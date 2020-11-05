PaperCity Cellar Select - Virtual Wine Tasting
Ally Ondarza, Laura Rathe, Kara Cothern, Abigail Henningsen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gallerist Laura Rathe welcomes guests to her new eponymous gallery in River Oaks District. (Photo by CDA)
Arts / Galleries

Glamorous New Art Galley Makes a River Oaks District Splash — Laura Rathe Joins Luxury Land

Dreamers in Masks Party From Day to Night

BY // 11.05.20
photography Daniel Ortiz
Ally Ondarza, Laura Rathe, Kara Cothern, Abigail Henningsen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gallerist Laura Rathe welcomes guests to her new eponymous gallery in River Oaks District. (Photo by CDA)
Asif & Julie Dakri (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Francisco & Patty Dominguez, Lucrecia & John Waggoner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
John Lindley, Laura Rathe, Gil Bruvel, Mandy Diaz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mason & Anna Rathe (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chad & Kellie Motsinger (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Madeline & Blake Henningsen (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
DJ Seneca (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cookie Ashton, Lisa Waltman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Donovan Greer (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gil Bruvel, Abigail Henningsen, Ally Ondarza (Photo by CDA)
Lisa Spain with guest (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mandy & Marcil Davidoff (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
What: Laura Rathe Fine Art Grand Opening

Where: LRFA in River Oaks District

PC Moment: Laura Rathe Fine Art made a big splash in finding its second location in Houston, landing a prime corner spot in the glamorous River Oaks District. A crown jewel of an art space in the middle of one of Houston’s chicest shopping meccas, Laura Rathe Fine Art is now mere yards away from the storefronts of such fabled luxury stores as Dior, Hermès and Cartier.

Coronavirus or not, Rathe was set on making a bold, determined move into the city’s most rarefied retail and restaurant destination. In an intimate VIP setting, eponymous gallerist Laura Rathe unfurled the doors to her new River Oaks District digs to an exclusive, socially distanced audience.

The opening show, dubbed “Dreamers,” features work from an impressive slate of artists, including Hunt Slonem, Max Steven Grossman, Gil Bruvel, Zhuang Hong Yi, Michael Laube, Gino Miles, Meredith Pardue, Caprice Pierucci, Gavin Rain, Paul Rousso and Cookie Ashton.

A throng of guests clinked cocktails – toasting with the night’s signature drink, a hibiscus margarita – and enjoyed light bites from neighboring hotspot Toulouse. DJ Seneca provided the soundtrack to a warm, enviable VIP day-to-eve that encompassed many of the headliners from “Dreamers.” Donning masks, sipping champagne and checking out Laura Rathe’s dazzling new 3,500-square-foot art space, it was quite the scene. In the midst of a pandemic, there are still a few events worth responsibly stepping out for.

PC Scene: Designer Mandy Diaz, Lucrecia and John Waggoner, Lisa Waltman, Donovan Greer, Kellie and Chad Motsinger, Madeline and Blake Henningsen, Robert Haley, Julie and Asif Dakri, Anna and Mason Rathe, Lisa Spain, and Erin Conley.

Upcoming From Laura Rathe Fine Art

“Untethered,” a doubleheader pairing Carly Allen-Martin and Lucrecia Waggoner, at Laura Rathe Fine Art in River Oaks District, opens next Thursday, November 12, 5 to 8 pm. It will be view through Saturday, December 12.

Featured Properties
