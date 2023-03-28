The 7 Absolute Best Bagel Shops in Dallas
Chewy, Kettle-Boiled Creations Worth a Line Out the DoorBY Megan Ziots // 03.28.23
In recent years, Dallas’ bagel scene has been thriving, with new schmear-ready rolls finally good enough to rival New York City-style stalwarts like Deli News and Benny’s. Ahead, we break down the best of the bagel-forward shops in Dallas.
Opened in 2020, this New York-style bagel shop has quickly become a popular spot for breakfast and late-night eats in University Park. Founded by SMU grad Justin Shugrue, Shug’s is known for its kettle-boiled bagels, egg sandwiches, lox, coffee, and more. A second shop will soon open in the former Great American Hero building in Oak Lawn.
Opened in 2022 at Preston Center, this New York-style bagel shop was founded by Chris Sclafani, whose Italian father ran bagel and sandwich shops in the Northeast. Sclafani’s offers old-fashioned water-boiled bagels, hot and cold sandwiches, and coffee. Flavors include sesame, garlic, everything bagels, and more. You’ve also got schmear options (like chive and cheddar bacon jalapeno), as well as hearty breakfast sandwiches. For lunch, you’ll find hamburgers and meatball subs. An espresso maker also pulls shots for coffee drinks.
This bagel shop just debuted its second North Texas location in downtown Dallas — right between Uno Mas and Campisi’s. In 2021, Oren Salomon opened the first brick-and-mortar store in Lewisville. Before that, the New York native had been selling bagels from his home. The favorite new shop serves bagels, bagel sandwiches, and coffee drinks.
Authentic, hearth-baked New York-style bagels are sold at this beloved Lakewood bagel shop. Since 1996, this classic spot has served 15 kinds of bagels, many more kinds of house-made schmear, and bagel sandwiches.
Opened in Richardson in 2021, this local bagel shop serves 21 varieties of New York style bagels, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, coffee, and more. House-made bagels range from rosemary garlic parmesan and French toast crunch to Bagel Cafe 21’s specialty: the rainbow bagel.
Deli-News New York-Style Restaurant
Deli News has been a must-visit for exceptional bagels in Dallas since 1987. Baked daily, New York-style and gluten-free bagels are available to top with cream cheese, homemade nova lox, or served sandwich-style with eggs. A true-blue deli, its vast menu also features blintzes, latkes, shakshuka, and a killer pastrami sandwich.
Last year, this New York City brunch haven took over the former Royal Blue space at Highland Park Village, where its thinner-than-average bagels and tiered towers of lox have earned great acclaim. Opt for a house salmon with tomato, cucumber, capers, and a choice of plain, sesame, poppy, or Everything bagel. Or, go big with the Sadelle’s Tower. You won’t be disappointed.