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3201 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
3201 Greenbrier Drive
3508 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3508 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,549,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3508 Dartmouth Avenue
3603 Harvard Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3603 Harvard Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,800,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3603 Harvard Avenue
5330 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5330 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$12,500,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
5330 Park Lane
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3518 Armstrong Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,995,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Armstrong Avenue
3521 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3521 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,449,000 Learn More about this property
Marc Ching
This property is listed by: Marc Ching (214) 728-4069 Email Realtor
3521 Princeton Avenue
6035 Joyce Way
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6035 Joyce Way
Dallas, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine Cole
This property is listed by: Catherine Cole (214) 641-5760 Email Realtor
6035 Joyce Way
4345 Fairfax Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4345 Fairfax Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,999,000 Learn More about this property
Ashley Rupp
This property is listed by: Ashley Rupp (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
4345 Fairfax Avenue
9851 Kingsway Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9851 Kingsway Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
9851 Kingsway Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X