Restaurants

The 7 Absolute Best Bagel Shops in Dallas

Chewy, Kettle-Boiled Creations Worth a Line Out the Door

BY // 03.28.23
Starship Bagel Dallas

Starship Bagel just debuted a downtown Dallas location. (Courtesy)

In recent years, Dallas’ bagel scene has been thriving, with new schmear-ready rolls finally good enough to rival New York City-style stalwarts like Deli News and Benny’s. Ahead, we break down the best of the bagel-forward shops in Dallas.

Shug’s Bagels

Park Cities

3020 Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

Shug’s Bagels – BLT bagel sandwich with avocado and egg.

Shug's Bagels' BLT bagel sandwich with avocado and egg is a real meal.

Opened in 2020, this New York-style bagel shop has quickly become a popular spot for breakfast and late-night eats in University Park. Founded by SMU grad Justin Shugrue, Shug’s is known for its kettle-boiled bagels, egg sandwiches, lox, coffee, and more.  A second shop will soon open in the former Great American Hero building in Oak Lawn.

Sclafani’s New York Bagels and Sandwiches

Park Cities

6135 Luther Lane
Dallas, TX 75225  |  Map

 

Website

Sclafani’s Dallas

Sclafani's offers New York bagels in Dallas' Park Cities. (Courtesy)

Opened in 2022 at Preston Center, this New York-style bagel shop was founded by Chris Sclafani, whose Italian father ran bagel and sandwich shops in the Northeast. Sclafani’s offers old-fashioned water-boiled bagels, hot and cold sandwiches, and coffee. Flavors include sesame, garlic, everything bagels, and more. You’ve also got schmear options (like chive and cheddar bacon jalapeno), as well as hearty breakfast sandwiches. For lunch, you’ll find hamburgers and meatball subs. An espresso maker also pulls shots for coffee drinks.

Starship Bagel

Downtown

1520 Elm Street, Suite 107
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Starship Bagel Dallas

Starship Bagel just debuted a downtown Dallas location. (Courtesy)

This bagel shop just debuted its second North Texas location in downtown Dallas — right between Uno Mas and Campisi’s. In 2021, Oren Salomon opened the first brick-and-mortar store in Lewisville. Before that, the New York native had been selling bagels from his home. The favorite new shop serves bagels, bagel sandwiches, and coffee drinks.

Benny’s Bagels

Lakewood

1901 Skillman Street
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

Benny’s Bagels

Benny's Bagels has been open in Lakewood since 1996. (Courtesy)

Authentic, hearth-baked New York-style bagels are sold at this beloved Lakewood bagel shop. Since 1996, this classic spot has served 15 kinds of bagels, many more kinds of house-made schmear, and bagel sandwiches.

Bagel Cafe 21

Richardson

1920 N. Coit Road, Suite 211
Richardson, TX 75080  |  Map

 

Website

Bagel Cafe 21

Get yourself a rainbow bagel at Bagel Cafe 21. (Courtesy)

Opened in Richardson in 2021, this local bagel shop serves 21 varieties of New York style bagels, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, coffee, and more. House-made bagels range from rosemary garlic parmesan and French toast crunch to Bagel Cafe 21’s specialty: the rainbow bagel.

Deli-News New York-Style Restaurant

North Dallas

17062 Preston Road, Suite 100
Dallas, TX 75248  |  Map

 

Website

Deli News Bagels

You can find some of the best New York-style bagels at Deli-News in North Dallas. (Courtesy)

Deli News has been a must-visit for exceptional bagels in Dallas since 1987. Baked daily, New York-style and gluten-free bagels are available to top with cream cheese, homemade nova lox, or served sandwich-style with eggs. A true-blue deli, its vast menu also features blintzes, latkes, shakshuka, and a killer pastrami sandwich.

Sadelle’s

Park Cities

1 Highland Park Village
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Sadelle’s LV House Salmon and Salmon Salad Tower with signature bagels 1

Sadelle's House Salmon and Salad Tower and a side of what Major Food Group deems "the best bagels in America." (courtesy of Sadelle's)

Last year, this New York City brunch haven took over the former Royal Blue space at Highland Park Village, where its thinner-than-average bagels and tiered towers of lox have earned great acclaim. Opt for a house salmon with tomato, cucumber, capers, and a choice of plain, sesame, poppy, or Everything bagel. Or, go big with the Sadelle’s Tower. You won’t be disappointed.

