The 7 Absolute Best Bagel Shops in Dallas

Opened in 2022 at Preston Center, this New York-style bagel shop was founded by Chris Sclafani, whose Italian father ran bagel and sandwich shops in the Northeast. Sclafani’s offers old-fashioned water-boiled bagels, hot and cold sandwiches, and coffee. Flavors include sesame, garlic, everything bagels, and more. You’ve also got schmear options (like chive and cheddar bacon jalapeno), as well as hearty breakfast sandwiches. For lunch, you’ll find hamburgers and meatball subs. An espresso maker also pulls shots for coffee drinks.